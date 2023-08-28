10 Small Digital Marketing Strategy Hacks That Move The Needle

When was the last time you evaluated your website from the perspective of a customer?

Have you ever secret-shopped your own eCommerce site? It’s far too often for a company to implement a website, software solution, or new program and never look back. You may get lucky and never have any big issues.

Or, you may find everything from glaring typos to broken graphics and links that go nowhere. Even the most successful programs can afford to be tweaked a bit.

Keep your digital marketing strategy on point by checking in with your systems and assets every quarter to every six months and performing a thorough test.

See if anything can be updated, streamlined, or improved. Often, even small changes can make a really big difference. Below are small digital marketing strategy hacks that will really move the needle for you:

1. Replace One-Time Pieces with Evergreen Content

Evergreen content is a major time and money saver, as you can promote it at any point, rather than having to recreate content for a new campaign every quarter. Remember that, even though you’ve seen it a lot, your customers and prospects probably haven’t. What’s uninspired to you could be exciting to them and make a big difference on your ROI.

If you have seasonal campaigns, do your best to make those evergreen as well so that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel each year. As an added bonus, maintaining consistent elements across seasonal promotions will build brand recognition with your customers. If your product is one that must be purchased annually, they’ll come to expect your campaigns – and they’ll be ready with their credit cards.

2. Prune Your SEM Spend

Obviously, you implemented your search engine marketing strategy so that you’d be able to attract customers doing searches inside your wheelhouse. But it’s still really common for those programs to get bloated and irrelevant over time. To prune your spend, ask yourself, are those outlier terms really worth the investment?

Usually, it’s better to review the program and get laser-focused on only the keywords that matter most. Prune the rest.

3. Optimize Your Follow-Up Emails

Do you send transactional emails to customers that could benefit from a marketing tie-in? Even an electronic receipt can include a call-to-action asking customers to share their experience with you or enter a positive review you can use for social proof. When you really optimize each and every email you send, you’ll increase engagement and improve marketing without increasing time or money spent.

4. Audit Search Ads and Landing Pages

It’s important to periodically audit search ads and landing pages for consistency in messaging, color scheme, and promotions offered – especially if multiple people work on them or if your internal brand standards have changed. Small mistakes in these areas due to out-of-date landing pages or mismatched ad/landing page pairings could cost you customers or unnecessary ad spend.

Also make sure all links on your landing pages work, and that all the ads you have are still relevant. Eliminate any extraneous ads – there’s no need to have them cluttering your ad account. If you aren’t able to do this yourself, you can hire an intern to do this in-house or outsource to an agency. The money you save will make doing so worthwhile.

5. Continually Optimize Prices

Companies that price once and never think of it again are leaving untold amounts of money on the table. Too many businesses focus on getting leads and customers, but fall off cliff when it comes to pricing. To optimize your pricing, quantify your buyer personas, implement a pricing process, and review it on a regular basis.

6. Create a “Swipe File”

Copywriters are known for keeping great-performing content in a swipe file, which they can then use for inspiration and ideas for future pieces. It’s time that digital marketers did the same. See a beautiful pricing page? Inspired by digital sales copy? Impressed with a color scheme? Snapshot it in Evernote or another program, tag it, and save it for a time when you need some marketing inspiration.

7. Improve Your Pricing Page

Your pricing page is where your customers go as they’re making their purchasing decision, so it pays to do it right. Making your pricing page clean and focusing on elements that matter to the customer can increase your sales dramatically. Why take up half of your pricing page with elements included in all plans? Instead, focus on the upgrades, keep your table small, and offer the right number of tiers. Your customers will thank you.

8. Streamline Your Checkout Page

There are an enormous number of small ways to optimize your checkout page to improve last-minute conversions. If you don’t need a field, don’t ask for it. Save your customers time and aggravation by allowing them to just check-out when they’re trying to buy, instead of forcing them to sign-up for an account. Include testimonials to reduce buyer’s remorse and last-minute mind changes.

Many companies don’t bother with the design of their checkout page, but just implementing these small changes can increase your sales and growth dramatically.

9. Celebrate Your Influential Partners

Companies who have influential partners or strong brand evangelists take celebrating them for granted. By publicly acknowledging these influential people, you encourage them to keep going, as well as invite others into advocacy. A small step of recognition could have major implications for your business’s sales and growth.

10. Implement Customer Retention Strategies

Customer service isn’t often viewed as an element of marketing, but smart companies know the sales funnel isn’t complete until they’ve secured referrals and repeat business. A mere two percent increase in customer retention can lower costs by as much as 10 percent, so don’t forget customer service when you’re discussing digital marketing hacks and improving ROI.

Improvements to your marketing strategy don’t have to require a five-person team and a six-month time schedule. Instead implement these small digital marketing strategy hacks and watch your sales, company growth, and customer satisfaction soar.

Expanding Your Digital Footprint: Innovations and Evolution

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, the pursuit of excellence demands a continuous cycle of innovation and adaptation. As you embark on the journey to elevate your digital marketing strategy, consider these advanced tactics that can propel your efforts to new frontiers:

Embrace Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR): AR and VR offer immersive experiences that captivate audiences in unprecedented ways. Create interactive AR campaigns that allow users to visualize products in their real-world surroundings. Engage with VR experiences that transport users to unique environments related to your brand. These technologies not only foster engagement but also leave lasting memories.

AR and VR offer immersive experiences that captivate audiences in unprecedented ways. Create interactive AR campaigns that allow users to visualize products in their real-world surroundings. Engage with VR experiences that transport users to unique environments related to your brand. These technologies not only foster engagement but also leave lasting memories. Tap into AI-Powered Chatbots: AI-driven chatbots are revolutionizing customer interactions. Implement advanced chatbots that can provide personalized recommendations, assist in product selection, and resolve customer queries in real time. These smart bots enhance customer service while freeing up human resources for higher-level tasks.

AI-driven chatbots are revolutionizing customer interactions. Implement advanced chatbots that can provide personalized recommendations, assist in product selection, and resolve customer queries in real time. These smart bots enhance customer service while freeing up human resources for higher-level tasks. Explore Video Livestreaming: Video content continues to dominate online platforms, and live video adds an element of real-time connection. Host live Q&A sessions, product launches, behind-the-scenes glimpses, or interactive workshops. Livestreaming fosters authentic interactions, enabling direct engagement with your audience.

Video content continues to dominate online platforms, and live video adds an element of real-time connection. Host live Q&A sessions, product launches, behind-the-scenes glimpses, or interactive workshops. Livestreaming fosters authentic interactions, enabling direct engagement with your audience. Dive into Data-Driven Insights: Leverage the power of data analytics to gain deep insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends. Implement advanced analytics tools to refine your targeting, content strategies, and campaign performance. Data-driven decision-making enhances efficiency and precision in your marketing endeavors.

Leverage the power of data analytics to gain deep insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends. Implement advanced analytics tools to refine your targeting, content strategies, and campaign performance. Data-driven decision-making enhances efficiency and precision in your marketing endeavors. Experiment with Interactive Webinars: Webinars have evolved beyond static presentations. Explore interactive webinar formats that involve polls, quizzes, breakout sessions, and live audience interactions. These dynamic sessions offer valuable knowledge exchange while building connections with your audience.

Webinars have evolved beyond static presentations. Explore interactive webinar formats that involve polls, quizzes, breakout sessions, and live audience interactions. These dynamic sessions offer valuable knowledge exchange while building connections with your audience. Master Influencer Collaboration: Influencer marketing remains potent, but its execution has grown sophisticated. Cultivate long-term relationships with influencers aligned with your brand values. Co-create content that resonates with their followers, integrating influencer narratives seamlessly into your marketing campaigns.

Influencer marketing remains potent, but its execution has grown sophisticated. Cultivate long-term relationships with influencers aligned with your brand values. Co-create content that resonates with their followers, integrating influencer narratives seamlessly into your marketing campaigns. Harness the Potential of Podcasting: Podcasts are experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Launch your podcast series to share in-depth insights, interviews, industry discussions, and thought leadership. Podcasts provide a convenient way for audiences to consume content on the go.

Podcasts are experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Launch your podcast series to share in-depth insights, interviews, industry discussions, and thought leadership. Podcasts provide a convenient way for audiences to consume content on the go. Prioritize Ethical and Sustainable Messaging: In a socially conscious era, ethical and sustainable practices resonate deeply with consumers. Align your messaging with ethical values, and communicate your commitment to sustainable practices transparently. Authenticity in your ethical stance can foster brand loyalty and community engagement.

In a socially conscious era, ethical and sustainable practices resonate deeply with consumers. Align your messaging with ethical values, and communicate your commitment to sustainable practices transparently. Authenticity in your ethical stance can foster brand loyalty and community engagement. Optimize for User Experience (UX): Beyond aesthetics, user experience plays a pivotal role in digital success. Prioritize fast-loading websites, intuitive navigation, and seamless interactions. A frictionless user experience translates to longer engagement, lower bounce rates, and higher conversions.

Beyond aesthetics, user experience plays a pivotal role in digital success. Prioritize fast-loading websites, intuitive navigation, and seamless interactions. A frictionless user experience translates to longer engagement, lower bounce rates, and higher conversions. Explore Cross-Channel Integration: Seamlessly integrate your marketing efforts across various channels for a unified brand experience. Combine social media, email marketing, content marketing, and paid advertising in cohesive campaigns that resonate with users at every touchpoint.

As you delve into these advanced tactics, remember that innovation is an ongoing process. Continuously monitor industry trends, track consumer behavior, and remain open to experimenting with new technologies. While the digital landscape is dynamic, your dedication to staying ahead of the curve and consistently delivering value to your audience will set you on a trajectory of sustained growth, influence, and distinction in the ever-evolving realm of digital marketing.

