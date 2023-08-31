GoDaddy Studio Unveils AI-Driven Instant Video Feature for Entrepreneurs

GoDaddy Inc. has launched an AI-powered Instant Video tool in its GoDaddy Studio app. This new feature is specifically designed to aid entrepreneurs in creating captivating video content effortlessly, responding to the mounting demand for video-centric digital marketing.

GoDaddy’s newest addition comes at no extra cost and addresses one of the key challenges small businesses face – time. The app already stands as a beacon for entrepreneurs, offering many resources to generate aesthetically pleasing content suitable for websites, social media, marketing endeavors, and beyond. With an array of templates, business owners can fashion branded and professional material to elevate their online presence and boost engagement and sales.

Laka Sriram, Vice President of Product Management for GoDaddy, emphasizes the significance of brand-centric video marketing in the current digital landscape. “Branded video marketing is key to standing out online and GoDaddy Studio’s AI-powered Instant Video makes it easy for small business owners to create social media and video content quickly, without the need to be tech-savvy. By using the latest technology, entrepreneurs will now be better equipped to maximize social media platforms’ algorithms, which favors videos, and increase engagement to grow their business.”

Small Business Spotlight Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

With AI integration, GoDaddy Studio’s users can handpick the most pertinent video style and produce and post premium, watermark-free videos suitable for a range of purposes, such as social media campaigns, product showcases, and instructional videos. Furthermore, the app can autonomously craft catchy slogans based on user-uploaded video clips or images. The tools are user-friendly, requiring no prior design background, and permit the incorporation of user-generated videos and photos and content from GoDaddy Studio’s comprehensive built-in library.

Another noteworthy feature is the alliance with Melodie, which enables creators to infuse their videos with royalty-free music while supporting small, independent artists globally.

GoDaddy Studio’s recent upgrades aren’t limited to video creation. Entrepreneurs can now acquire domain names directly via the app, with the added perk of a complimentary version of Website Builder. Upgrades also provide options for associated email addresses. For those subscribed to GoDaddy Studio PRO, a broader palette of stock photos and videos is available in the app’s library. Entrepreneurs are invited to dabble with licensed music, tailor-made transitions, brand-specific logos, colors, fonts, and an extensive assortment of graphics and stickers, all aimed at optimizing social media interaction.

For those keen to explore GoDaddy Studio’s advanced features, the app is currently available for both iOS and Android platforms. To delve deeper into the potential of AI for your business and the innovative offerings from GoDaddy, visit their dedicated AI platform.

With the pace at which the digital world evolves, GoDaddy Studio’s move to integrate AI in assisting small business owners to create top-tier content quickly and efficiently is both timely and transformative. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly competitive, tools like these can offer entrepreneurs a significant edge.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.