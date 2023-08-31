What is Equipment Finance?

When it comes to acquiring essential tools for your operation, equipment finance can be the lifeline your business needs. This form of lending allows you to purchase new or used machinery by borrowing funds from a financial institution.

In this article, we delve into the mechanics of financing for equipment, detailing what you should consider before submitting an application.

What is Equipment Financing for Startups?

When you’re first starting out, navigating the complexities of financing for startup business equipment leasing can seem daunting.

You need the right tools and machinery to operate effectively, yet it’s often challenging to muster the necessary capital to buy this equipment outright. Small business equipment loans can be a lifesaver in such situations.

The idea is to facilitate your initial operations without the constraint of heavy financial baggage. Different lenders offer a variety of terms and interest rates, and there might even be tax benefits associated with leasing over buying.

Therefore, it’s crucial to do thorough research and perhaps consult a financial advisor to understand which equipment financing options are most conducive to your business model and long-term growth plans.

How Does Small Business Equipment Financing Work?

Typically, small business equipment financing involves a down payment, which is often between 10-30% of the total cost of the equipment. This initial amount can be covered using cash reserves or by pledging personal assets as collateral.

Following the down payment, you’ll make regular payments, much like a traditional loan, to cover the remaining cost. Equipment financing is incredibly flexible; it can be applied to new machinery or even used, pre-owned items.

Some lenders go a step further by allowing you to include auxiliary costs such as shipping, installation, and initial maintenance in the financing package. This is especially useful for startups that are keen on managing their cash flows effectively.

READ MORE: How to Save Money on Business Equipment.

Benefits of Financing Equipment for Your Small Business

Here are five benefits of getting equipment loans for your small business or startup:

Get what you need. You can get the equipment you need to run your business without having to pay for it all upfront. You give a down payment and make monthly payments until the loan is paid off.

Build business credit. Financing equipment can help you build your business credit score, which can be helpful if you ever need to take out a business loan in the future.

Get tax deductions. You may be able to get tax deductions on your equipment loan payments.

Flexible financing options. There are a variety of financing options available for equipment, so you can find one that best suits your needs.

Fixed monthly payments. Your equipment loan payments will be the same each month, making it easier to budget for them.

Ways to Use Equipment Loans

There are many ways to use a business equipment loan. Let’s dive into a list of various uses for equipment financing:

1. Heavy Equipment Financing

Heavy equipment financing serves as a crucial financial tool enabling the acquisition of robust machinery like construction equipment, agricultural machinery, and manufacturing tools.

Whether it’s excavators reshaping landscapes, tractors tilling fields, or production units powering manufacturing, this financing empowers industries to harness heavy-duty potential.

2. Farm Equipment Financing

Farm equipment loans are tailored solutions designed to fund the procurement of essential farming machinery.

From tractors that plow through fields with precision to combines that efficiently harvest crops, the agricultural sector benefits from these loans which fuel productivity and innovation on modern farms.

3. Construction Equipment Financing

Financing for construction equipment supports the building industry by facilitating the purchase of vital machinery.

From towering cranes orchestrating urban skylines to earth-movers sculpting foundations, this financial avenue ensures that construction projects have access to the diverse equipment arsenal required for success.

4. Restaurant Equipment Financing

Restaurants thrive by securing financing for essential kitchen equipment. Whether it’s the sizzle of grills, the hum of refrigerators, or the sparkle of dishwashers, funding options like this propel culinary establishments to craft delightful dining experiences through modern appliances.

5. Medical Equipment Financing

Medical equipment financing is a lifeline for healthcare providers seeking advanced medical tools.

From the detailed imagery of X-ray machines to the intricate diagnostics of MRI machines and CT scanners, this financing empowers medical institutions to provide accurate diagnoses and effective treatments.

6. Audio Equipment Financing

From concert halls to recording studios, audio equipment financing harmonizes creativity and technology.

This funding avenue supports the acquisition of equipment like state-of-the-art mixing boards that fine-tune soundscapes, sensitive microphones capturing nuances, and PA systems projecting voices to captivated audiences.

7. Used Equipment Financing

Navigating the realm of used equipment, this financing option often stipulates a requirement that the equipment being financed is less than five years old.

It’s a bridge that connects businesses with the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of pre-owned machinery while ensuring a certain level of reliability.

8. Photography Equipment Financing

Photography equipment financing illuminates opportunities for both novice and professional photographers. Capturing life’s moments relies on cameras that freeze time, lenses that capture emotion, and lighting that paints scenes.

This financing avenue frames creativity with the latest gear.

9. Computer Equipment Financing

Fueling the digital age, computer equipment financing facilitates the acquisition of laptops, desktops, printers, and more. In an era where innovation relies on technology, this financing empowers businesses and individuals to stay connected, create, and compute efficiently.

10. Office Equipment Financing

Office equipment financing transforms workplaces into functional hubs. Desks that anchor productivity, chairs that provide comfort, and filing cabinets that organize are all vital cogs in the office machinery.

This financing ensures that businesses have the tools they need for efficient operations.

Is an Equipment Loan from a Bank or Credit Union Right for Your Small Business?

Small business owners often have to secure financing for their equipment needs and there are a few reasons why they should get a loan through credit unions or banks.

First, banks and credit unions typically offer lower interest rates than other lenders. Second, banks and credit unions are more likely to work with small businesses to establish repayment terms that fit the small business owner’s budget. Finally, banks and credit unions usually have a more lenient approval process than other lenders.

However, there are some drawbacks to financing equipment through credit unions or banks. First, the approval process can take longer than with other lenders. Second, the small business owner may be required to put up collateral in order to secure the loan.

Overall, an equipment loan from credit unions or banks is a good option for small businesses. Businesses that have good credit and that need quick access to financing would be best suited for this type of loan.

READ MORE: Save Thousands by Buying Used Furniture and Equipment for your Business.

Is It Hard to Get Financed for Equipment?

While it’s true that equipment can be expensive, and lenders may be hesitant to finance large purchases, there are a number of options available for business owners who need to finance their equipment.

From leases to loans, there are plenty of ways to get the financing you need. There are plenty of options available, and with a little research, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your business.

Does SBA Do Equipment Loans?

Yes, the Small Business Administration (SBA) provides financing for a variety of equipment, including vehicles, office furniture, computer systems, and more.

To qualify for an SBA loan, businesses must meet certain criteria, such as having a good credit history and being in business for at least two years.

What Credit Score Do You Need for Equipment Financing?

As a general guideline, having a credit score of 700 or higher is typically essential for qualifying for most equipment loans. Nevertheless, surpassing this credit threshold opens the door to further evaluation.

Lenders meticulously examine facets beyond your credit score—factors such as your income, reflecting your capacity to manage financial obligations; your employment history, indicating stability; and your financial track record, providing insight into your fiscal behavior over time.

This holistic analysis ensures a comprehensive understanding of your financial fitness when considering your loan application

Which Alternative Lender is Best for Commercial Equipment Financing?

There are a variety of equipment financing companies out there that offer different types of loans, but working capital loans are a great alternative. Working capital loans are short-term, often have lower interest rates than other types of loans, and can be used for a variety of purposes, including equipment financing.

Checklist for Equipment Loan Application

Applying for an equipment loan requires careful preparation to improve your chances of approval. Below is a handy checklist to guide you through the essential requirements and documents you’ll likely need for a smooth application process.

Requirement Description Credit Score Minimum of 700 generally required Business Plan Outline how the equipment will be used Financial Statements Profit & loss, balance sheet, cash flow Down Payment Typically 10-30% of the total cost Identification Business and personal identification documents

READ MORE: