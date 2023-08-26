Rural Businesses Can Apply for Grants to Cover Renewable Energy Upgrades

There are several federal grant programs available to help small businesses with energy upgrades. One that is especially relevant for rural businesses is the Rural Energy for America Program. While this small business grant program is available to businesses around the U.S., one state is currently offering extra support to businesses interested in applying. Read on for more about this program and other small business grants.

Rural Energy for America Program

The Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) is an ongoing grant and loan program run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Agriculture businesses and rural small businesses can apply for federal funds to cover renewable and efficient energy upgrades like solar panel installation. The program mainly supports rural businesses, but urban farms can apply as long as at least half of their income comes from farming. The federal government recently increased funding for the program. So, a REAP solar grant can now cover up to 50 percent of eligible projects. Solar United Neighbors is an organization that aims to help businesses in Minnesota make the most of these upgrades. The organization is hosting a webinar this week to help farms and rural small businesses apply for the program.

Little Haiti Revitalization Trust Small Business Grant Program

The Little Haiti Revitalization Trust in Miami, Florida is launching its Small Business Grant Program to support economic growth in the community. The program focuses on supporting micro-businesses in Little Haiti through two funding options. The first is the Commercial Façade Enhancement program, which offers up to $20,000 for businesses looking to upgrade their commercial space. The second is the Business Innovation and Operation Improvements grant, which covers technology and software enhancements up to $10,000. The application period opens September 1. And grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Salinas Marketing and Technology Micro Grant

Salinas, California is offering a Marketing and Technology Micro Grant program to support businesses looking to upgrade their tech. The program offers grants of up to $2,500, which can be used to purchase new tech equipment or to invest in new tech-related initiatives like social media marketing. To qualify, businesses must be located in the city of Salinas and have at least six months in business. A training program is also offered to participants.

2023 Ticonderoga Microenterprise Grant Program

Ticonderoga, New York is partnering with the Essex County Industrial Development Agency and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce to offer a new small business grant program this fall. The 2023 Ticonderoga Microenterprise Grant Program officially launches on September 11. The town will also host an informational session on that date to share more about the application process and eligibility requirements.

Cambridge Storefront Improvement Program

Cambridge, Massachusetts is increasing funding for its Storefront Improvement Program grants. The city’s Economic Opportunity and Development Division, which facilitates the program, is also making the grant terms more flexible to increase the amount of businesses that may qualify. Through the program, Cambridge property owners and business tenants can now apply for up to $50,000 to cover part of the cost of various upgrades. Eligible projects include signage, lighting, and interior renovations. In addition to storefront improvement projects, brick and mortar businesses can also apply for up to $8,000 for equipment and marketing improvements. Home-based and co-working-based businesses can also apply for up to $2,000.

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center Grant

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center in Colorado recently received a grant of nearly $1 million to support small businesses looking to improve their cybersecurity. The organization will use funds to provide training, certification, and other programs for Colorado small businesses. The grant does not provide direct financial assistance to businesses, but the training and support can provide significant value. Interested businesses can contact the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center to inquire about assistance.

