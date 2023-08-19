About Us   |   Advertise

Find Out The Latest in The Beauty Industry at This Conference

Published: Aug 19, 2023
The beauty industry is always evolving, and keeping up with the latest trends is a job in itself. The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference brings together industry experts to share what is taking place in the segment.

This year, the conference will bring its 11 years of inspirational insights along with the following:

  • 42 Industry-Leading Speakers
  • 10 Retailer Perspectives
  • 15 D2C Sales Beauty Brands

There will also be four interactive hot-topic panels: 

  1. Retailer Insights & Expertise
  2. Hot Trends & Innovations
  3. Sustainable Production & Packaging
  4. Social Media Channels & Content Strategies

 So, if you happen to be in London, don’t the 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference on September 27, 2023. Click the red button and register to attend.

