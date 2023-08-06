Desk Organizer: Top Picks For Your Business or Home Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You want your desk to be a highly functional space so you can do your job easily and efficiently. And no matter what kind of job you have, you will eventually end up with many odds and ends on your desk. The best desk organizers can hold these items and get rid of the clutter.

From pens to scissors, sticky notes, file folders, paperwork, smartphones, and more, you can find desk organizers to hold them all. The key is to find the desk organizer that solves the needs of your own desk. And because the market has hundreds of different types of organizers, finding the one for you can take some time. The best desk organizers on this list will give you a basic idea of what is available. You can then narrow your search to find the right one for you.

The Best Desk Organizers on Amazon

Top Pick: Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser Runner Up: The Office Oasis Desk Organizer Best Value: Safco Products Onyx Mesh Corner Organizer Design Bamboo construction with phone holder, a cup holder, two drawers, and a large compartment. Space underneath for additional storage. Bamboo base with magnetic grid and non-slip rubber base. Six plastic containers in different shapes and sizes for versatile storage. Durable, thick, commercial-grade steel and powder-coated. Four center shelves and two outer sections for storage. Size ?21.25" x 8.85" x 5.51" 13.5? x 3.25? x 3.75? 15?W x 11?D x 13?H Weight Not specified. 1.68 pounds 3 pounds Special Features Multiple compartments for organization, including phone and cup holders. Adjustable and magnetic compartments for versatile storage. Efficient use of corner space for storage. Purpose Organize desk while providing a comfortable viewing height for monitor. Versatile storage for pens, phones, post-it notes, and other desk items. Utilize the underused corner space of the desk for storage. Purchase Link Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon

Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser

Top pick: Monitors are ubiquitous on desktops. And the Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser organizes your desk while making your monitor easier to look at. Made from bamboo this organizer has a phone holder, a cup holder, two drawers, and a large compartment.

There is also space underneath the riser. You can put your keyboard and mouse in there or use it for additional storage. The company offers a 100% refund as well as a 2-year and lifetime warranty.

Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser

The Office Oasis Desk Organizer

Runner Up: This desk organizer from The Office Oasis adapts to your space with a magnetic base. The base has six different compartments you organize and rearrange to address your storage needs. Made from bamboo, the base has a magnetic grid with a non-slip rubber base.

The six high-grade plastic containers come in different shapes and sizes for storing pens and pencils, phones, post-it notes, and other items. The organizer has a U.S. patent, and it measures 13.5″ x 3.25″ x 3.75″ and weighs 1.68 pounds.

The Office Oasis Desk Organizer with Magnetic and Adjustable Compartments

Safco Products Onyx Mesh Corner Organizer

Best Value: The Safco Products organizer is efficient, durable, and uses a space that is often underused, the corner of a desk. This is a great item that delivers value in terms of price and usability.

Made from durable, thick, commercial-grade steel and powder coated, it can resist chipping and scratching. It has four center shelves with a top to hold items along with two outer sections to keep binders, folders, and notebooks.

The organizer has a small footprint measuring 15″W x 11″D x 13″H and weighs just 3 pounds.

Safco Products Onyx Mesh Corner Organizer, Black Powder Coat Finish, Durable Steel Mesh Construction

Victor Wood Desktop Organizer with Closing Door

If you are looking for an organizer you can close, the Victor is the one for you. When it is closed it looks sleek and modern. Open the door and inside you have four full-sized shelves for storing files, folders, and papers. There is also a drawer with the same size you can access without opening the door.

It is made of wood and comes fully assembled with 5.12 x 5.12 x 2.56-inch dimensions and weighs 11.9 pounds.

Victor Wood Desktop Organizer with Closing Door, No Assembly Required



EasyAcc Wireless Charger Desk Stand Organizer

Desk organizers do not have to hold everything on your desk. And the EasyAcc wireless charger station organizer addresses that very point. The wireless charger is Qi-Certified, meaning it can charge any phone with this capability. A green indicator light in front lets you know your phone is charging.

In addition to the slot for holding your phone, you also get three more compartments for pens, scissors, stapler, glasses, post-it notes, and more.

At 11.14 x 3.64 x 4.43 inches this a compact and efficient unit that provides a necessary function while organizing your desk.

EasyAcc Wireless Charger Desk Stand Organizer, Desk Storage Caddy Pen Pad Holder

NEOLETEX Bamboo Desktop Organizer

The NEOLETEX organizer is well designed, compact, and made from natural bamboo. At 14.5 x 12 x 11 inches and 8.98 pounds, you get four tiers of storage. The top has four compartments to hold pens, your phone, a tablet, and other items.

There are two shelves that fit 8 ½ x 11-inch paper, a bottom section with a small drawer, and another compartment. For its size, this organizer provides ample storage. And the bamboo makes it easy to clean, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly.

Bamboo Desktop Organizer – 4 Tier Durable Wood Tabletop Storage for Pencils, Notepads, Documents, and Office Supplies

UnionBasic Multifunctional PU Leather Office Desk Organizer

If you want a more stylish desk organizer, the UnionBasic organizer comes in 18 different colors made from PU faux leather. You get seven divided compartments, which include a small drawer. You can store everything from your smartphone to pens and pencils as well chargers and other supplies.

At 11.22″ wide 5.7″ high 5.7″ deep and 1.75 pounds, it is just the right size for desks of all sizes.

UnionBasic Multifunctional PU Leather Office Desk Organizer Business Card/Pen/Pencil/Mobile Phone/Stationery Holder

What to Look for in the A Desk Organizer

When choosing a desk organizer for your business or workspace, there are several key elements to keep in mind. Your desk is your command center, and maintaining an orderly environment can boost productivity and streamline your workflow.

Here are some critical points to consider:

Size and Capacity : Ensure that the organizer is spacious enough to hold your essentials, from stationary to documents, without eating up too much of your desk space. Assess your current and potential future needs before making a decision.

: Ensure that the organizer is spacious enough to hold your essentials, from stationary to documents, without eating up too much of your desk space. Assess your current and potential future needs before making a decision. Material : Desk organizers come in various materials like plastic, metal, or wood. Choose one that not only suits your aesthetic preferences but also offers durability for long-term use.

: Desk organizers come in various materials like plastic, metal, or wood. Choose one that not only suits your aesthetic preferences but also offers durability for long-term use. Design and Functionality : Look for a desk organizer with compartments of varying sizes to accommodate different items. Some even offer special features like charging ports for electronic devices.

: Look for a desk organizer with compartments of varying sizes to accommodate different items. Some even offer special features like charging ports for electronic devices. Ease of Maintenance: Your desk organizer should be easy to clean, given that it will be subject to everyday use and possible spills.

FAQs

How often should I clean my desk organizer?

The frequency of cleaning your desk organizer can depend on the material it’s made from and how much it’s used. However, a good rule of thumb is to clean it once a week. This routine ensures that any dust or debris is removed regularly, maintaining a clean and healthy workspace.

Can a desk organizer help improve my productivity?

Absolutely! A well-organized desk can significantly enhance productivity. It eliminates time wasted searching for misplaced items and creates a clean, clutter-free environment that is conducive to focus and efficiency.

What should I do if my desk organizer is too small for my needs?

If your current organizer is not meeting your needs, it may be time to upgrade. Look for an organizer with more compartments or one that’s larger in size. Alternatively, you can use multiple organizers to categorize your items better.

How can I organize my desk organizer effectively?

Start by categorizing your items. Keep frequently used items like pens, sticky notes, and your phone in easily accessible areas. Less frequently used items can go in the back or bottom. Use labels if your organizer has drawers or closed compartments. Regularly decluttering and reorganizing your desk organizer will also keep your workspace efficient and tailored to your current needs.

The right desk organizer can transform your desk from a chaotic jumble into an efficient workspace. Take the time to evaluate your options, considering the factors above, and select an organizer that complements your work style and needs. With the right tool, you can stay organized and focused, making your work life smoother and more productive.

