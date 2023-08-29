How to Make Money on Cash App: 14 Strategies for Free Money

Cash App has exploded in popularity in recent years as a digital wallet and payment app. Its simplicity and flexibility make it a favorite way for millions of users to send and receive money instantly between friends and family. But many people don’t realize that Cash App also offers a variety of clever ways to earn free money and other perks through the app. The overview of 14 proven strategies for generating income through the creative use of this app will show you how to make money on Cash App.

What is Cash App?

For those unfamiliar, Cash App is a mobile payment service developed by Square that lets users transfer money to one another using a mobile phone app. Users can link their debit/credit cards and bank accounts to the app and then easily send and receive instant payments.

Cash App also issues free customizable Visa debit cards that pull funds from your Cash App balance and can be used for purchases and ATM withdrawals.

Additional key features include:

Requesting and receiving payments from other Cash App users via your unique $cashtag handle.

Buying, selling and withdrawing Bitcoin within the app.

Investing in stocks or ETFs is completely commission-free.

Getting “Cash Boosts,” which are instant discounts or cashback rewards at certain merchants and restaurants.

Donating to charities easily right within Cash App.

First launched in 2015, Cash App has grown exponentially. It now has over 40 million active monthly users, with 7 million transacting on a weekly basis. Its parent company, Square processes over $100 billion in payments annually.

Given its widespread adoption and financial integrations, Cash App presents some interesting ways for users to earn a bit of money here and there through the platform itself. Let’s explore them in detail.

How Can You Earn Free Money on Cash App?

While Cash App is primarily designed for convenient money transfers between friends and family, its tools also enable certain creative ways for participants to earn extra income.

Users can profit on Cash App via activities like:

Selling goods, services, or digital content

Receiving tips, donations and gifts

Getting referral bonuses for signing up new users

Cashback rewards through Cash Boosts

Affiliate marketing earnings

Crowdfunding campaign contributions

Charging subscription fees for premium content

Trading Bitcoin or investing in stocks

Completing microtasks like surveys

Participating in giveaways and contests

The key is leveraging Cash App’s payment processing network and financial integrations in innovative ways beyond just splitting dinner bills with friends. Entrepreneurial users have found they can generate real money by using Cash App cleverly as an income generation tool.

How to Make Money on Cash App in Minutes

One of the best things about earning with Cash App is that it’s straightforward to start making money in a variety of ways with minimal effort.

Here are 14 concrete examples of how to score free funds on Cash App:

Method 1: Selling Products or Services

One of the easiest ways to make money on Cash App is by selling products, services or experiences. For example:

Sell physical items on Craigslist, OfferUp, eBay etc and instruct buyers to pay with Cash App. For example, if you’re communicating with a buyer on Facebook, share with them how to buy on Facebook marketplace using Cash App as their payment method.

Freelancers like tutors, designers or consultants can request Cash App for gig payments.

Photographers can share watermarked samples on social media and ask to get paid via Cash App for unwatermarked, high-res versions.

Use your $cashtag on invoices and customer orders as your exclusive payment address.

Artists can sell their work, such as paintings by promoting their $cashtag as the singular way to buy.

Fitness trainers can accept Cash App for online or in-person session packages.

Contractors can advertise Cash App, Venmo and PayPal as payment options.

With instant transfers and negligible fees, Cash App is easy and profitable to use for selling goods, services and digital content either online or in person. Include your $cashtag prominently everywhere as the preferred payment option.

Method 2: Participate in Cash App Promotions

Cash App frequently runs fun promotions where users can earn free money just by participating in sponsored campaigns. For example:

Spin-the-wheel competitions for a chance to win free money prizes.

Personality quiz giveaways that payout instantly upon completion.

Cash App Friday community giveaways for liking and sharing posts.

Following or retweeting their account.

Inviting friends to try Cash App via your referral code.

Activating your Cash Card during holiday new user promotions.

Checking the app for limited-time discounts at certain merchants.

Follow @CashApp on Twitter and regularly check the Cash App website and app for the latest promotional offers to try your luck at scoring free cash rewards.

Method 3: Refer New Users to the Cash App Debit Card

Cash App lets you earn referral bonuses when friends and family sign up for Cash App’s free customizable debit card using your unique invite code.

Here’s how it works:

Go to your Cash App, Tap your profile icon and scroll down to “Share your $Cashtag” Share your specific referral link via text, email, social media etc. When someone clicks your link and successfully activates their Cash Card, you each earn a cash bonus, usually around $5-$15. For every friend that signs up using your code and frequently uses their Cash Card, you earn more referral cash.

Referring users who not only download Cash App via your link but actively use their debit card maximize the referral payments you earn.

Method 4: Get Cash Back on Purchases using Cash Card Boosts

Cash Card “Boosts” are instant discounts or cashback rewards that users can enable on their debit card for extra savings at certain merchants.

Popular Boosts include:

10% cashback at Whole Foods

$1 off any coffee shop purchase

15% off DoorDash orders

5% cashback at Target

10% off Chipotle

$5 off at Trader Joe’s

20% off groceries

Browse the Savings tab in your Cash App to find relevant Cash Boosts, then enable them before you shop or order from those businesses. The discount will automatically apply and cashback will be deposited into your Cash App balance. It’s free money off purchases you’d make anyway!

Method 5: Earn through Investing

Within Cash App, users can buy and sell stocks or ETFs completely commission-free. This allows you to potentially earn returns through savvy investing strategies.

For example, you can earn dividends from stocks that pay them out regularly by buying shares. Or invest when certain stocks are low, then sell when they rise for quick profits.

While investing always carries risk, the streamlined investing tools in Cash App provide a simple way to try earning money in the stock market without any fees.

Method 6: Get Cash App Money by Charging for Premium Content

Creators, artists and “influencers” of all kinds can leverage Cash App to charge for access to their premium content.

For example:

Musicians can share short song clips on social media but require payment via Cash App to download the full song or album.

Photographers can post watermarked samples of their work on Instagram but charge via their $cashtag for high resolution originals.

Bloggers can offer a few articles for free but charge one-time fees for in-depth guides, resources or courses.

Comedians can tease jokes on Twitter but charge for full recorded standup sets.

Fitness professionals can request tips through Cash App in exchange for exclusive workout videos.

Artists can share image previews but require a fee for high-quality printable downloads.

Chefs can accept Cash App for access to recipe collections.

By using your personalized $cashtag payment link across platforms, Cash App makes it seamless to charge fans and followers for access to your content. Offer promotions like early access for those who pay.

Method 7: Get Cash App Free Money by Crowdfunding

Cash App is perfect for quickly collecting money from a group of people, so it’s ideal for personal crowdfunding campaigns.

You can raise funds for:

Creative projects – record an album, film a web series, launch an art magazine, produce a short film etc.

Events – fund a special party, concert, group trip, or community event.

Financial needs – cover emergency costs like medical bills or other expenses.

Charitable causes – collect donations for a charity fundraiser event.

Business goals – crowdfund a new product launch or expansion plans.

Promote your customized $cashtag on social media, emails, flyers and directly to friends and family as the singular place to send contributions to support your campaign. Cash App streamlines receiving pooled donations.

Method 8: Request Free Money by Accepting Donations

Given Cash App’s peer-to-peer focus, directly asking your network to donate or tip you through the app can be more effective than other money transfer platforms.

Ways to request donations:

Musicians, after performances, can request tips from satisfied fans.

Bloggers can politely ask readers who find their content valuable for voluntary tips.

Nonprofits can share their $cashtag widely for donations.

Entertainers like DJs or comedians can ask for tips in exchange for creating content.

Influencers can request support from loyal followers invested in their work.

Churches can accept tithes and offerings through Cash App.

As long as you make clear it’s optional, most supporters will gladly tip whatever they can spare or think you deserve. Every bit adds up. Don’t be afraid to ask for contributions from those who genuinely want to help.

Method 9: Participate in Affiliate Marketing to Earn Cash

You can use your Cash App balance to receive payments from affiliate marketing programs.

For example, promote helpful products on your website, social accounts or YouTube videos via affiliate links. When followers shop via your links, you earn commissions on their purchases. These payments are automatically sent to your linked Cash App account.

Bloggers, influencers, creators and entrepreneurs earn substantial passive income through affiliate marketing, which Cash App neatly facilitates. Services like Rakuten, CJ Affiliate, Impact, or ShareASale match companies with affiliate marketers promoting relevant products.

Method 10: Use Cash App as a Business Payment Gateway

Entrepreneurs and small business owners can integrate Cash App as a payment gateway on their websites or sales platforms. This lets them conveniently accept customer payments via Cash App in addition to credit cards.

Given Cash App’s growing adoption, adding it as a checkout option makes it easy for mobile-savvy customers to purchase your goods/services. Payments automatically deposit into your business’ Cash App balance for easy tracking and withdrawal.

Method 11: Earn Cash App Money Through Surveys and Tasks

There are many websites like Survey Junkie, Swagbucks, InboxDollars, Respondent and more that reward you with money for completing small tasks online.

Rather than having earnings sent to PayPal or by check, provide your $cashtag to get paid directly into your Cash App balance. Common tasks include:

Taking surveys about products, media or politics.

Testing concepts, services or features still in development.

Transcribing audio clips from videos, podcasts etc.

Signing up for free trial product subscriptions.

Completing academic studies through universities.

Website user testing and feedback.

Freelance writing, design, editing or other gigs.

These platforms reliably pay out earnings when you consistently provide your Cash App details for payment. Just a few minutes of microtask work can result in cash deposits.

Method 12: Earn Interest on Deposited Funds

Cash App now offers an interest-bearing savings account called Cash App Borrow where deposited money can earn daily interest. The rate offered is higher than traditional savings accounts.

Whenever you have spare funds just sitting in your Cash App balance, transfer them into Cash App Borrow to start earning interest paid out daily. The more you store there, the more you earn over time.

Method 13: Enter Giveaways Promising Cash App Payouts

There’s a chance to win free money on Cash App by entering brand giveaways, sweepstakes, contests or competitions that distribute prizes directly through Cash App payouts.

For example, companies may sponsor prize draws on Instagram or Twitter, awarding winners with a cash prize deposited instantly into their linked Cash App account.

Follow relevant hashtags like #PayMeinCashApp or #CashAppGiveaway to find current contests and maximize your entries. There are also websites that aggregate online sweepstakes giving away cash.

Method 14: Profit from Buying and Selling Bitcoin

A final way to earn money with Cash App is by buying, selling, or withdrawing Bitcoin. Due to Bitcoin’s volatile price swings, its trading presents potential opportunities to profit.

For example, you may buy Bitcoin when the price dips low, then sell when it increases for a per-coin profit. Or make frequent small trades that accumulate gains from short-term price oscillations.

Selling Bitcoin at peak prices during its periodic rallies can result in nice returns from even modest initial investments. Now let’s examine Bitcoin trading on Cash App more closely.

How Monetizing Cash App Can Help Your Small Business

Monetizing Cash App empowers your small businesses by streamlining transactions, enhancing cash flow, and simplifying billing. Your business can operate more efficiently with features like instant payments, integrated invoicing, and digital receipts. Additionally, the app’s e-commerce capabilities expand sales channels, while loyalty programs boost customer retention. By offering insights through analytics and facilitating new revenue streams, a monetizing Cash App is an indispensable tool for modern small businesses.

Feature Benefit for Small Business Example 1. Instant Payments Streamlines cash flow A cafe can receive instant payments for catering orders. 2. Invoicing Simplifies billing process A freelance graphic designer can send invoices directly through the app. 3. Loyalty Programs Integration Enhances customer retention A boutique can offer discounts to regular customers through the app. 4. E-commerce Integration Expands sales channels A craft store can sell products online and receive payments via the app. 5. Payroll Management Eases employee payment process A small agency can pay its employees or contractors directly through the app. 6. Subscription Services Facilitates recurring revenue A gym can manage monthly membership fees through the app. 7. Digital Receipts Reduces paper waste and simplifies record-keeping A restaurant can send digital receipts to customers after dine-in or takeout. 8. Business Analytics Provides insights into sales trends and customer behavior A bookstore can analyze which genres or authors are most popular. 9. Affiliate Marketing Programs Offers additional revenue streams A beauty salon can earn commissions by promoting related products. 10. QR Code Payments Speeds up the checkout process A farmer's market vendor can allow customers to scan and pay quickly.

How to Make Money with Bitcoin on Cash App

While risky compared to traditional assets, using Cash App to trade Bitcoin provides plenty of profit-making potential. Here’s a step-by-step guide to earning from Bitcoin:

Buying and Selling Bitcoin on Cash App

Open your Cash App mobile app, tap the Bitcoin tab and enter the dollar amount you want to buy. Confirm the purchase. When you’re ready to take profits, go to your Bitcoin balance and enter the dollar amount you wish to sell, then complete the sale.

That’s it! Cash App handles the back-end currency exchange seamlessly.

Understanding Bitcoin Price Fluctuations

Bitcoin’s value fluctuates often, sometimes wildly. These volatile price swings stem from factors like:

Changing supply and demand fundamentals

Significant business or country adoption

New regulations or legal status

Media hype cycles

Major investment activity and trading by “whales”

Savvy traders analyze price charts, industry news, Reddit forums and Twitter to predict ideal times to buy low and sell high. You earn profits when selling Bitcoin for more than you paid for it.

Tips for Making Money with Bitcoin on Cash App

Set price alerts in Cash App to notify you if Bitcoin hits key values you want to buy or sell at.

Use dollar cost averaging – make consistent Bitcoin buys at regular intervals to smooth out volatility.

Never invest more money than you can afford to lose, given the risks.

Track Bitcoin forums and news sites to anticipate price movements.

Take gradual profits on price spikes rather than waiting for one big score.

With some skill, Bitcoin trading on Cash App can nicely stack up your account balance over time.

How Safe is it to Make Money as a Cash App User?

While Cash App makes earning money more accessible, it’s important to educate yourself on safety practices when transacting through any digital platform. Here are tips for using Cash App securely:

Keeping Your Cash App Account Secure

Monitor account activity daily for unauthorized charges. Report suspicious transactions ASAP.

Turn on login notifications to be alerted whenever someone accesses your account.

Use two-factor authentication for added login security, requiring a code from your phone.

Only link cards you closely watch so you quickly spot misuse. Avoid pre-paid cards.

Frequently change your PIN using randomized numbers – never personal info.

Ensuring Safe Cash App Transactions

Only transact with people you know and fully trust. Never send money to strangers.

Never publicly share your $cashtag – this allows account access if abused. Share privately instead.

Vet links promising cash rewards thoroughly before clicking to avoid phishing scams.

Heed payment requests from unknown parties with skepticism. Many scammers use Cash App to deceive users.

Educate yourself thoroughly on Cash App’s safety features and settings options. Ignorance creates risk.

By applying savvy security practices, you can earn money through Cash App while avoiding problems. Take personal responsibility for your account and transactions.

Another Way to Make Money

Cash App provides different creative ways to earn free money beyond just P2P payments. A bit of effort combined with some imagination is all it takes to start generating side income by selling, referrals, promotions, donations, Bitcoin trades, tasks and more.

Cash App streamlines receiving payments with its $cashtag handle. While external payment methods work, nothing beats the instant payout and simplicity of using your personalized tag for collecting funds.

Just remember to use common sense security precautions, and you can safely earn through Cash App. Monitor your account closely, authorize payments cautiously, and educate yourself on protecting your account.

Overall, Cash App is a handy fintech tool for anyone looking to earn a little extra pocket money here and there by leveraging its payment processing abilities in strategic ways.

FAQs: How to Make Money on Cash App

How quickly can I make money on Cash App?

You can start earning money on Cash App within minutes of signing up by participating in promotions, requesting tips, selling goods/services, or investing spare change into Bitcoin or stocks. However, building up substantial earnings takes consistent effort over weeks and months.

Can I make a living off Cash App?

While some “influencers” use Cash App donations as their income source, for most people, earnings from Cash App provide supplementary side income. Making a full-time living would require a high volume of sales, referrals, or promotions. Those interested in earning more can also explore other ways to make money on your phone and online. For example, you may research how to make money on Paypal in addition to Cash App.

How can I join Cash App to start making money?

Download the free Cash App mobile app, link your bank account and debit card, set up your $cashtag, order your free Cash Card, then utilize the techniques in this guide to earn money by selling, promotions, referrals, Bitcoin, etc.

How can I increase my Cash App money balance through referral codes?

Share your Cash App referral code link via social media and text messages. You earn a bonus when friends sign up using your code and activate their Cash Card. The more friends sign up and actively use their Cash Cards, the more you can earn from your referral code.

What are the risks associated with making money on Cash App?

The main risks are potential cash app scams, account hacks, fraudulent transactions, and fluctuating value of Bitcoin if trading. Use security features like PIN protection and monitor activity closely. Only transact with trusted users.

Do I need the Cash Card debit card to make money on Cash App?

No, you can earn through promotions, selling goods, affiliate marketing, etc, without the Cash Card, but it enables additional earnings through discounts and referrals.

What are some easy ways to earn small amounts fast on Cash App?

Taking surveys, selling used items in your home, participating in giveaways, and requesting tips from your network are some of the easiest ways to earn small amounts quickly.