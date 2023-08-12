Creating a Small Business Thank You Letter the Easy Way

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Sending a simple business thank you letter goes a long way in strengthening strong and long-lasting business relationships. You might write a business thank you letter to a hard-working employee that shows dedication and commitment to your business. Or you might write a business thank you letter to a loyal customer who continuously repeats purchases with you.

Whoever you want to thank, it doesn’t matter. Expressing your gratitude in writing makes the recipient feel good. And, by doing so, you nurture continued loyalty to your business.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Small Business Spotlight Advertise Your Business Here

Sending out thank you letters to customers, clients and colleagues becomes a powerful way to secure an ongoing business relationship. Showing gratitude, in turn, encourages your top customers to sing your praises to others. This could happen through online reviews, on social media and through word of mouth.

Here’s a word from Troyia Monay, who gives some tips on how to get more sales with DIY business thank you cards.

Sample Small Business Thank You Letters

An estimated 62% of consumers search online reviews and information before purchasing a product. So the importance of sending a thank you letter becomes clear.

If you find yourself unsure how to compose a thank you letter, don’t worry. Take a look at the following 5 best thank you letter examples.

Thank You Letter to Show Customer Appreciation

Show your customers you are grateful for their business. And subsequently encourage them to keep doing business with you instead of going elsewhere. Sending your faithful customers a thank you letter cements your business relationship.

Thank you letters become even more appreciated by customers if they offer a reward. For example, try offering a discount voucher. Such rewards act as a lucrative incentive for customers to purchase from you again.

Your customer thank you letter could look something like this:

Dear [insert name],

On behalf of [insert company] I would like to say thank you for being a loyal customer. It has been a pleasure serving you and supplying you with [insert appropriate products or services] and we hope that we can have the pleasure of providing for you for many more years to come.

[Name of business] is committed to providing our customers with only the highest quality of [name of products or service] delivered through impeccable customer service.

As proof of our appreciation for your loyalty and ongoing support, we would like to give you a 20% voucher off your next purchase with us.

Once again, thank you for your ongoing business and we look forward to serving you in forthcoming months.

Best regards,

Thank You Letter Expressing Employee Recognition

[Insert your name][Insert your function]

Quality, hard-working and dedicated employees don’t grow on trees and should be thanked to show that you recognize their hard work and loyalty. Sending a thank you letter is a personal, simple and cost-effective way to show your recognition and appreciation of your most prized company assets.

Dear [name of employee],

I would like to say thank you for all your hard work this year.

We couldn’t have got where we did this year without your ongoing dedication, commitment, creativity and talent.

Since joining the business in [year] you have gone from strength to strength and are a true asset to our company and our clients.

I look forward to working with you for many more years to come.

Thanks again.

Best regards,

Festive Thank You Letter

[name] [title]

The run up to the Christmas vacation can be the perfect time to send your regards and best wishes for the holiday season and the New Year to colleagues, clients and customers.

If you’re struggling with the right words to use on a festive thank you letter, here’s template you might want to use.

Dear [name of recipient],

As the festive season approaches, on behalf of [name of business] I would like to say thank you for all the support and commitment you have shown to us in the last 12 months.

You are an exceptionally valued [member of our team/customer/client] and I would like to send my personal thanks for your continued support.

We consider you a friend of [name of company] and extend our warmest wishes for good health and festive cheer.

It is people like you that have helped our business get where it is today.