How to Get YouTube Views

YouTube videos can add value for your customers, promote products and services, or position your brand as an industry leader. Before you can realize all these benefits, you need you get more eyes on your content. Here’s a guide to how to get YouTube video views.

What is Counted as a View on YouTube?

YouTube counts views as any instance where a video is played for at least 30 seconds and the user initiated the video playing.

Small Business Spotlight Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

This includes videos played on YouTube and those that are embedded on other sites, as long as the viewer actively presses play or follows a link to the video. And with enough views, you can start exploring more YouTube channel business ideas.

How Many Views is Good for a YouTube Video?

The amount of YouTube views that is considered successful varies based on your goals and how large your following is. Many new YouTube videos just get a couple hundred views, and the top videos get billions of views.

So, how much do YouTubers make is the next obvious question? You may need 20,000 views or more to make money from your content, but there are other requirements. But at the end of the day, you need to grow your views. If you want to get more engagement on YouTube, views can be increased using the methods below.

20 Ways to Get YouTube Views and Grow Your Channel

If you want to add a YouTube channel to your small business marketing mix, first you should look into how to start a YouTube channel. You can then learn how adding more subscribers and views can improve your chances of success. Use these tips to get more eyes on your YouTube content.

1. Optimize Video Titles

Titles are often the first thing your YouTube audience notices about your video content. A good title should accurately describe the content, while grabbing the attention of potential viewers.

2. Share Videos on Social Media

If you already have a developed social media presence, link to your videos and grow a following to get more engagement on YouTube. Some social media platforms, like Facebook, prioritize native video content. To leverage these social media channels, create native videos that tease and link to your YouTube content.

3. Optimize the Description of Your YouTube Videos

Each YouTube video includes a description that should accurately explain the content to YouTube users. Include relevant keywords to direct viewers using the YouTube search engine. Target keywords can also help your content appear as a next video after other popular content.

4. List Related Videos in Descriptions

Once you get viewers on one video, encourage them to stick around and watch even more. Choose titles that are similar to the original video’s topic and include links in the description.

5. Learn YouTube SEO

The YouTube platform is one of the world’s top search engines. To appear higher in search results, research keywords and include them in titles, tags, categories, and descriptions. You may also want to look into the YouTube algorithm, as it changes periodically to prioritize specific types of content.

Here are some things you could get started with:

Optimize Thumbnail Imagery: Thumbnails are the first visual impression of your video. Using high-quality and relevant images can entice viewers to click on your video from a list of search results or suggested videos.

Thumbnails are the first visual impression of your video. Using high-quality and relevant images can entice viewers to click on your video from a list of search results or suggested videos. Engage with Your Audience: Interacting with comments, likes, and shares can boost your video’s visibility. Engaged viewers are more likely to share, further increasing the reach of your content.

Interacting with comments, likes, and shares can boost your video’s visibility. Engaged viewers are more likely to share, further increasing the reach of your content. Consistent Posting Schedule: By maintaining a regular uploading schedule, you can keep your audience engaged and returning for more. Predictability can foster loyalty among viewers.

By maintaining a regular uploading schedule, you can keep your audience engaged and returning for more. Predictability can foster loyalty among viewers. Collaborate with Other YouTubers: Collaborations can introduce your content to a broader audience by tapping into the subscriber base of other creators. Choose collaborators whose content aligns with yours for the best synergy.

Collaborations can introduce your content to a broader audience by tapping into the subscriber base of other creators. Choose collaborators whose content aligns with yours for the best synergy. Utilize Annotations and End Screens: Annotations are clickable links that can direct viewers to another video, playlist, or channel. End screens can promote up to four elements, encouraging further interaction and guiding viewers to more of your content.

6 Create a Custom Thumbnail for Your YouTube Channel

When viewers search for a topic on YouTube or scroll their home page, they’ll generally see just a title and thumbnail of each video. Create custom thumbnails to draw the eye and encourage users to click your content over others.

7. Build Views Organically

There are some services that sell YouTube views to artificially inflate numbers. However, high quality views from real users benefit YouTube channels more, since they build actual engagement that improves search visibility over time.

8. Utilize YouTube Analytics

YouTube analytics show which videos are most popular and when you get the most interaction. Use this information to improve future content.

9. Create a ‘Most Viewed’ Section

Once someone views a popular video from your channel, they may be more likely to watch even more content. A ‘most viewed’ section should include all your popular videos to draw even more views.

10. Embed Videos on Your Website

Embedded videos also count toward your views, so include them on your site to leverage that traffic. Make videos embeddable so others can add them to blog posts and online content too.

11. Research Popular Videos in Your Niche

Once a video plays, YouTube suggests more videos that are similar. Don’t create the same video, but looking at other video creators can give you general ideas that are likely to appear in results.

12. Create Playlists

Playlists are collections of similar videos that play back-to-back. Sort your content to encourage people to watch other videos after completing one full video.

13. Add Relevant Cards in Videos

YouTube cards serve as interactive pop-ups that viewers can see while watching a video. These cards are not only visually engaging but also a powerful tool to direct your viewers to supplementary content.

Whether it’s to share a related video, promote your merchandise, or even gather feedback through polls, cards can significantly enhance viewer experience. By strategically placing cards at points of relevance in the video, creators can ensure viewers are being introduced to additional valuable content.

This not only prolongs the viewer’s engagement with the channel but also navigates them through the creator’s content universe, maximizing the chances of prolonged viewership.

14. Create Custom End Screens

End screens present a unique opportunity for YouTubers. Displayed in the last 5-20 seconds of a video, they provide a space for creators to promote up to four different elements, be it another video, a playlist, a channel, or a link to a verified website.

It’s an optimum spot to feature your top-performing videos or direct viewers to a new series, funneling your viewership and encouraging sustained engagement. By using custom end screens tailored to the video’s content, creators can make a compelling case for viewers to continue their journey, thus creating a seamless viewing experience that boosts both views and subscriptions.

15. Respond to Comments

Engaging with your audience is pivotal in building a loyal community on YouTube. Each comment represents a viewer’s effort to interact, and responding to these comments fosters a sense of belonging.

When content creators take the time to acknowledge, thank, or even address queries in the comment section, it makes viewers feel valued. YouTube’s algorithm also favors videos with higher engagement levels, pushing them to more potential viewers.

Beyond algorithmic advantages, active comment sections can be a goldmine of feedback, providing insights into audience preferences, content suggestions, or areas of improvement.

Engaging consistently in the comments not only strengthens viewer relationships but also drives a positive feedback loop, amplifying the channel’s growth potential.

16. Encourage Users to Engage with Your Content

Additionally, include a call to action at the end of each video to promote your YouTube channel and encourage other engagement. Simply remind them to like, subscribe, comment, or leave a “thumbs up.” Subscribing or turning on notifications can help you gain more views on each new video you post.

17. Include Other People’s Content in Videos

Some videos may include photos, video content, or commentary from other users. Get their permission first. Then let them know when your content posts so they can promote it on their own social networks.

18. Partner with Popular Influencers or Brands

You can also increase your audience by promoting products or creating video series that include other creators. These creators and brands are more likely to share your content.

19. Draw Viewers in Right Away

YouTube doesn’t require viewers to watch an entire video to count it as a view. But they do need to stick around for at least 30 seconds. So use that time to explain exactly what is in the rest of the video and draw viewers in.

20. Create a Contest

Once you incentivize people to watch your first video, they’re more likely to subscribe and watch even more. Promote your YouTube channel with a giveaway for people who watch or engage with your content.

Ways to Get YouTube Views Checklist

Tip Tried? Optimize Video Titles ? Share Videos on Social Media ? Optimize the Description of Your YouTube Videos ? List Related Videos in Descriptions ? Learn YouTube SEO ? Create a Custom Thumbnail for Your YouTube Channel ? Build Views Organically ? Utilize YouTube Analytics ? Create a 'Most Viewed' Section ? Embed Videos on Your Website ? Research Popular Videos in Your Niche ? Create Playlists ? Add Relevant Cards in Videos ? Create Custom End Screens ? Respond to Comments ? Encourage Users to Engage with Your Content ? Include Other People's Content in Videos ? Partner with Popular Influencers or Brands ? Draw Viewers in Right Away ? Create a Contest ?