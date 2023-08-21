HDMI Splitters: Options for Your Business or Home Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you want to share the video and audio signals to multiple monitors or devices as part of your small business operation, using HDMI splitters is an affordable and effective way of doing it. With an HDMI splitter, the output signal will be an exact duplication of the original source.

From computers to HD TVs, gaming consoles and Blu-ray players, you can use an HDMI splitter to share a single source with multiple displays simultaneously.

HDMI Splitters for Your Business or Home Office

Feature/Aspect Top Pick: OREI 4K 1 in 8 Out HDMI Splitter Runner Up: UGREEN HDMI 4K HDMI Switcher Splitter Best Value: avedio Links HDMI Splitter Output Ports 8 1 (It's a switcher with 3 inputs) 2 Input Ports 1 3 1 Max Resolution 4K 4K 4K ULTRA HD (3840x2160p) 3D Support Yes Not mentioned Yes Sound Support LPCM, Dolby-AC3, DTS7.1, DSD/Dolby /DTS-HD master audio Not mentioned DTS-HD/Dobly-true HD/LPCM7.1/DTS/Dobly-AC3/DSD/HD(HBR) HDMI Version Compatibility 1.3, 1.4, 2.0 Not mentioned Not mentioned Device Compatibility General (works with high-quality HDMI cables) Roku, Fire TV Stick, Laptop, Nintendo Switch, Gaming Console, Monitor, PC, PS5/PS4/PS3, Television General

OREI 4K 1 in 8 Out HDMI Splitter

Top Pick: The OREI 4K 1 in 8 out HDMI splitter tops our list because of the company and the features it has. This includes 8 outputs with auto downscaling and works with up to 30 feet high-quality HDMI cables. It works with all HDMI versions, 1.3, 1.4, and 2.0 as well as 3D and LPCM, Dolby-AC3, DTS7.1, DSD/Dolby /DTS-HD master audio support. A 1-year Full Warranty with OREI Support is also included.

OREI 4K 1 in 8 Out HDMI Splitter

UGREEN HDMI 4K HDMI Switcher Splitter

Runner Up: This UGREEN splitter has one of the highest ratings on Amazon. This is because it is compact, affordable and has great features. It is both a switcher and splitter for up to three devices with 4K support. It is also compatible with Roku, Fire TV Stick, Laptop, Nintendo Switch, Gaming Console, Monitor, PC, PS5/PS4/PS3, Television, and more.

UGREEN HDMI 4K HDMI Switcher Splitter

avedio Links HDMI Splitter

Best Value: If you only need 2 outputs, this splitter from aveido has 22,921 reviews with 61% of customers giving it five stars. It supports 4K ULTRA HD Resolution, 3840x2160p, 3D, and DTS-HD/Dobly-true HD/LPCM7.1/DTS/Dobly-AC3/DSD/HD(HBR) sound.

avedio Links HDMI Splitter

SGEYR HDMI 2.0 Switch Splitter

The SGEYR splitter supports up to three HDMI sources with a wide range of video resolutions. This includes 4K x 2K, 1080P, Ultra HD, 3D, and full HD audio. The plug-and-play feature provides an easy setup with a remote control that allows you to switch between devices.

SGEYR HDMI 2.0 Switch Splitter

KELIIYO HDMI Splitter

This KELLIIYO splitter is powered so this means you can transmit video and audio simultaneously without any quality loss for up to 4 outputs. This includes distances of up to 100ft. It supports full HD 1080P and 3D resolutions and can reach up to 4K@30Hz. You can use it with a computer, laptop, PS3 game, Blu-ray DVD, projectors, full HD TVs, and more.

KELIIYO HDMI Splitter

J-Tech Digital 4K Powered HDMI Splitter

The J-Tech splitter is also powered to keep the integrity of the HDMI signal strong. This allows it to support Super Ultra HD 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution with an input cable distance of up to 80 ft HDMI AWG26. And when it comes to audio, it can support DTS-HD/Dolby-True-HD/LPCM7.1/AC3/DTS/DSD audio.

J-Tech Digital 4K Powered HDMI Splitter

NEWCARE 4K HDMI Splitter

This powered compact splitter from NEWCARE only weighs 6 ounces, but it has all the features you need. In addition to 4K support and three outputs, you can connect compatible devices such as laptops, monitors, projectors, TVs, and DVD players. The distance for input and output is up to 100ft/52ft.

NEWCARE 4K HDMI Splitter

Tolmnnts HDMI Splitter

The four-way powered HDMI splitter from Tolmnnts can be connected to a computer, Xbox, Playstation, Blu-Ray DVD player, satellite receiver and many other devices. Once connected, you can get 3D, 4K x 2K@30hz, and 1080P@60hz for four outputs.

Tolmnnts HDMI Splitter

ENBUER 1×4 HDMI Splitter

With this powered HDMI splitter from ENBUER you can connect up to four devices without losing any HDMI signal quality. This lets you experience 4K x 2K@30Hz, 3480x2160p, 3D, and deep color of 8/10/12 bit. You can connect computers, gaming consoles, monitors, TVs, and other devices.

ENBUER 1×4 HDMI Splitter

OREI 1 in 2 Out HDMI Splitter

Another entry HDMI splitter from OREI delivers features including Full Ultra HD, HDCP 2.2, 4K @60Hz 4: 4: 4 1080p and 3D support. As for devices, you can connect your PC, TV, monitor, projector, gaming console and more. OREI also provides a 1-year Warranty and Lifetime Support.

OREI 1 in 2 Out HDMI Splitter

What to Look For When Buying an HDMI Splitter

There are some factors you should be aware of before buying an HDMI splitter. Knowing what they are will allow you to buy the right HDMI splitter for your particular use case.

Difference Between an HDMI Splitter and HDMI Switch: An HDMI splitter allows you to split one HDMI source signal to two or more displays. On the other hand an HDMI switch lets you connect two or more video sources to one display.

Passive HDMI Splitters: These splitters don’t have power so they almost never have more than two outputs.

Active HDMI Splitters: Active splitters add power to the HDMI signal with an external power source without notable loss in signal integrity. And the power makes it possible to have as many as eight outputs with these type of HDMI splitters.

Support: Look at the specs of the splitter to determine what type of resolution they support, such as 4K 30hz, etc.

HDMI Version: Each version delivers more transmission bandwidth and or resolution than the previous generation.

HDMI 1.3 is 10.2Gbps at 1080p @60HZ resolution

HDMI 1.4 is also 10.2Gbps but it supports 4K @ 30Hz and 4K @ 60Hz 4:2:0

HDMI 2.0 is 18.0Gbps with 4K @60Hz 4:4:4

Ensuring Quality and Performance with HDMI Splitters

It’s crucial to use the right tools for effective performance, especially if you’re using multiple displays for business presentations, digital advertisements, or efficient workspace setups. Investing in the right HDMI splitter can make a notable difference. But how do you ensure you’re choosing the best? Factors to Consider: Distance : Depending on your setup, the distance the HDMI signal needs to travel can be substantial. Longer distances might require a more robust splitter or even a repeater to maintain signal strength.

: Depending on your setup, the distance the HDMI signal needs to travel can be substantial. Longer distances might require a more robust splitter or even a repeater to maintain signal strength. Audio Support : If your display method includes audio – for instance, a business presentation – ensure that your splitter supports audio formats like Dolby TrueHD or DTS-HD Master Audio.

: If your display method includes audio – for instance, a business presentation – ensure that your splitter supports audio formats like Dolby TrueHD or DTS-HD Master Audio. EDID Management : This refers to the ability of the splitter to communicate back with the source about what resolutions and audio formats the connected displays can support. A good splitter will manage this seamlessly.

: This refers to the ability of the splitter to communicate back with the source about what resolutions and audio formats the connected displays can support. A good splitter will manage this seamlessly. Build Quality: Don’t opt for cheap splitters. A well-built HDMI splitter will ensure durability and reliable performance over time. Practical Tips for a Wise Purchase: Compare user reviews and ratings. Often, real-world experiences can highlight potential problems or benefits not immediately apparent from product descriptions.

Always ensure the splitter is compatible with the latest HDMI standards, ensuring future-proofing to some extent.

