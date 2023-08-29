Enhance Your Branding with Instagram’s Newest Music and Collaboration Features

Instagram has rolled out new features that allow users to integrate music with photo carousels and foster collaborations with friends and fellow creators on their posts. This is to promote creativity and enhance engagement with its users, including small businesses.

Music and Memories Merge

For small business owners looking to market their products or services, the power of music combined with visual storytelling can be transformative. Instagram’s recent upgrade lets users add music to their photo carousels, enabling a more immersive experience for their audience. This addition builds on their existing music-for-feed-photos tool, allowing businesses to capture the essence of their brand and resonate emotionally with viewers.

Collaborative Content Creation

In an age where collaboration is the cornerstone of innovative content, Instagram’s new “Collabs” feature is a game-changer. Businesses can now invite up to three collaborators to co-author a post, carousel, or reel. Once the invitation is accepted, the content becomes accessible to the audience of each collaborator, amplifying reach and engagement.

Worried about privacy settings? Instagram ensures flexibility. Both private and public accounts can join in on collaborative posts or reels. However, for private accounts to initiate a collaborative post, the invited collaborator should be a follower.

Engaging with Creators on Reels

Reels has become a significant tool for businesses to creatively showcase their products and services. With the new “Add Yours” sticker, creators and artists can usher their followers into engaging prompts or challenges. Notably, creators have the privilege to select and highlight their favorite submissions, providing businesses with an opportunity for increased visibility.

For small businesses, this feature can be a boon. Engaging with influential creators can amplify their brand presence, especially if their reel gets picked as a favorite. If the reel is from a public account, any Instagram user can view it, further expanding its reach.

Expanding Musical Horizons

Recognizing music’s paramount importance in digital content creation, Instagram is set to make its music library accessible to more countries. In a collaboration that hints at the convergence of social media and music streaming, Instagram is teaming up with Spotify in Mexico and Brazil. The partnership aims to spotlight 50 top songs from Instagram Reels on a new Reels Music Chart on Spotify.

For small businesses, especially those in Mexico and Brazil, this partnership offers a fresh avenue to leverage popular music to appeal to local audiences, further enhancing their brand image and engagement.

As Instagram continues its pursuit to refine user experience, these recent updates underscore the platform’s commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and community. For small businesses striving to carve a niche in the digital space, these features provide innovative tools to weave compelling narratives, widen their reach, and deepen engagement.

