Get Found: Here Are Some Top Free Online Business Listing Sites to Consider

Want to get your business found? Small business and niche directories can be an easy way to get your business in front of as many potential customers as possible. Here are some free small business directories you can add your business to.

Why You Should List Your Business On as Many Sites as Possible

In the digital age, maximizing your business’s online visibility is more crucial than ever. By ensuring your enterprise is listed on various platforms, you tap into a multitude of benefits.

Here are five key reasons to diversify your online presence across multiple business listing sites:

Enhanced Visibility: Spreading your business across multiple directories increases the chances of potential customers finding you, no matter which platform they prefer to use. It's a simple game of numbers; the more places you're listed, the higher the visibility.

Boosted Credibility: Being present on several reputable business listing sites can bolster your business's trustworthiness. It sends a signal that your business is established and recognized across various platforms.

SEO Advantages: Many business listing sites have a high domain authority. By listing your business and getting backlinks from these sites, you can improve your own site's search engine ranking.

Customer Reviews and Feedback: Different platforms offer various ways for customers to leave feedback. By being on multiple sites, you give customers more avenues to leave reviews, which can provide valuable insights and testimonials for your business.

Tapping into Niche Markets: Some business listing sites cater to specific niches or demographics. By listing on a diverse range of sites, you can tap into specific markets that might otherwise be overlooked.

28 Top Free Online Business Listing Sites You should Be On

Google My Business

The most popular search engine is a natural place to start when it comes to small business listings. Google lets you add some basic details like your business name, location and hours so customers see that information when they Google your business.

Bing

Bing provides a similar option for updating small business data. You can also add photos and a variety of different ways consumers can contact you.

Aabaco

Run by Yahoo, this small business directory lets you add your business information and even create websites and market your business locally.

Yelp

Known mostly for online reviews, Yelp allows you to add information about your business including hours, location and even menus. It’s become a popular place for consumers to find information about local businesses.

YP.com

The online hub of the Yellow Pages, YP.com lets you add your business name, location, category and several other details so that customers can find the right service providers and other businesses for their needs.

Better Business Bureau

The BBB’s platform lets consumers search for businesses in a given area. They can also sort by BBB accreditation. So having that designation can help create trust among consumers.

Manta

Manta allows you to create a listing for your business so that the site’s 20 million monthly customers can find you. But it also offers educational resources and even marketing tools for businesses.

Citysearch

Businesses in various industries can use this platform to add basic information to make it easy for customers to find them. Citysearch also creates local guides and “best of” lists to help customers make decisions.

MerchantCircle

MerchantCircle lets you add some basic information about your business, respond to business reviews, and even add photos and blog posts to your company page.

Angie’s List

You can set up a free profile with your basic business information on Angie’s List. Then people can leave reviews about your business and you can even communicate with consumers using the platform.

EZlocal

This platform lets you add your local business to its online platform by adding your basic business information and some extra info like what payment methods you accept and if you offer free WiFi. Then EZlocal also ensures that your information is added to other popular platforms like Google and Bing.

Kudzu

Kudzu specializes in listings for businesses that deal with home repair and home services. You can create a free small business listing on the site or even pay for an upgraded listing to improve your chances of getting found.

Superpages

A basic platform for people to find contact information for individuals or businesses, Superpages lets you add your basic business details and contact information so customers can easily get in touch.

Thumbtack

Thumbtack is a platform that asks customers questions about what they need from a professional. Then they can compare quotes from professionals that could meet their needs. You can sign up for a business account to receive updates from customers seeking quotes.

Facebook

The social media giant is also a popular place for people to find information about different businesses. It’s not exactly a directory, but if you sign up for a Facebook business page, people can find your business and all the information you add just by searching on the platform or other search engines.

LinkedIn

Another social platform, LinkedIn lets you add all of the basic information about your business. But you can also post jobs, company updates and even full blog posts.

Foursquare

This location based social platform lets you add the basic information about your business so that customers can find you. But then you can also create offers or promotions to attract customers who use the Foursquare app.

Whitepages

Whitepages is a platform that people can use to look up phone numbers, individuals, addresses and businesses. You can use the platform to add your business name and contact details so that customers can easily get in touch with you.

Yellowbook

This is another platform that offers basic contact information for individuals and businesses. You can even use the Yellowbook platform to offer coupons or deals to customers in your area.

USdirectory.com

Similar to the other online phone book platforms, USdirectory.com lets you add all of your basic business information. But the site also creates city guides to help customers find the best businesses in various locations.

MapQuest

If people are looking for businesses on an actual online map, they can get some of your basic business information if you update your business listing on MapQuest.

The Business Journals

Businesses in various cities around the country can add their basic information in listings to this platform, which can reach the thousands of BizJournals.com readers.

Discover Our Town

Discover Our Town is an online travel, tourism and relocation guide. You can add your business and some basic information to the platform to get found by customers who are traveling or moving to your location.

YellowBot

With a YellowBot listing, you can update your basic business information like name and location. But the site also offers a premium listing that includes business websites and total control over your profile.

CrunchBase

CrunchBase might not be what you’d traditionally think of as a business directory. But the crowdsourced platform offers users the opportunity to update information about various businesses, startups and entrepreneurs.

TripAdvisor

Aimed mainly at tourists, TripAdvisor can be a good method for businesses like hotels and restaurants to connect with customers, who can also use the platform to leave reviews.

HomeAdvisor

For remodelers, plumbers and other home improvement professionals, HomeAdvisor gives you a platform for giving customers the basic information about your business. They can also leave reviews on the site.

ChamberofCommerce.com

ChamberofCommerce.com lets customers search for different types of businesses in cities around the country. By signing up for a free business listing, you can get exposure to the site’s 15 million annual visitors.

Free Online Business Listing Sites Summary

