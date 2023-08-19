Find Out The Latest in The Beauty Industry at This Conference

The beauty industry is always evolving, and keeping up with the latest trends is a job in itself. The 11th annual UK Beauty Trends & Innovations Conference brings together industry experts to share what is taking place in the segment.
This year, the conference will bring its 11 years of inspirational insights along with the following:
- 42 Industry-Leading Speakers
- 10 Retailer Perspectives
- 15 D2C Sales Beauty Brands
There will also be four interactive hot-topic panels:
- Retailer Insights & Expertise
- Hot Trends & Innovations
- Sustainable Production & Packaging
- Social Media Channels & Content Strategies
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
The Beauty Trends Conference
September 27, 2023, London, England
Forty three beauty visionaries will share their expertise on the hottest trends and show stopping innovations to dominate online and in-store. Featuring the latest digital and tech, social media, influencer marketing and retailer insights — to stay irresistibly on trend.
Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023
November 07, 2023, Brooklyn, United States
This event brings together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to shape service & experience as disciplines across industry lines. Arm yourself with the insights, metrics & strategies you need to rally your organization around CX and deliver a unified, frictionless experience.
More Events
- World Conference on Ophthalmology & Eye Care
August 21, 2023, Rome, Italy
- AMA Chicago Workshop Series: How Do You Self-Sabotage?
August 22, 2023, Online
- AMA Chicago Workshop Series- Influencer Marketing: A brand’s best friend
August 23, 2023, Online
- Win More RFPs: The Ultimate Webinar for Small Business Success
September 06, 2023, Online
- OPEX Culture Conference
September 07, 2023, London, United Kingdom
- Advancing Mass Timber Construction 2023 | September 11 – 13 | Atlanta, GA
September 11, 2023, Atlanta, United States
- West Tennessee Career Expo
September 12, 2023, Jackson, United States
- The Diversity & Inclusion Conference
September 13, 2023, England, London
- The Net-Zero Carbon Conference
September 13, 2023, London, United Kingdom
- Digital Summit Detroit
September 19, 2023, Novi, Michigan
- The Customer Engagement & Experiences Conference
September 19, 2023, Online
- Digital Transformation & Innovation in Financial Services
September 20, 2023, London, United Kingdom
- Digital Travel Marketing Conference
September 21, 2023, Online
- Telecom Council Innovation Showcase 2023
September 22, 2023, Santa Clara, CA
- Connected Claims USA 2023
September 26, 2023, Austin, Texas
- Excess Return Conference 2023
September 26, 2023, New York, NY
- WTR Live: Brand Strategy Summit USA
September 27, 2023, New York, New York
- The Digital Food Conference
September 28, 2023, London, United Kingdom
- IBPSA Flow Business Conference
September 30, 2023, Orlando, Florida
- Sustainability Reporting USA
October 02, 2023, New York, NY
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.