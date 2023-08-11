12 Best Places to Get Business Holiday Cards

When it comes to finding the perfect company holiday card, where do you start? In the bustling world of business holiday cards, initiating the hunt for that impeccable greeting card can be somewhat overwhelming.

From classic designs to more contemporary styles, the myriad of options can easily leave one pondering.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Small Business Spotlight Advertise Your Business Here

However, fret not! To help guide you through this maze of choices, and to make your decision-making process just a tad smoother, we’ve diligently compiled a list of some of our most cherished destinations for acquiring those impeccable business holiday cards.

These will make a great impression whether they come with a holiday gift or not. The beauty of a well-chosen card is its standalone impact. While pairing it with a gift can add an extra touch of warmth, the essence of the card can exude thoughtfulness and good wishes on its own.

So, delve in, explore our recommendations, and let’s embark on this journey to pinpoint the perfect platform for procuring your next ensemble of business holiday cards. With these, your associates and clients are sure to bask in the holiday spirit!

How Do I Send Holiday Season Cards to Clients?

There are a few different ways you can send holiday season cards to clients:

Hand them out in person

Put them in the mail

Email them

The costs will vary depending on the method you choose, but all three will get the job done!

READ MORE: What Not to Do When Sending Business Holiday Cards

What Do You Write in Corporate Holiday Cards?

Sending out corporate holiday cards can sometimes be akin to writing a personal letter; it requires thought, heart, and a touch of finesse.

Starting with warm wishes lays down a heartfelt foundation, but to amplify its resonance, diving into specifics is key.

Perhaps you’re contemplating taking this opportunity to convey gratitude to your clients for their unwavering trust and business support all year round. This festive season is indeed a fitting moment for such acknowledgments!

Moreover, the simple joys of the season provide another avenue for messaging.

Wishing them a joyous holiday, celebrating milestones achieved together, or just conveying your heartfelt appreciation for their steadfast partnership—these are all sentiments that can enhance the depth of your message.

As you pen down your thoughts, always prioritize authenticity. Ensure that the words that adorn your holiday greeting cards genuinely resonate with your company’s ethos and sentiments.

When Should You Send Business Holiday Cards?

Ah, timing is of the essence, especially when it comes to sending out those eagerly awaited business holiday cards. As the air turns crisp and festivity looms, you might wonder when to dispatch those warm wishes.

Ideally, aligning the sending period with the festive season ensures that your card lands amidst the holiday cheer.

Initiating the process as the Thanksgiving tables are being set can be an excellent kickoff point, allowing you to ride the wave of festivity right until the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

However, to ensure your cards aren’t lost in the holiday frenzy or appear rushed, a little pre-planning is advisable.

If you want to guarantee that your card not only reaches on time but also sits atop the pile, aim for a mid-December dispatch.

This ensures your greeting arrives in the heart of the season, granting recipients ample time to appreciate your gesture and reflect on the partnership you share, all without any eleventh-hour hustle.

Best Places to Buy Pre-Printed Boxed Holiday Cards

If you’re looking to buy bulk holiday cards, check out these four websites…

1. Amazon

Amazon is a great place to buy holiday cards in bulk. You can find a wide variety of designs and styles, all at very affordable prices. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, you can get your cards shipped for free. New customers receive a free trial of Prime.

2. Aliexpress

Aliexpress is another great option for buying holiday cards in bulk. They offer a wide variety of designs and styles at great prices. However, the shipping can be slow since most of the items sold there will come from China.

3. Perpetual Kid

Perpetual Kid is a fun website that offers a variety of unique holiday cards. They have some really great designs, and the prices are very reasonable. Shipping is also very reasonable as you can receive free shipping on any order of $49 or more.

4. Quill.com

Quill.com offers a variety of products with one of them being pre-printed holiday cards. Their prices are affordable and they offer free shipping on orders over $25.

Best Places to Get Custom Business Holiday Cards Printed

If you’re looking to send well wishes with custom business greeting cards, then take a look at the following four options…

5. Minted

Minted is a great place to get custom holiday cards printed. They offer a wide variety of designs, and you can even add your own photos and text to create a truly unique card. You can get 20% off and free shipping with their Minted More membership.

6. Office Depot

At Office Depot you can upload your own design or logo to be printed on holiday cards. They have a variety of paper types and finishes to choose from, so you can create the perfect card for your business. They offer free next-business-day shipping on qualifying orders.

7. VistaPrint

Vistaprint is another great option for custom holiday cards. They have a lot of design options to choose from, including the ability to add your company name. You can also upload your own logo or design. Shipping starts at $5.99, but you can often find free shipping promo codes online.

8. Shutterfly

Shutterfly is an amazing site for creating custom items, including business holiday cards. You can upload your own photos and designs to create a one-of-a-kind card as well as other enhanced features. Plus, they frequently offer promo codes for free shipping and item discounts.

Where to Buy Digital Holiday Cards for Business

If you’re more interested in sending a digital business holiday card, then here are four sites you can use…

9. Etsy

Etsy is a great place to find digital holiday cards. There are a ton of designs to choose from, and you can even have some custom-made ones with things like your company name. Prices vary, but you can typically find cards for around $5 each.

10. Fiverr

Fiverr is a great option if you want a custom-made digital holiday card. You can find designers who will create a card specifically for your business for any occasion. All occasion design prices start at $5 but can go up depending on the complexity of the design.

11. Greenvelope

Greenvelope is a website that specializes in digital invitations and cards. They have a variety of holiday card designs to choose from. Prices vary based on how many people you’re sending and if you’re doing a single mailing or multiple mailings throughout the year.

12. Eco2 Greetings

Eco2 Greetings offers a variety of digital holiday cards. You can choose from many professional designs, and you can even have some made custom. Prices start at $179 for 50 recipients on their non-custom designs.

For a quick comparison of the top platforms to buy your business holiday cards, refer to the table below:

Website Type Benefits Shipping/Fees Amazon Bulk Wide variety, affordable, free trial of Prime Free with Prime Aliexpress Bulk Wide variety, affordable prices Might be slow (from China) Perpetual Kid Unique Unique designs, affordable prices Free on orders over $49 Quill.com Pre-Printed Affordable prices Free on orders over $25 Minted Custom Customizable, discount and free shipping with membership Membership perks Office Depot Custom Upload own design, various paper types Free next-business-day shipping VistaPrint Custom Customizable, variety of design options Starts at $5.99 (promo codes available) Shutterfly Custom Highly customizable, frequent promotions Promo codes available Etsy Digital Wide variety, custom options Varies Fiverr Digital Custom designs Starts at $5 Greenvelope Digital Variety of designs Varies Eco2 Greetings Digital Professional designs, customizable Starts at $179 for 50 recipients

How to Find the Best Deals on Business Holiday Cards

Shop around and compare prices from various online retailers.

Look for bulk purchase discounts.

Seek out free shipping promotions on orders over a certain amount.

Check for seasonal or promotional discounts.

Should Companies Send Business Christmas Cards to Their Customers?

Whether you send out corporate Christmas cards during the Christmas season to say Merry Christmas to your clients is really up to you. On the one hand, some believe that sending out business Christmas cards is a great way to show your customers that you appreciate their business and that you are thinking of them during this holiday season.

However, others believe that business Christmas cards are a waste of time and money and that they are not really necessary. Ultimately, the decision is yours.