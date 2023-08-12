How to Lease a Car Through Your Business in 5 Easy Steps

You need vehicles for business use, and you might be weighing your options on how to acquire them. One consideration might be how to lease a car through your business, a method that essentially means your company is officially named as the lessee of the vehicle. Alternatively, you could also opt to buy the vehicle in the company’s name. Both leasing and buying have their own advantages, but leasing a car through your business can often provide some unique benefits.

This step-by-step video by Lyfe Accounting titled “How To Lease A Car In Your Business Name” is a helpful companion to this article. Check it out after reading if you’d like:

Leasing vs. Buying: A Comparison for Your Business

When it comes to acquiring a vehicle for your business, you may be torn between leasing and buying. Here’s a closer look at the differences between these two options to help you understand how to lease a car through your business or decide to purchase one instead:

Leasing a Car:

Flexibility : Allows for changing the vehicle at the end of the lease term, providing an opportunity to keep up with new models and technology.

: Allows for changing the vehicle at the end of the lease term, providing an opportunity to keep up with new models and technology. Lower Upfront Costs : Typically requires a smaller down payment, and monthly lease payments are often lower than loan payments for buying.

: Typically requires a smaller down payment, and monthly lease payments are often lower than loan payments for buying. Limited Ownership Responsibilities : The leasing company usually handles maintenance, and there’s no need to worry about the long-term depreciation of the vehicle.

: The leasing company usually handles maintenance, and there’s no need to worry about the long-term depreciation of the vehicle. Potential Tax Benefits: Lease payments may be deductible as a business expense, subject to specific rules and limitations.

Buying a Car:

Full Ownership : You own the vehicle and can keep it for as long as you like, with no restrictions on mileage or customization.

: You own the vehicle and can keep it for as long as you like, with no restrictions on mileage or customization. Potential Long-Term Cost Savings : Although upfront costs and monthly payments may be higher, owning a vehicle can be more cost-effective in the long run.

: Although upfront costs and monthly payments may be higher, owning a vehicle can be more cost-effective in the long run. Asset for the Business : The vehicle is a tangible asset that may have resale value or be used as collateral.

: The vehicle is a tangible asset that may have resale value or be used as collateral. Depreciation and Tax Incentives: Depreciation of the vehicle may offer tax benefits, and other incentives may be available for purchasing eco-friendly or commercial vehicles.

Overall, the process of buying or leasing a vehicle through your business looks fairly similar to buying or leasing a vehicle as an individual. But you still need to find a dealer. You must also select a model that suits your specific needs and secure financing for it. However, look for some variances when buying.

How to Lease a Car Through Your Business

Take a look at what the process looks like.

Work With a Dealer That Offers Commercial Service

Different manufacturers offer different programs and terminologies for this. But basically you need to find a dealership officially authorized to work with commercial customers. Ford calls this type of dealership a Commercial Vehicle Center. Consider Village Ford in Dearborn, Mich., for example.

Village Ford General Manager Bob Wheat said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “As a CVC dealer, we have access to different programs than other dealers, we can offer commercial financing and it’s just a much easier process.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean the dealership only works with commercial vehicles. Village Ford offers options for both individuals and businesses. But they employ a dedicated commercial salesperson and a few other team members specifically authorized to work with commercial customers.

Consider Customized Solutions

The type of vehicle or vehicles that you choose can vary widely depending on your specific needs. If you’re just looking for a simple passenger vehicle, then this part of the process may be fairly similar to buying or leasing a car for personal use. You could simple find an in-stock option and then work with the dealer to fine-tune the details.

However, for businesses that need fleet vehicles, heavy duty options or cars with very specific features, you might instead work with a dealer to create a customized solution. To do this, you’ll first need to have a very clear idea of what your needs are. You may also have better luck getting the ideal vehicle if you give yourself some time to shop around and work with a dealer on customization options, rather than desperately searching for something that you can drive off the lot in a single day.

Wheat also emphasized the importance of working with a dealer that really understands the needs of commercial customers. They can help to ensure that your vehicle choice is set up to handle your specific hauling needs, size requirements and budgetary concerns.

Choose Between Buying and Leasing

Businesses have the option of either buying or leasing certain commercial vehicles. When you buy, you often make slightly higher payments. But they go toward paying off the vehicle. So once you’ve paid it off, you own the vehicle outright and it becomes an asset for your business. When you lease, you don’t ever actually own the vehicle. You simply make payments through a period, usually of about three years. Then you turn the car in at the end of that period or have the option to purchase it. The payments are often a bit lower for leases, but there are also mileage and availability considerations to make.

One option isn’t automatically better than the other, according to Wheat. You will need to evaluate your business’s situation, and your vehicle needs for the best fit.

He says, “If you only want a vehicle for about three years and you don’t want to take cash out of your business to put a lot of money down, then you should probably think about leasing. It reserves cash and doesn’t tie up your credit line. You’re basically opting for planned obsolescence in exchange for a new vehicle. But if you’re looking for a highly specialized vehicle for your business and want to drive it until the wheels fall off, those people should think about buying.”

Bring Your Business’s Financial Documents

You should have a copy of your latest balance sheet and any other financial documents that can help you demonstrate your creditworthiness. You’ll need to establish a relationship with a lending institution. So they’ll want to look at your business’s cash flow, revenue, debts and any other elements that could impact your ability to repay your car loan or make lease payments on time.

Be Prepared to Guarantee the Loan Personally

If your business does not have enough credit to qualify for a loan or lease payment plan that fits your needs, you may need to guarantee the loan on a personal level. You can still buy or lease the vehicle or vehicles through your business officially. But you would also be personally responsible if you’re not able to make the payments.

Work with your dealership’s finance department to come up with the terms that work best for you. This may not be ideal for some business owners. But especially for new or unestablished businesses, it’s often your only option and may help you start to build some financial history that could help you going forward.

The following table provides an overview of this process, detailing the essential phases from working with a specialized dealer to potentially guaranteeing the loan personally. You can reference it easily as a checklist or post it nearby when you need to look at it.

Step Description Work With a Dealer That Offers Commercial Service Find a dealership authorized for commercial customers (e.g., Ford's Commercial Vehicle Center). Consider options for both individuals and businesses with dealers that specialize in commercial services. Consider Customized Solutions Select vehicles based on specific needs, with options for customization if necessary. Work with a dealer that understands commercial needs for size, hauling capabilities, and budget. Choose Between Buying and Leasing Buying: Higher payments, but own the vehicle as an asset after payoff. Leasing: Lower payments, no ownership, with an option to purchase at the end. Consider business's situation and vehicle needs to choose the best option. Bring Your Business's Financial Documents Provide balance sheet and financial documents for creditworthiness assessment. Establish a relationship with a lending institution, demonstrating cash flow, revenue, debts, etc. Be Prepared to Guarantee the Loan Personally If the business lacks enough credit, personal guarantee may be required. Purchase or lease can still be official through the business, but personal responsibility for payments may apply. This step may help in building financial history for business.