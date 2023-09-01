About Us   |   Advertise

Casual Blazers for Men: Great Picks for the Fall

Published: Aug 31, 2023 by Liane Lonergan In Small Business Operations 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a modern business owner, it’s essential to have a wardrobe that can keep up with your busy lifestyle. Whether you’re heading to the office, a business meeting, or a casual event, a versatile blazer is a must-have item. A blazer can elevate any outfit, making you look sharp and professional. And a good blazer is versatile enough to wear with dress pants for work or with jeans for casual situations.

What To Look For In a Casual Blazer:

  • Fit: Your blazer should fit well – not be too tight or too loose. A blazer that’s too tight will be uncomfortable, and one that’s too loose will look sloppy.
  • Fabric: Choose a fabric that works for your climate and feels comfortable.
  • Care: This goes along with fabric – some material can only be dry cleaned or washed by hand. Consider how frequently you’ll be cleaning the garment.
  • Color: Consider the colors you wear most often and choose a blazer that complements them. Prints are another option, but be careful not to pick something too busy.
  • Versatility: The right blazer can be dressed up or down and is appropriate for a variety of settings.

One important thing to remember when shopping for casual men’s blazers is sizing. Almost every clothing brand has its own sizing chart. Use a tape measure to get your accurate measurements and always check the size chart!

A blazer can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit while still feeling relaxed and comfortable. Once you’ve found the right one, pair it with dress pants, khakis, or jeans for an instant boost to your outfit.  There are, however, some fashion mistakes that can happen with blazers. Here are some Do’s and Don’ts for styling a blazer:

Sell Your Business
Drive Traffic to Your Website
Small Business Spotlight
  • Don’t Wear with Shorts: A blazer is not meant to be worn with shorts, so avoid this combination.
  • Do Accessorize with a Tie or Pocket Square: Adding a tie or pocket square can take your blazer to the next level.
  • Don’t Wear with Sneakers: Sneakers are too casual, even if you’re wearing a blazer with jeans.
  • Do Pair with Nice Shirts: Button-down shirts, sweaters, and polo shirts all look great with blazers. T-shirts generally do not.

Casual Blazers for Men: Options for Upgrading Your Wardrobe

Feature/SpecificationTop Pick: PJ Paul Jones Men's Knit BlazerRunner Up: Haggar Clothing Men's In Motion BlazerBest Value: Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Stretch Blazer
Material84% Polyester, 16% Rayon100% Polyester63% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 4% Other Fibers
LiningUnlinedPolyesterPolyester Blend
FitRelaxed, no shoulder paddingTailored, with side ventsRegular fit
ClosureNot specifiedTwo-button closureTwo-button front closure
LapelNotchedNotchedNotched
PocketsFunctional patch pocketsFront flap pocket, welt pocket at left chestFront pockets
Special FeaturesUnlined for breathabilityWrinkle-free materialSuitable for year-round wear, button detail at sleeve cuff
Care InstructionsDry Clean Recommended; Machine wash up to 40°C; Iron up to 110°C; Do not bleachDry Clean OnlyMachine washable

PJ PAUL JONES Men’s Casual Knit Blazer

PJ PAUL JONES Men's Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jackets Two Button Lightweight Unlined Sport Coat

Top Pick: The casual knit blazer by PJ Paul Jones is made from a stretch knitted texture fabric said to be both lightweight and durable. It has notched lapels, 2 hip pockets, and comes in more than a dozen colors. This blazer can be paired with dress pants for a professional look, or with jeans for a more casual outfit.

PJ PAUL JONES Men’s Casual Knit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

 

Haggar Clothing Men’s In Motion Blazer

Haggar Clothing Men's Tailored Fit In Motion Blazer

Runner Up: Haggar’s 100% polyester blazer has a 2 button closure and a tailored fit. It has stretch side panels for easy movement and comfort and is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. There are 2 front pockets and a welt pocket at the chest.

Haggar Clothing Men’s In Motion Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Blazer

Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Button-Front Stretch Blazer

Best Value: Amazon Essentials’ highly-rated blazer comes in 3 classic colors and several size options. It’s machine washable, and made from a polyester blend fabric that is soft and smooth. A notched lapel and double-button front closure round out the features of this affordable blazer for men.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Perry Ellis Men’s Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer

Perry Ellis Men's Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer

The breathable linen fabric makes this blazer wearable all day. It has 2 chest pockets, 2 flap pockets, and a double-button closure. This blazer is perfect for warmer months.

Perry Ellis Men’s Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Flex Stretch Blazer

Van Heusen Men's Slim Fit Flex Stretch Suit Separates-Custom Jacket & Pant Size Selection

This fully lined, side-vented jacket has two interior pockets and added stretch. It is dry clean only and comes in a lot of customizable sizes.

Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Flex Stretch Blazer

Buy on Amazon

P&L Classic Fit Men’s Blazer

Mens Suit Blazer Jacket Two Button Stretch Sports Coats

Appropriate for year-round wear, this blazer features a classic fit and breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric. It is fully lined in polyester and has functional pockets. It’s available in a variety of colors.

P&L Classic Fit Men’s Blazer

Buy on Amazon

DTI BB Signature Men’s Modern Fit Blazer

DTI BB Signature Men's Dress Suit Jacket Two Button Check Modern Fit Blazer Coat

The stylish check pattern and modern check print make this blazer a must-have. It features a double-button closure, working sleeve cuff buttonholes, and 3 pockets.

DTI BB Signature Men’s Modern Fit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

PJ Paul Jones Men’s Casual One Button Suit Blazer

PJ Paul Jones Men's Casual One Button Suit Blazer Jacket Sport Coat

This one-button blazer features an open left chest pocket with contrast color stitching, 2 insert pockets with flaps, and 2 inner pockets. It is lightweight, fully lined, and comes in a variety of colors.

PJ Paul Jones Men’s Casual One Button Suit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

COOFANDY Men’s Casual Corduroy Blazer

COOFANDY Men's Casual Corduroy Blazer Jacket Two Button Suit Jacket Slim Fit Sport Coat for Autumn Winter

This vintage-style corduroy blazer has a classic, slim fit. It has one welt pocket at chest height and two flap pockets at waist height. This jacket is available in 4 different colors and is dry clean only.

COOFANDY Men’s Casual Corduroy Blazer

Buy on Amazon

Cloudstyle Mens Casual Slim Fit Blazer

Mens Casual Sport Coat 1 Button Suit Blazer Slim Fit Daily Lightweight Jackets

Cloudstyle’s popular slim-fit blazer is 100% polyester with polyester lining for a lightweight fit. It comes in more than 30 different colors and is machine washable, which is a plus for those who don’t want to pay for dry cleaning!

Cloudstyle Mens Casual Slim Fit Blazer

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.

Image: Amazon

More in: Comment ▼
Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.