Holiday Marketing Targeting Grandparents: How to Hit the Retail Jackpot

As your small retail store prepares for the holiday shopping season, don’t forget about an often overlooked, but highly profitable, segment of shoppers: Grandparents. Holiday marketing targeting grandparents can be a great idea.

Polling company CivicScience analyzed data from nearly 185,000 grandparents who responded to its surveys in the past year. Below is what they found and how it can shape your holiday marketing.

Holiday Marketing Targeting Grandparents Tips

Grandparents are More Likely to Frequent Brick-and-Mortar Stores

More than 70 percent of grandparents do most or all of their shopping at physical stores. Better yet, they are more likely than parents to shop at small, independent retail stores (16 percent, compared to 9 percent of parents).

What to do About it:

Emphasize your store’s independent roots. Play up your story, yourself and your employees in your marketing. Participate in Small Business Saturday (November 29, 2014) to attract attention as an independent retailer.

Upscale Grandparents Buy More

While many grandparents are on a fixed income, there are plenty who have money to spare. Grandparents most likely to say they “spoil” their grandchildren with gifts typically have annual household incomes of $150,000 or more.

What to do About it:

Because these grandparents also watch an average of six hours of TV per day, cable advertising can be a good way to reach this segment. Since other studies have shown that high-income consumers are more likely to shop online, try including your website URL in your ads to attract those seniors who want to shop or research purchases online.

Tap Younger Grandparents

Nearly one-fourth (22 percent) of the grandparents polled were under the age of 55. This means they’re more likely to be employed and more likely to shop online.

Even among grandparents, online shopping is gaining slightly: Seventeen percent, compared to 13 percent a year ago, say they spend time both equally online and in physical stores.

What to do About it:

Even if you don’t sell products online, be sure your store’s website provides plenty of information about your products, as well as contact information including address, directions, hours and a phone number.

More and more seniors are using the Internet to research before they buy. If your website encourages web users to call for more information or to put products on hold, you’re more likely to attract seniors who will come by to see the items in person.

Loyalty Programs and Special Discounts

Many seniors are loyal to the brands and stores they shop at. Introducing loyalty programs or offering senior discounts can not only boost sales but also encourage repeat business.

What to do About it:

Start a loyalty card system where seniors can earn points for every purchase. Once they reach a certain number of points, they can redeem them for discounts or special items. Advertise “Senior Days” where they get additional discounts or perks for shopping on specific days.

Special Events and Workshops

Seniors often value experiences and learning opportunities. Offering in-store events or workshops can attract more senior customers.

What to do About it:

Organize events that might be of interest to grandparents, like DIY gift-wrapping workshops or product demonstrations. Host sessions that teach them about the latest products that would be great gifts for their grandchildren.

Seniors Face Physical Limitations

As seniors age, getting out to shop becomes more difficult, especially during the hectic holiday season. They may not want to drive after dark, struggle with crowded parking lots or get jostled by crowds.

What to do About it:

Make your store is as senior-friendly as possible by:

Brightly lighting windows and displays.

Keeping aisles wide enough for those with canes or walkers to navigate.

Using easily readable fonts and font sizes on signage, product information and price tags.

Keeping background music to a level that promotes conversation.

Providing seating for shoppers to rest.

Gift Wrapping and Delivery Services

Considering that some seniors might find it challenging to wrap gifts or carry heavy bags, offering complimentary gift wrapping and delivery can be a game-changer.

What to do About it:

Promote free or discounted gift wrapping for senior purchases and consider providing a home delivery service for orders over a certain amount. This not only eases their shopping experience but also adds a touch of personalized service.

Seniors Appreciate Personal Interaction

While younger consumers may be happy with online shopping and self-serve kiosks, older shoppers appreciate old-fashioned service. That means they like to chat with clerks, ask questions and enjoy the “human touch” in transactions.

What to do About it:

Train your sales staff on how to deal politely with older customers who may take more time to make decisions, have trouble hearing clearly in a noisy store or want to pay with checks. Younger employees especially may come off as rude to seniors. So it’s important to make sure older customers don’t feel rushed or patronized.

Seniors Avoid the Rush

CivicScience reports that seniors are more likely to stretch their shopping over longer periods than the average customer, and less likely to attend big “sale days” like Black Friday. Some 15 percent of parents, but just 8 percent of grandparents, hit the stores that day.

What to do About it:

Encourage seniors to shop early in the season or on “off” days and times. For instance, put print ads in newspapers (still widely read by seniors) or send direct mail postcards to seniors in your target market advertising sales at times when most people are at work, like 9 to 11 on Tuesdays.

Newsletter and Catalogs

While digital marketing is on the rise, many seniors still appreciate the tactile experience of flipping through a catalog or newsletter.

What to do About it:

Create monthly or seasonal catalogs showcasing your store’s latest products. Also, consider sending out newsletters that share stories from your store, spotlight loyal senior customers, or provide information on upcoming sales and events. This not only keeps your store top-of-mind but also fosters a sense of community among senior shoppers.

By integrating these additional strategies, your retail store can create an even more comprehensive and inclusive approach for attracting and serving the grandparents segment, further boosting holiday sales.

Marketing to Grandparents Summary

Aspect Insight Recommendation Store Preference 70% of grandparents prefer brick-and-mortar stores. 16% shop at small, independent stores. Emphasize store’s independent roots; Participate in Small Business Saturday. Income & Spending Grandparents with $150,000+ income tend to "spoil" grandchildren. Cable advertising targeting high-income seniors; Include website URL for online shopping. Younger Grandparents 22% are under 55, often employed, and shop online. Ensure comprehensive product info on the website; Encourage calls for reservations or inquiries. Loyalty Programs Seniors value loyalty to brands. Introduce loyalty cards; Advertise "Senior Days" for special discounts. Special Events Seniors value experiences and learning. Host DIY workshops and product demos; Offer sessions on trending products for grandchildren. Physical Limitations Age-related challenges in mobility and shopping. Ensure senior-friendly store layout; Provide adequate seating and clear signage. Gift Services Wrapping gifts or carrying bags can be challenging. Offer free/discounted gift wrapping; Consider home delivery for larger purchases. Personal Interaction Seniors prefer human interaction over automation. Train staff for patience and politeness; Ensure no patronization or rushing. Shopping Patterns Avoid big "sale days" like Black Friday. Promote early-season shopping; Advertise sales during off-peak hours in newspapers. Newsletters & Catalogs Seniors value tactile marketing tools. Release monthly/seasonal catalogs; Send newsletters spotlighting products and stories.