How to Start an Online Side Hustle

With the global e-learning market expected to reach 400 billion dollars by 2026 more people are opting for online courses to raise their game. This has opened opportunities for those who can cash in on their knowledge by creating valuable online learning materials.

As Onlinecoursereport.com explains, selling your knowledge or other products online can get you on the fast track towards entrepreneurship or help you earn extra income on the side. This can start as a side-hustle and could grow to become a full-time job in some cases. Adding a side job can increase the income of Americans by an average of 25%.

The data comes from an infographic titled, “Using Tech To Become An Entrepreneur” created by NowSourcing.

E-learning and Other Online Business Opportunities

Write an E-book

Simply choosing a topic you are knowledgeable about and targeting your audience with a few highly practical tricks you can publish your own e-book. You can then use Kindle’s direct publishing services with its free tools for formatting, creating a cover and promotion to earn up to 70 percent in royalties. If you want to go both print and electronic then Barnes & Noble Press can help you earn up to 65 % in royalties by publishing to Nook readers.

Apps, Online Stores, Blogs, Podcasts or YouTube Channels

You can also develop your own application through BuildFire and create a custom app for iOS and Android with no coding required. If this is not an option, you can hire a team to build, support and sell your app idea. If retail is your thing then Etsy can help you curate your own online shop. There you can sell original goods for only 20 cents per listed item plus 5% of the cost when purchased.

If you find that mentoring is your niche then why not start a blog, podcast, or YouTube Channel. This will allow you to provide compelling insights to business, personal development tips and even how-to videos to get subscribers coming into your channel.

Create an Online Course

To build a valuable online course, you will first need to find your niche. “Know your audience and stay on topic. Get rid of the fluff. Once you know your purpose with your content. Stick to teaching how they can achieve that result,” says John Lee Dumas, Host of the Entrepreneurs on Fire podcast.

Testing your product first comes in handy. Give friends and family a demo and ask for their feedback. You can then start marketing to gauge interest among your audience.

Tips for Getting Started

Some quick tips for your digital side hustle include time blocking, where you give yourself structure. Creating and sticking to a daily schedule will give you the discipline to keep going. Use the early mornings for answering e-mails, midday for scheduling posts and the afternoons for marketing.

It also helps if you have a designated workspace for your digital hustle, be it at home or in a coffee house. However, make sure the jobs you choose motivate and encourage you to be productive.

To raise your game websites like edX and Alison offer free courses for any level. They also help you increase your skill levels, be it your day job or side hustle in coding, copywriting or Web design.

Take a look at the rest of the data and e-learning business opportunities in the infographic below.

Tips for Creating a Successful Online Course

Creating a successful online course requires careful planning, engaging content, and effective marketing. As the e-learning market continues to grow, it’s essential to stand out and offer a valuable learning experience to your audience. Follow these tips to ensure the success of your online course:

Define Your Niche and Target Audience: Identify a specific niche or topic for your course, and define your target audience. Knowing your audience’s needs and preferences will help you tailor your content to meet their expectations.

Identify a specific niche or topic for your course, and define your target audience. Knowing your audience’s needs and preferences will help you tailor your content to meet their expectations. Set Clear Learning Objectives: Outline clear and achievable learning objectives for your course. Clearly communicate what students will learn and accomplish by the end of the course.

Outline clear and achievable learning objectives for your course. Clearly communicate what students will learn and accomplish by the end of the course. Create Engaging Content: Use a variety of multimedia elements, such as video lectures, interactive quizzes, downloadable resources, and practical exercises. Engaging content will keep students interested and motivated throughout the course.

Use a variety of multimedia elements, such as video lectures, interactive quizzes, downloadable resources, and practical exercises. Engaging content will keep students interested and motivated throughout the course. Structure the Course Effectively: Organize your course content into modules or sections to make it easy for students to navigate and progress through the material. Provide a logical flow and create a roadmap for learners to follow.

Organize your course content into modules or sections to make it easy for students to navigate and progress through the material. Provide a logical flow and create a roadmap for learners to follow. Offer Practical and Applicable Knowledge: Focus on delivering practical knowledge and real-world applications. Students are more likely to value and recommend a course that provides them with tangible skills and knowledge they can use in their lives or careers.

Focus on delivering practical knowledge and real-world applications. Students are more likely to value and recommend a course that provides them with tangible skills and knowledge they can use in their lives or careers. Provide Ongoing Support and Feedback: Engage with your students through discussion forums, Q&A sessions, and regular feedback. Being responsive to their questions and concerns will enhance the learning experience and foster a sense of community.

Engage with your students through discussion forums, Q&A sessions, and regular feedback. Being responsive to their questions and concerns will enhance the learning experience and foster a sense of community. Ensure User-Friendly Platform and Design: Choose a user-friendly learning management system (LMS) or online course platform. Ensure that the platform is easy to navigate, visually appealing, and accessible on various devices.

Choose a user-friendly learning management system (LMS) or online course platform. Ensure that the platform is easy to navigate, visually appealing, and accessible on various devices. Price Your Course Competitively: Research the market and price your course competitively. Consider offering early bird discounts or bundle deals to attract more enrollments.

Research the market and price your course competitively. Consider offering early bird discounts or bundle deals to attract more enrollments. Implement Effective Marketing Strategies: Develop a comprehensive marketing plan to promote your course. Utilize social media, email marketing, content marketing, and partnerships with influencers or relevant websites to reach your target audience.

Develop a comprehensive marketing plan to promote your course. Utilize social media, email marketing, content marketing, and partnerships with influencers or relevant websites to reach your target audience. Gather and Utilize Feedback: Continuously seek feedback from your students to improve the course content and delivery. Positive reviews and testimonials can boost the credibility and reputation of your online course.

Continuously seek feedback from your students to improve the course content and delivery. Positive reviews and testimonials can boost the credibility and reputation of your online course. Update and Refresh Your Content: Keep your course content up-to-date and relevant. Regularly update your course material to reflect the latest industry trends and developments.

Keep your course content up-to-date and relevant. Regularly update your course material to reflect the latest industry trends and developments. Offer Certificates or Recognitions: Provide completion certificates or other recognitions to students who successfully complete the course. Certificates can add value and credibility to your course and encourage students to complete the program.

By following these tips and consistently delivering value to your students, you can create a successful and impactful online course. As word spreads about the quality of your course, it can become a valuable asset in generating income and establishing your expertise in the e-learning market. Remember that building a successful online course may take time, but with dedication and continuous improvement, it can become a rewarding venture for both you and your students.

Source: Online Course Report

