Small Business Grants with an August Deadline

Small business grants can provide a vast array of resources to small businesses. This month, programs offer pandemic recovery funds, technical assistance, mentorship, and more. See a full list of opportunities that are due during August in the list below.

Fairfax County Small Business Technical Assistance Grant Program

Fairfax County, Virginia, is accepting applications from small businesses looking for grant funding along with professionals who are interested in providing coaching assistance to small businesses. The Small Business Technical Assistance Grant Program will offer grants and technical assistance to 600 businesses. Applications for potential coaches are due August 4. And the application period for businesses looking for grants is expected to open this fall.

Venmo Small Business Grant

PayPal is launching the second iteration of the Venmo Small Business Grant. This round offers mentorship opportunities and $10,000 grants to 20 small businesses. To qualify, businesses must set up a Venmo business profile. The program will also prioritize businesses from under-represented communities. The online application portal closes on August 7.

Opelika Chamber of Commerce Small Business Grant Program

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce in Alabama is currently accepting applications for its Small Business Grant Program. The Chamber is offering grants of up to $5,000 to businesses in need. To qualify, businesses must have ten or fewer employees and have not received a Chamber grant within the past year. Additionally, 80 percent of funds are being allocated to existing businesses, while 20 percent will go to startups. Applications must be submitted by August 18.

Cook County Source Grants

Cook County, Illinois, is currently running its 2023 Source Grant program. The program offers $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Businesses can apply for grants of between $10,000 and $20,000, with grant amounts determined based on 2019 revenue. The final deadline to apply is August 18.

Danbury American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Assistance Program

Danbury, Connecticut, is preparing to distribute $325,000 to small businesses that were negatively affected by COVID-19. This is the second round of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Assistance Program. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000. Applications are due by August 31.

Spokane 2023 Assistance to Small Businesses Grant

Spokane, Washington, recently launched its 2023 Assistance to Small Businesses Grant. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program will offer grants of up to $45,000 to businesses that can show a decline in gross revenue or increase in expenses due to the pandemic. Businesses that launched in 2020 or 2021 may also apply for grants of up to $15,000. The application period will remain open until August 31 or until funding is exhausted.

Moore County Small Business Revitalization Grant Program

The Moore County, North Carolina Chamber of Commerce is allocating $100,000 to its Small Business Revitalization Grant Program. Each business may receive between $500 and $5,000, which can cover various upgrades, from technology purchases to renovations. Businesses must operate a storefront in Moore County and have fewer than 100 employees to qualify for funds. August 31 is the official deadline.

Foundation for the Carolinas Beyond Open Grant

Foundation for the Carolinas is supporting businesses in underserved areas of Charlotte, North Carolina through the Beyond Open Grant program. The program is open to businesses in Charlotte’s six Corridors of Opportunity. This is the second funding round, and grants may be between $5,000 and $250,000. Applications must be submitted by August 31.

Pacific Power Electric Mobility Grants

Pacific Power in Oregon is supporting businesses through its Electric Mobility Grants. The program is open to nonprofits, local governments, and nonresidential customers working on projects that may increase electric vehicle access. August 31 is the deadline to apply. And projects must be completed within 18 months of receiving an award.

Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant Program

Harrisonburg, Virginia is setting aside $200,000 from its allocation of American Rescue Plan funds for the city’s Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program. This is the first funding round the city has launched since 2021. To qualify, businesses must not have received grant funding from the program in 2020 or 2021. Applications are due by August 31.

