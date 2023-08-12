GoDaddy: Beginner’s Guide to AI for Small Business – FREE

GoDaddy is hosting a free artificial intelligence (AI) webinar for small businesses. The “Beginner’s Guide to AI for Small Business” webinar will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The webinar will be led by GoDaddy Director of Content Alycia Leno. Leno will discuss the basics of AI and how it can be used to improve small businesses. She will also cover topics such as:
- How AI can be used to automate tasks
- How AI can be used to generate content
- How AI can be used to improve customer service
- How AI can be used to make better business decisions
The webinar is designed for small business owners who are new to AI. No prior knowledge of AI is required.
Click on the red button to register for the webinar.
Image: Godaddy