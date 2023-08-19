Find Out The Latest in The Beauty Industry at This Conference

The beauty industry is always evolving, and keeping up with the latest trends is a job in itself. The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference brings together industry experts to share what is taking place in the segment.

This year, the conference will bring its 11 years of inspirational insights along with the following:

42 Industry-Leading Speakers 10 Retailer Perspectives 15 D2C Sales Beauty Brands There will also be four interactive hot-topic panels: Drive Traffic to Your Website Small Business Spotlight Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here Retailer Insights & Expertise Hot Trends & Innovations Sustainable Production & Packaging Social Media Channels & Content Strategies So, if you happen to be in London, don’t the 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference on September 27, 2023. Click the red button and register to attend.

