12 Home Inspection Franchise Opportunities

Before new homeowners can take control of their new residence, most require a home inspection. This is an essential part of the real estate buying process. As such, it’s an industry that can thrive in nearly any market. In fact, more than 90 percent of home sales include a home inspection.

So for those who are skilled in home improvement projects and home-related issues, this may be a profitable business opportunity. Though some choose to start their own home inspection businesses from scratch, a franchise can help you get started quicker.

Franchise opportunities give aspiring business owners access to proven systems and recognizable brand names. And there are several companies that offer franchising programs for home inspections. If you’re interested in home inspection franchises, there are plenty of opportunities to consider.

Why Start a Home Inspection Franchise?

The real estate industry remains a pillar of the economy, and with it comes the essential service of home inspections. As more people buy and sell homes, the demand for reliable home inspection services rises.

Opting for a franchise in this domain not only capitalizes on this demand but also brings several inherent benefits. Here’s why starting a home inspection franchise can be a smart move:

Established Brand Recognition: Starting with a franchise means you’re working under a brand that already has recognition in the market. This saves significant time and effort in building trust and credibility from scratch, allowing you to attract customers more easily.

Structured Training and Support: Franchises often provide structured training programs and continuous support. This ensures that even if you're new to the home inspection industry, you're equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to offer top-notch services.

Access to Proven Systems and Technology: Established franchises have tried-and-tested systems in place, from booking appointments to generating reports. Additionally, many offer proprietary technology and software, ensuring efficiency and consistency in the services provided.

Network and Community: Being part of a franchise means joining a larger community of professionals. This network can offer insights, shared experiences, and potential collaborations or referrals, greatly benefitting your business growth.

Regulatory Compliance and Updates: The home inspection industry can have regulatory requirements and standards that periodically change. Franchises often provide guidance on these aspects, ensuring your business remains compliant and up-to-date.

Best Home Inspection Franchise Opportunities

Here are 12 home inspection franchise opportunities available now:

1. Pillar to Post Home Inspectors

Pillar to Post has more than 25 years of experience in the home inspection industry and over 550 franchisees around the country. The company touts its proven franchise model, scheduling flexibility, and experienced support team. The fee for the franchises covers training, onboarding, and support for $21,900. And the total initial startup costs range from $36,000 to $50,995.

Learn more: Pillar to Post Small Biz Spotlight

2. National Property Inspections

NPI offers inspections for both homes and commercial properties. The company has more than 30 years of experience in the home inspection industry. They offer comprehensive training, custom websites, and exclusive territories for their franchises.

They also employ a high volume of support staff to make sure every franchisee gets the assistance they need to succeed. The initial fee for the franchises is $34,900. And upfront costs range from $43,200 to $47,000.

3. HouseMaster

HouseMaster is a home inspector franchise that focuses on satisfaction. The company boasts a high customer satisfaction and retention rate, which leads to plenty of repeat business for franchisees. And they also boast higher than average ratings when it comes to franchisee satisfaction in a variety of areas.

The company started in 1971 and has been franchising since 1979. They also have a long history of industry and franchising experience. The initial fee for the franchises is $42,500 and $32,000 for any additional territories. And startup costs range from $60,100 to $106,150.

4. HomeTeam Inspection Service

HomeTeam assists buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals with a variety of services. They provide pre-sale inspections, mold tests, indoor air quality inspections, and even business property inspections as part of their franchise program.

The company provides technical training, orientation, and business setup for the franchises. You’ll pay $9,800 in fees to get started. And the total initial investment ranges from $35,000 to $55,000.

5. The Inspection Boys

The Inspection Boys is an inspection franchise that provides ongoing support to its home inspectors. The company views the franchisor/franchisee relationship as a true partnership. So you get the opportunity to build your own business but receive the support you need to succeed along the way for your franchise.

Additionally, they don’t charge monthly minimums or extra fees to keep costs manageable for franchise owners. To get started, the company charges a $39,000 fee for the franchises. And the total initial investment ranges from $50,150 to $64,500.

6. AmeriSpec Inspection Services

AmeriSpec offers an established national brand, marketing, and operational support to its home inspection franchises. The company conducts more than 80,000 home inspections each year at its 180 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

AmeriSpec has been in the industry for more than 30 years. So they have established systems, technical skills, and customer service savvy in place for franchises. There is an initial $24,900 fee for the franchises to get owners going in their own territory. And total startup costs range from $53,600 to $72,300.

7. The BrickKicker Home Inspection

BrickKicker is known for its value in the world of franchise home inspection services. The company provides a large network of franchisees and support staff. So if you need assistance through any stage of running your business, there’s always someone to reach out to.

They also provide a comprehensive training program called BrickKicker University to help franchise owners get started on the right foot.

There are many exclusive territories and franchises available throughout each region in the U.S. So you have a good chance of getting your first location choice. There’s a $27,000 fee for the franchises to get started. And other upfront costs range from $16,750 to $45,615.

8. Inspect-It 1st

Inspect-It 1st offers comprehensive home and property inspection services for buyers and sellers. The idea behind the company and its name is to complete each service correctly the first time around.

New home inspection franchises get access to large, exclusive territories and a three-phase training program. They also offer a mentorship program, software and other technology, and a starting database of realtors and other marketing materials to get your franchise going.

The ultimate goal is to provide a turnkey business model so franchisees can get off to a fast start. There’s a $24,900 fee for new franchises. And upfront costs range from $32,400 to $43,400.

9. WIN Home Inspection

WIN launched in Seattle back in 1993. Since then, the company has grown to more than 190 locations across 33 states. The company offers a rigorous training program, marketing support, and a nurturing community for its franchisees.

No previous experience is necessary. And the company welcomes those pivoting from other industries, like military and first responders, realtors, construction workers, engineers, and corporate professionals. The company touts its franchise opportunity as highly rated and low cost. The fee for new home inspection franchises ranges from $15,675 to $20,900. And total upfront costs range from $28,745 to $36,870.

10. A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections

A Buyer’s Choice offers home inspection franchises in both the U.S. and Canada. Launched in Nova Scotia in 2005, the company aims to provide professional services to buyers, sellers, and realtors.

They are currently the top industry player in Canada. But there’s plenty of brand recognition throughout certain U.S. markets as well. The company specifically looks for franchisees who love working with others.

They welcome both men and women franchisees. And no skilled trade experience is necessary to get started. The fee for the franchises ranges from $23,900 to $39,900. And startup costs range from $36,343 to $43,192.

11. American Leak Detection

For those looking for more of a niche franchise, American Leak Detection offers inspections that focus on identifying leaks in plumbing, pools, and water distribution systems. Home buyers, sellers, and existing homeowners can use this service to find issues that need to be addressed.

Additionally, they offer services for municipalities and commercial properties to help franchisees diversify their revenue streams even more. The company has been in business since 1974. And they provide training and exclusive territories for new franchisees. The fee for the franchises ranges from $29,500 to $120,000. And total upfront costs range from $76,755 to $259,550.

12. TruBlue Total House Care

TruBlue doesn’t provide the same type of inspections as many other franchise programs in the industry. Instead, this business focuses on helping seniors and busy families with their home projects.

This niche helps to set the company apart. And these target markets also tend to offer fairly profitable service opportunities. One of their biggest services is senior safety inspections. So franchisees or team members go into customer homes to evaluate what changes need to be made to improve conditions. The fee for the franchises is $39,500 for your first territory. And total upfront costs range from $59,650 to $86,000.

Home Inspection Franchises Summary

Franchise Name Description Initial Fee for Franchise Startup Costs Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Over 25 years of experience with 550+ franchisees. Offers a proven model, scheduling flexibility, and strong support. $21,900 $36,000 - $50,995 National Property Inspections Over 30 years of experience offering both home and commercial property inspections. Provides training, custom websites, and exclusive territories. $34,900 $43,200 - $47,000 HouseMaster Boasts high customer satisfaction and franchisee satisfaction. Operating since 1971. $42,500 (additional: $32,000) $60,100 - $106,150 HomeTeam Inspection Service Offers a range of services including pre-sale inspections and mold tests. Provides training, orientation, and business setup. $9,800 $35,000 - $55,000 The Inspection Boys Prioritizes franchisor/franchisee partnership, no monthly minimums or extra fees. $39,000 $50,150 - $64,500 AmeriSpec Inspection Services Established brand with 80,000+ inspections annually across 180 locations. Offers marketing and operational support. $24,900 $53,600 - $72,300 The BrickKicker Home Inspection Value-focused franchise with a large support network and training program. Many exclusive territories available. $27,000 $16,750 - $45,615 Inspect-It 1st Emphasizes doing inspections right the first time. Offers large territories, training, mentorship program, and more. $24,900 $32,400 - $43,400 WIN Home Inspection Established in 1993 with 190+ locations across 33 states. Offers training, marketing support, and welcomes those from diverse backgrounds. $15,675 - $20,900 $28,745 - $36,870 A Buyer's Choice Home Inspections Top industry player in Canada. Focuses on professionalism and welcomes diverse franchisees. $23,900 - $39,900 $36,343 - $43,192 American Leak Detection Specialized in leak detection in various systems. Provides training and exclusive territories. $29,500 - $120,000 $76,755 - $259,550 TruBlue Total House Care Niche focus on seniors and families. Offers senior safety inspections and other home projects. $39,500 (for first territory) $59,650 - $86,000

How Much is a Home Inspection Franchise?

A home inspection franchise costs between about $30,000 and $260,000. Most franchises fall somewhere in between $40,000 and $60,000. This is one of the most affordable franchise businesses to break into since many franchisees can run their operations from home and without a lot of overhead.

Do You Need a Home Inspection License?

Yes, in certain states, anyone who will be inspecting homes, both you and your employees, will need a home inspection license. These licenses are issued by specific states using standardized exams and certification programs. Certification is regulated in the following states:

Washington

Nevada

Arizona

New Mexico

Texas

Oklahoma

North Dakota

South Dakota

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Alabama

Tennessee

Kentucky

Illinois

Wisconsin

Indiana

Ohio

Florida

North Carolina

South Carolina

Washington D.C.

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

How Do You Start a Home Inspections Business?

Starting a home inspection franchise can be complex. First you may need to get licensed, then you need to market your business to local realtors. You also need a set process or checklist for completing your inspections. Once you start to build some business, providing quality service can help you grow through word of mouth. However, home inspection franchises allow you to sidestep a lot of that initial setup work. Starting with an established brand and set of processes can help you get off the ground much faster with your franchise.