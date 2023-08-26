Improve Your Customer Service and Customer Experience

Customer Service & Experience East 2023 is a two-day event that will be held on November 7-8, 2023, in New York City. The event is organized by Reuters Events and will bring together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to discuss the latest trends and best practices in customer service and experience.

Here are some of the benefits of attending Customer Service & Experience East 2023:

Learn from leading experts in the field of customer service and experience

Get insights into the latest trends and best practices

Network with other senior leaders from your industry

Gain the tools and resources you need to improve your customer service

Measure the ROI of your customer service initiatives

If you are responsible for customer service or experience, then Customer Service & Experience East 2023 is the event for you. Register today by clicking the red button to learn from the experts and take your customer service to the next level.

