Business Holiday Card Etiquette: A Guide to Professional Greetings

Holiday greeting cards for business clients, partners, and anyone else who has supported your company throughout the year can help you show your appreciation and make your company stand out in people’s minds. However, following proper business holiday card etiquette is essential, as a lot of businesses tend to make mistakes that can quickly cancel out the positive effects of their holiday greeting messages.

Be sure the holiday card exchange works for your business, not against it. Here are some tips you can use when it comes time to send business holiday cards.

Why Send Business Holiday Cards?

In the corporate landscape, building and nurturing relationships is paramount. One enduring and heartfelt way to show appreciation and maintain connections is by sending holiday cards. But why is this age-old tradition still relevant in today’s fast-paced business world? Here are the compelling reasons:

Strengthen Business Relationships: Sending a holiday card demonstrates that you value your association with clients, partners, and collaborators. It’s a gesture that fosters goodwill and keeps your business top-of-mind.

Personal Touch in a Digital Age: In a world dominated by emails and instant messages, a physical card stands out. It adds a personal touch, showing that you took the extra effort to acknowledge the recipient.

Brand Recall: Customized holiday cards, especially those reflecting your brand or company values, can reinforce brand identity and keep your business memorable amidst the multitude of seasonal greetings.

Opportunity to Express Gratitude: The holiday season is synonymous with gratitude. Sending a card is an opportune moment to thank clients and partners for their trust, collaboration, and continued support throughout the year.

Sets a Positive Tone for the Upcoming Year: A well-wishing holiday card can set a positive precedent for future interactions, fostering optimism and enthusiasm for potential collaborations in the year ahead.

When Sending Business Holiday Cards

Navigating the holiday season in the business world requires a mix of thoughtfulness and professionalism.

Sending holiday cards to your business associates is a traditional way to express gratitude and maintain relationships, but it’s essential to get it right. From timing to the message, several nuances can make or break your gesture.

Here are the dos and don’ts to keep in mind when sending business holiday cards.

Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute

Sending holiday cards late can cause your business to look a bit unprofessional. Avoid procrastinating when purchasing or sending your holiday greetings, plan ahead. Create a schedule that includes all the holiday tasks you need to accomplish so you don’t fall behind. Additionally, you may be able to get a better deal when purchasing your business holiday cards if you do so early in the year.

Don’t Misspell Words & Names

All the good that a heartfelt holiday message can do is going to be negated if you can’t even spell the recipient’s name properly. Avoid major missteps by double checking names and using spell check for the rest.

Don’t Send Them to the Wrong Location

For partners and B2B clients who you’re sending holiday cards to, it’s usually best to send them to their business addresses instead of their homes. Double check those addresses and ask if you don’t have them or aren’t sure. You don’t want anyone getting left out because you had the wrong information.

Don’t Forget Support Staff

Many of the clients to whom you’re sending business holiday cards probably have assistants or receptionists. If there are any of these staff members whom you interact with regularly, send them a card too. They’re probably going to end up dealing with the card you’re sending their boss, so you don’t want them to feel left out.

Don’t Include a Sales Pitch

The holidays aren’t a time for over-the-top selling. A simple greeting and heartfelt message are enough to let clients know how much they mean to your business and to keep you top of mind the next time they need your product or service. Don’t muddy the message by trying to sell something in your happy holidays cards for business clients.

Don’t Use Impersonal Holiday Greeting Messages

It’s fine to keep your business holiday cards fairly general. But they shouldn’t feel completely generic and impersonal. Include a message that’s actually relevant to each person on your list, make sure their name and business is included, and double check all the details so there isn’t anything that’s totally irrelevant in their card.

Don’t Overlook the Value of a Handwritten Card

A handwritten message can seem much more personal and special than something printed. It may not be possible for you to write out every message by hand. But you should try to at least sign them so recipients know you really took the time to personalize every message.

Don’t Send Generic Greeting Cards

Your holiday cards give your business the opportunity to really stand out in the minds of your clients. You’re not going to achieve that desired goal if your cards look like everyone else’s. Instead, use custom business holiday cards or something that’s eye catching and specific to your business. This will help recipients actually remember that you sent them a holiday card. And they might even display it in their office.

Consider Environmental Impact

With increasing awareness about sustainability and environmental concerns, consider opting for eco-friendly cards. Cards made of recycled materials or e-cards can be a good choice. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but they also show that your business is responsible and committed to sustainability.

Remember International Clients

If your business has clients across borders, be mindful of their cultural nuances and holiday practices. Not every country celebrates the same holidays in the same way. Adjust your message accordingly to ensure it resonates with them and does not seem out of place. This showcases your business’s sensitivity and respect for diverse cultures.

Engage Your Team

Incorporate messages or signatures from your team members, especially if your client has interacted with multiple members during the year. It makes your business feel more human and showcases a team effort.

Don’t Make Assumptions

Unless you have a very small and specific list of clients on your card list, you probably don’t know exactly how everyone does or does not celebrate the season. It’s best to avoid any overt religious symbols or messages that might make people uncomfortable and instead include general and inclusive happy holidays cards for business clients.

Evaluate the Need Every Year

While holiday cards can be a beautiful gesture, it’s also okay to evaluate the need for them each year. Sometimes, other forms of appreciation, such as charitable donations in the name of your clients or a unique gift, might be more fitting.

Don’t Feel Like You Can Only Send Cards at Christmas

Holiday cards for business use aren’t the only way you can share greetings with clients. If you don’t want to make any assumptions about how people celebrate the holidays, consider sending new year’s greetings instead. You could also choose another holiday throughout the year so your greetings won’t have as much competition.

The Do’s and Dont’s of Sending Business Holiday Cards Summary

The Breakdown

As you can see, sending holiday greeting cards for business clients, partners, and other supporters throughout the year is a time-honored tradition that offers an opportunity to express gratitude and keep your company at the forefront of people’s minds. Following proper business holiday card etiquette is not just a formality; it’s an essential part of ensuring that this gesture enhances your business relationships rather than undermines them.

Key takeaways include:

When executed with care and thoughtfulness, a well-chosen and well-timed holiday card can strengthen business bonds, enhance your brand, and set a positive tone for the year ahead. So, as you prepare to ship a gift or send a card, remember it’s not just a seasonal tradition; it’s a reflection of your business’s values and professionalism.