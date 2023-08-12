Creating a Small Business Thank You Letter the Easy Way

I hope you and your family have a magical Christmas and a Happy New Year and I look forward to doing business with you next year.
Happy Holidays.
Best wishes[name] [title]
Thank You Letter Acknowledging a Client Visit
The arrival and prolific growth of remote, digital forms of communication has not stamped out the yearning for personal, face-to-face meetings. In fact, research shows that around 9 in ten people say small meetings are their favorite method of communication.
For clients that have taken the time and made the effort to visit your business, it is important they are adequately thanked.
Your thank you letter for client visitations could read something like this:
Dear [name of client],
On behalf of [name of company] I would like to thank you for taking the time to visit us on [date of visit].
We felt the meeting was extremely valuable in getting to know you better and securing some solid goals on how we are going to proceed with the campaign [or type of service] in the forthcoming months.
We hope you got as much out of the meeting as we did.
I look forward to our next catch up and, in the meantime, if you have any questions or queries, please don’t hesitate to get in contact with one of our team.
Thank you and best wishes.
Kind regards,[name] [title]
Thank You Letter Recognizing Excellent Customer Service
Customer service departments can be the backbone of a business, the department that often gets the most flack and the least rewards.
Make sure you give your hard-working customer services’ team the recognition and thanks they deserve by sending them a personal letter of thanks, which could read something like this:
Dear [name of employee],
As a valued and hard-working member of our customer services department I would like to thank you for all your hard work and being such a key face behind our company.
The business has had great reviews and feedback in recent months, positivity that has been driven by our always-smiling and never flustered customer services team.
You are a vital member of our customer services department and I would like to say thank you and hope you remain part of the team for a long time to come.
Once again, thanks for your hard-work and commitment in what I know isn’t always an easy job.
Best wishes,[name] [title]
How to Make a Business Thank You Card
Creating a thank you card is easy with the right software or template. Take Canva, for instance. Making your cards with Canva is a simple and enjoyable process. Here’s how:
- Launch Canva Open Canva and enter “Thank You Card” into the search field. Browse through various template suggestions to find the perfect fit.
- Select Your Template Navigate through Canva’s wide selection of thank you card designs to locate the ideal template. You can utilize the search function to narrow down options by theme, style, or layout, discovering everything from cheerful to minimalist and classic designs.
- Play Around with Design Elements Enhance your chosen design by utilizing Canva’s drag-and-drop feature. Move photos and images from Canva’s library, adding photos or animation effects to icons, stickers, illustrations, and other available graphics.
- Personalize Your Card Give your card a unique touch by incorporating your own artwork, images, and illustrations within the editing interface. Modify the text, layout, and every small aspect to make it uniquely yours.
- Save, Share, or Print Once satisfied with your creation, you can save and download your card design in formats like PNG, JPG, or PDF. Share it directly on social media platforms, send it through email, print it yourself, or even order prints through Canva’s printing service.
Table of Process Steps
This table provides a clear and concise overview of the process that you can print and post near your computer for easy reference:
|Step
|Description
|Launch Canva
|Open Canva and enter "Thank You Card" in the search bar. Browse through various templates.
|Select Your Template
|Navigate through Canva's library, using search tools to narrow down options by theme, style, or layout, from cheerful to minimalist and classic designs.
|Play Around with Design Elements
|Use Canva's drag-and-drop feature to move photos and images; add photos or animation effects to various graphics.
|Personalize Your Card
|Incorporate personal artwork, images, and illustrations; modify the text, layout, and all details to create a unique design.
|Save, Share, or Print
|Download the card design as PNG, JPG, or PDF; share directly on social media, via email, print at home, or order prints through Canva's printing service.
Photo via Shutterstock
Aira Bongco
I guess it helps to know how to create the letters. The templates help if you don’t know how to get started.
If you hand-write a thank you card it can be even shorter and still carry more impact (in my experience). Something as simple as “Thank you for purchasing [product they bought]. We appreciate it.”
This is really invaluable information. So many different variations of templates all of which set your business aside from the others. Thank you for the options!!
small business
Real nice design and wonderful subject matter, practically nothing else we need :D.