Casual Blazers for Men: Great Picks for the Fall

As a modern business owner, it’s essential to have a wardrobe that can keep up with your busy lifestyle. Whether you’re heading to the office, a business meeting, or a casual event, a versatile blazer is a must-have item. A blazer can elevate any outfit, making you look sharp and professional. And a good blazer is versatile enough to wear with dress pants for work or with jeans for casual situations.
What To Look For In a Casual Blazer:
- Fit: Your blazer should fit well – not be too tight or too loose. A blazer that’s too tight will be uncomfortable, and one that’s too loose will look sloppy.
- Fabric: Choose a fabric that works for your climate and feels comfortable.
- Care: This goes along with fabric – some material can only be dry cleaned or washed by hand. Consider how frequently you’ll be cleaning the garment.
- Color: Consider the colors you wear most often and choose a blazer that complements them. Prints are another option, but be careful not to pick something too busy.
- Versatility: The right blazer can be dressed up or down and is appropriate for a variety of settings.
One important thing to remember when shopping for casual men’s blazers is sizing. Almost every clothing brand has its own sizing chart. Use a tape measure to get your accurate measurements and always check the size chart!
A blazer can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit while still feeling relaxed and comfortable. Once you’ve found the right one, pair it with dress pants, khakis, or jeans for an instant boost to your outfit. There are, however, some fashion mistakes that can happen with blazers. Here are some Do’s and Don’ts for styling a blazer:
- Don’t Wear with Shorts: A blazer is not meant to be worn with shorts, so avoid this combination.
- Do Accessorize with a Tie or Pocket Square: Adding a tie or pocket square can take your blazer to the next level.
- Don’t Wear with Sneakers: Sneakers are too casual, even if you’re wearing a blazer with jeans.
- Do Pair with Nice Shirts: Button-down shirts, sweaters, and polo shirts all look great with blazers. T-shirts generally do not.
Casual Blazers for Men: Options for Upgrading Your Wardrobe
|Feature/Specification
|Top Pick: PJ Paul Jones Men's Knit Blazer
|Runner Up: Haggar Clothing Men's In Motion Blazer
|Best Value: Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Stretch Blazer
|Material
|84% Polyester, 16% Rayon
|100% Polyester
|63% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 4% Other Fibers
|Lining
|Unlined
|Polyester
|Polyester Blend
|Fit
|Relaxed, no shoulder padding
|Tailored, with side vents
|Regular fit
|Closure
|Not specified
|Two-button closure
|Two-button front closure
|Lapel
|Notched
|Notched
|Notched
|Pockets
|Functional patch pockets
|Front flap pocket, welt pocket at left chest
|Front pockets
|Special Features
|Unlined for breathability
|Wrinkle-free material
|Suitable for year-round wear, button detail at sleeve cuff
|Care Instructions
|Dry Clean Recommended; Machine wash up to 40°C; Iron up to 110°C; Do not bleach
|Dry Clean Only
|Machine washable
PJ PAUL JONES Men’s Casual Knit Blazer
Top Pick: The casual knit blazer by PJ Paul Jones is made from a stretch knitted texture fabric said to be both lightweight and durable. It has notched lapels, 2 hip pockets, and comes in more than a dozen colors. This blazer can be paired with dress pants for a professional look, or with jeans for a more casual outfit.
PJ PAUL JONES Men’s Casual Knit Blazer
Haggar Clothing Men’s In Motion Blazer
Runner Up: Haggar’s 100% polyester blazer has a 2 button closure and a tailored fit. It has stretch side panels for easy movement and comfort and is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. There are 2 front pockets and a welt pocket at the chest.
Haggar Clothing Men’s In Motion Blazer
Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Blazer
Best Value: Amazon Essentials’ highly-rated blazer comes in 3 classic colors and several size options. It’s machine washable, and made from a polyester blend fabric that is soft and smooth. A notched lapel and double-button front closure round out the features of this affordable blazer for men.
Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Classic-fit Blazer
Perry Ellis Men’s Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer
The breathable linen fabric makes this blazer wearable all day. It has 2 chest pockets, 2 flap pockets, and a double-button closure. This blazer is perfect for warmer months.
Perry Ellis Men’s Linen-Blend Suit Jacket Blazer
Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Flex Stretch Blazer
This fully lined, side-vented jacket has two interior pockets and added stretch. It is dry clean only and comes in a lot of customizable sizes.
Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Flex Stretch Blazer
P&L Classic Fit Men’s Blazer
Appropriate for year-round wear, this blazer features a classic fit and breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric. It is fully lined in polyester and has functional pockets. It’s available in a variety of colors.
DTI BB Signature Men’s Modern Fit Blazer
The stylish check pattern and modern check print make this blazer a must-have. It features a double-button closure, working sleeve cuff buttonholes, and 3 pockets.
DTI BB Signature Men’s Modern Fit Blazer
PJ Paul Jones Men’s Casual One Button Suit Blazer
This one-button blazer features an open left chest pocket with contrast color stitching, 2 insert pockets with flaps, and 2 inner pockets. It is lightweight, fully lined, and comes in a variety of colors.
PJ Paul Jones Men’s Casual One Button Suit Blazer
COOFANDY Men’s Casual Corduroy Blazer
This vintage-style corduroy blazer has a classic, slim fit. It has one welt pocket at chest height and two flap pockets at waist height. This jacket is available in 4 different colors and is dry clean only.
COOFANDY Men’s Casual Corduroy Blazer
Cloudstyle Mens Casual Slim Fit Blazer
Cloudstyle’s popular slim-fit blazer is 100% polyester with polyester lining for a lightweight fit. It comes in more than 30 different colors and is machine washable, which is a plus for those who don’t want to pay for dry cleaning!
Cloudstyle Mens Casual Slim Fit Blazer
