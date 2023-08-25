People are making money posting videos on Rumble. And you can do the same with the right knowledge and preparation.

If you want to learn how to make money on Rumble, read on. In this post, we’ll explain what is Rumble, how it works, and how you can make money using it.

What is Rumble?

Rumble is a video-sharing platform for video hosting founded in 2013. It markets itself as an alternative to platforms like YouTube, emphasizing greater freedom of expression and a different monetization system for its creators.

Here are some key points about Rumble:

Alternative Platform: In the wake of concerns about content moderation and censorship on mainstream platforms, Rumble has positioned itself as a more open platform for content creators. Monetization: Rumble offers a variety of monetization options for creators, including ad revenue, licensing, and video sales. User Interface: The platform provides an interface that’s similar to other video-sharing sites, making it relatively easy for users familiar with those platforms to navigate. Growth and Audience: Rumble has seen significant growth, especially among certain niches and demographics that feel underserved or marginalized by more mainstream platforms. The platform has been especially popular among conservative creators and audiences. Content Discovery: Rumble uses a unique algorithm for content discovery which, according to the company, reduces bias and promotes a wider variety of content to users.

The Rumble Video Platform vs YouTube: Why Rumble Could Be Your Go-To for Video Hosting

YouTube has the largest user base of any video platform. Rumble has a smaller user base, but its fans say because of that, it’s easier to get noticed because there’s less content saturation.

But the biggest difference between the two platforms may be Monetization. Rumble offers different monetization options like Rumble Rants and a potentially less competitive landscape.

Another difference is the Censorship & Content Policy. Rumble has less stringent guidelines compared to the YouTube channel.

Both platforms offer live streaming options and video editing tools.

How to Upload Videos to Rumble

Once you’ve created an account, just sign in and follow these instructions:

Navigate to the Upload Page: Once logged in, look for the “Upload” button or link, typically found on the top navigation bar. Select Your Video: Click on the “Choose File” or similar button to select the video you want to upload from your device. Enter Video Details:Title: Provide a descriptive and engaging title for your video. Description: Write a detailed description of your video content.Tags: Add relevant tags/keywords to help users find your video. Choose Licensing Options: Rumble may offer different licensing options (e.g., exclusive, non-exclusive). Choose the one that fits your preferences and intentions for the video. Choose Monetization Options: Decide if you want to monetize your video. If yes, ensure you’ve set up any required monetization settings, such as connecting to a payment method. Thumbnail Selection: Some platforms allow for automatic thumbnail selection, custom uploads, or a choice from video frames. Select or upload a thumbnail that represents your video content well. Video Settings: Adjust settings like video privacy (public, private, unlisted) or enable/disable comments if such options are available. Initiate the Upload: Once all the details are filled in and you’re satisfied, click the “Upload” or “Submit” button. Wait for Processing: After uploading, Rumble will process the video. This might take some time, depending on the video’s size and format. Review and Publish: Once processing is complete, review your video and its details. If everything looks good, finalize the process (this might be automatic or require hitting a “Publish” button). Share Your Video: Once your video is live, you can share it on social media, embed it on your website, or distribute the link as you see fit.

Remember to always abide by Rumble’s terms of service, community guidelines, and copyright policies when uploading content.

Setting Up Your Rumble Account

Setting up a Rumble account is a relatively straightforward process, similar to signing up for other online platforms. Here’s a general outline of the steps you might follow for a free Rumble ccount.

Visit the Website: Go to the Rumble website. Sign Up: Look for a “Sign Up” or “Register” button, usually located at the top right corner of the homepage. Sign up for a free account on the Rumble platform. Provide Details: The registration form will likely ask for basic details such as: Email address (or username)

Desired password

Confirmation of the password

Sometimes, a platform might ask for your full name or a nickname. Terms and Conditions: Before completing your registration, you’ll usually need to agree to the platform’s terms of service or user agreement. It’s always a good idea to read these documents so you understand your rights and responsibilities on the platform. Verify Your Email: After registration, you’ll typically receive an email to the address you provided. This email will contain a link or code to verify your email address. Click on the link or input the code as instructed to confirm your account. Set Up Profile: Once your account is active, you can further personalize it by: Uploading a profile picture

Adding a description or bio

Setting up any other account preferences Start Uploading: If you’re interested in sharing content, look for an “Upload” button or similar feature to start adding your videos to the platform. Monetization & Channel Settings: If you plan to monetize your videos or adjust specific settings for your channel, you’ll want to dive into the platform’s settings or account dashboard to configure these options.

Upgrading to a Publisher Account

On the Rumble video platform, a “publisher” typically refers to someone who wants to syndicate or distribute video content from Rumble onto their own website, platform, or app. This is different from content creators who upload their own videos to Rumble.

A publisher account would allow someone to tap into Rumble’s library of videos and use them to engage their own audience. This can be especially useful for websites or platforms that need fresh, dynamic content but may not produce videos of their own.

Here’s how a publisher account on Rumble might typically work:

Access to Videos: Once registered and approved, publishers would gain access to a library of videos they can embed or syndicate on their platforms. Monetization: Rumble often provides ways for publishers to monetize these videos. The exact revenue split or details would depend on the terms agreed upon with Rumble. Customization: Some publisher accounts may offer customization options, such as choosing specific categories of videos to show or adjusting the appearance of the video player to better match the publisher’s website or app. Reporting and Analytics: Publishers typically get access to analytics and reporting tools to track views, engagement, and revenue.

Setting Up a Rumble Business Account

Setting up a Rumble Business Account is similar to setting up a personal account. There are some differences.

For example, you’ll choose a username and password that’s appropriate for your business. Under profile settings, you’ll add relevant business information such as the business logo, description, website link, and other related information.

If you’re planning to monetize your videos, you may need to add information such as payment details and tax information. Choose the monetization option that best fits your business model.

Uploading Videos on Rumble

When uploading videos to platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, or other content management systems, you’ll want to choose formats and sizes that offer a good balance between quality and file size while also being widely compatible. Here’s a general guideline:

1. Best Video Formats:

MP4 (H.264 codec): This is one of the most widely accepted formats. It offers a good balance between quality and size, making it ideal for the web. Most platforms and devices support MP4.

This is one of the most widely accepted formats. It offers a good balance between quality and size, making it ideal for the web. Most platforms and devices support MP4. WEBM: Mainly used for HTML5 video on the web, especially in browsers that don’t support MP4.

Mainly used for HTML5 video on the web, especially in browsers that don’t support MP4. MOV: Originally from Apple, it’s often used for QuickTime. However, it’s larger in size compared to MP4. It’s accepted by many platforms, but it’s better to convert it to MP4 for wider compatibility.

Originally from Apple, it’s often used for QuickTime. However, it’s larger in size compared to MP4. It’s accepted by many platforms, but it’s better to convert it to MP4 for wider compatibility. AVI & WMV: Older formats and less commonly used nowadays. Not all platforms accept these.

2. Resolution and Aspect Ratios:

The right resolution and aspect ratio depends on your target platform and audience’s device:

Full HD (1080p): 1920 x 1080 pixels. This is widely accepted and offers excellent quality for most online platforms.

1920 x 1080 pixels. This is widely accepted and offers excellent quality for most online platforms. 4K (Ultra HD): 3840 x 2160 pixels. If you’re producing high-end content or anticipate future-proofing your videos, 4K is a good choice. Remember, a larger resolution means bigger file sizes.

3840 x 2160 pixels. If you’re producing high-end content or anticipate future-proofing your videos, 4K is a good choice. Remember, a larger resolution means bigger file sizes. 720p: 1280 x 720 pixels. This can be an option for faster uploads or if you’re targeting mobile users.

1280 x 720 pixels. This can be an option for faster uploads or if you’re targeting mobile users. Aspect Ratios: The standard is 16:9, but platforms like Instagram might prefer square (1:1) or vertical (4:5 or 9:16) videos for certain features.

3. Bitrate:

Bitrate affects the quality and size of the video. Higher bitrates offer better quality at the expense of file size. The ideal bitrate depends on the resolution:

1080p: 5,000 – 8,000 kbps

5,000 – 8,000 kbps 720p: 2,500 – 4,000 kbps

2,500 – 4,000 kbps 480p: 1,000 – 2,000 kbps

4. Frame Rate:

24 fps: Standard for films.

Standard for films. 30 fps: Common for online videos and broadcasts.

Common for online videos and broadcasts. 60 fps: Used for gaming videos or high-definition sports footage.

5. Audio:

Codec: AAC is widely accepted.

AAC is widely accepted. Bitrate: 128 kbps or higher for decent quality and 256 kbps for better quality.

6. File Size:

Each platform has its own file size limits. For instance, as of my last update:

YouTube: 128GB or 12 hours, whichever is less.

128GB or 12 hours, whichever is less. Facebook: 4.0 GB

4.0 GB Instagram: 4GB for IGTV.

It’s always good practice to check the specific platform’s guidelines for updated requirements.

Tips for Uploading Videos that are High-Quality

Here are some general tips:

Compression: Use tools like HandBrake or Adobe Media Encoder to compress your videos without significant quality loss. Thumbnails: Ensure your video platform supports custom thumbnails, as this can affect user engagement. Metadata: Add appropriate metadata (title, description, tags) for search optimization.

Always keep the end platform and audience in mind. Different platforms have different requirements and audiences that might be using various devices, so optimizing your video for each specific situation is crucial.

Video Management on Rumble

Optimizing your videos for maximum viewership is an important part of content marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) for video platforms. Platforms like YouTube use a combination of factors to rank and suggest videos, and keywords, tags, and descriptions play an integral role in this process. Here’s how you can optimize these elements for better video performance:

1. Research Keywords:

Find Relevant Keywords: Use tools like Google’s Keyword Planner, YouTube’s search suggest feature, or platforms like Tubebuddy and VidIQ to identify keywords relevant to your content.

Use tools like Google’s Keyword Planner, YouTube’s search suggest feature, or platforms like Tubebuddy and VidIQ to identify keywords relevant to your content. Check Competition: Opt for long-tail keywords (longer, more specific keyword phrases) when possible. They may have lower search volumes but also tend to have less competition.

2. Optimize the Title:

Include Primary Keyword: Ensure your primary keyword or phrase is in the video title.

Ensure your primary keyword or phrase is in the video title. Make it Compelling: The title should not only be SEO-friendly but also compelling to users. It should make viewers want to click on your video.

3. Tags:

Start with Primary Keyword: Your main keyword should be the first tag.

Your main keyword should be the first tag. Variety of Tags: Use a mix of short-tail (e.g., “cooking”) and long-tail (e.g., “easy vegan chocolate cake recipe”) tags.

Use a mix of short-tail (e.g., “cooking”) and long-tail (e.g., “easy vegan chocolate cake recipe”) tags. Relevant Only: Only use tags that are directly related to the content of the video. Misleading tags can harm your video’s performance and could be against platform policies.

Leveraging Rumble’s Video Management Tools

Custom Thumbnails can significantly impact the number of times your video is viewed. Here are the key components of a great thumbnail:

High-Quality Image: Use a high-resolution image that represents your video well.

Use a high-resolution image that represents your video well. Include Text: Add text overlays that complement your title and give viewers an idea of the content.

Add text overlays that complement your title and give viewers an idea of the content. Consistent Branding: Use consistent fonts, colors, and styles to make your videos recognizable.

Use the Rumble video platform management tools to engage with your audience. Make sure you promptly respond to comments and questions. The engagement metrics will positively impact your video rankings.

Regularly check the Rumble analytics to check viewer behavior and traffic sources. If needed, refine your keyword and content strategy.

How Many Views to Make Money on Rumble?

Rumble operates a bit differently than platforms like YouTube when it comes to monetizing videos. Rumble’s monetization depends on multiple factors, including where the video is being viewed, the type of partnerships Rumble has, and the revenue model in place.

Here’s a brief overview:

Rumble Player Earnings: When you upload a video to Rumble and it gets views on Rumble’s own platform, you earn money based on ad impressions and clicks. The actual amount of money you’ll earn per view is not fixed and depends on various factors, such as the country from which most of your views are coming, the type of ads shown, etc. Syndication Earnings: Rumble has partnerships with other platforms and media companies (like Yahoo, MSN, and others). If your video is selected for syndication and gets played on these platforms, you’ll earn additional revenue. The rate of earning here will vary based on the platform and the terms of the syndication deal. Video Licenses: Rumble can also license videos to third parties, and if your video gets licensed, you can earn a portion of that licensing fee. This doesn’t operate on a “per view” model but rather on the terms of the licensing agreement. Video Challenges: Rumble occasionally has video challenges where you can earn money if your video wins or ranks in a particular challenge.

Given the diverse revenue streams, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact number of views needed to make a specific amount of money on Rumble. It’s also important to remember that video content, quality, and virality can influence earning potential significantly.

In March 2023, Rumble announced that creators would receive additional monetization opportunities through the end of 2023. For the rest of the year, creators will receive 100 percent of the revenue from purchasing monthly subscription badges, which Rumble recently launched for $5 per month. This move further empowers the creator economy and positions Rumble as a leader in supporting independent creators.

Monetization Method Description Earning Model Rumble Player Earnings Earnings from videos viewed on Rumble's platform. Based on ad impressions and clicks. Varies based on several factors. Syndication Earnings Earnings from videos viewed on Rumble's partner platforms (e.g., Yahoo, MSN). Varies based on platform and terms of the syndication deal. Video Licenses Earnings from videos licensed to third parties by Rumble. Not based on "per view". Earnings depend on terms of the licensing agreement. Video Challenges Earnings from winning or ranking in Rumble's video challenges. Prize-based. Earnings depend on the challenge and the video's rank.

Proven Ways to Make Money on Rumble

Here are ways to make sure your videos are positioned in the best possible way to make money on Rumble:

Optimizing Video Descriptions

These tips can help you make the most of your video descriptions to maximize earnings on Rumble:

Start Strong: The first 1-2 sentences are critical. Include your primary keyword here and provide a concise overview of the video’s content.

The first 1-2 sentences are critical. Include your primary keyword here and provide a concise overview of the video’s content. Add More Information: Detail the content of your video, the context, or any background information that might be useful. This is your chance to include secondary keywords.

Detail the content of your video, the context, or any background information that might be useful. This is your chance to include secondary keywords. Links & CTAs: Include links to your website, social media, or other relevant resources. Adding calls to action, like asking viewers to subscribe, can also be beneficial.

Collaborating with Other Creators

It’s easy to find potential collaborators. Rumble hosts events, webinars and community meetups, and attending them can be a great way to network with other creators and potentially set up collaborations.

You can also use platforms such as Twitter or Instagram to find potential collaborators.

Certain types of video content benefits from input from multiple creators. For example, a creator can contribute an interview to a video. Once the video is created, with input from two or more creators, you must agree on how to distribute it.

Some creators decide to start a joint channel or create collaborative playlists where they curate content from various creators on a specific topic.

Promoting Your Rumble Videos on Social Media

Definitely cross-promote your video on social media such as Facebook. Also, post on your website. Promote your Rumble videos everywhere you can to increase views and potential earnings.

Joining the Rumble Partnership Program

Rumble’s partnership program allows users to monetize their videos through advertising, sponsorship deals, and other revenue streams. The platform also offers a variety of video editing tools, analytics, and search functionality to help users optimize their videos.

Optimizing Video Titles and Tags

Make sure that your primary keyword or phrase is in the video title. The title should be SEO-friendly and interesting to viewers. Your main keyword should be the first tag.

Producing High-Quality Content

Learn to compress your videos without using quality. Use tools like HandBrake or Adobe Media Encoder to compress your videos without significant quality loss.

Use custom thumbnails to increase viewer engagement.

Use the appropriate title, description and tags for search optimization.

Engaging with Your Viewers

Respond to comments and questions from viewers. On video viewing platforms, the creator’s engagement plays into an algorithm that gives the video higher placement in search results.

Consistently Uploading Videos

Keep the videos coming! Consistently uploading videos makes you a dependable source of entertainment and/or information. It helps viewers begin to look for your videos, which will increase your earnings.

Leveraging Rumble’s Monetization Features

When you upload a video to Rumble and it gets views on Rumble’s own platform, you earn money based on ad impressions and clicks. The actual amount of money you’ll earn per view is not fixed and depends on various factors, such as the country from which most of your views are coming, the type of ads shown, etc.

Rumble has partnerships with other platforms and media companies (like Yahoo, MSN, and others). If your video is selected for syndication and gets played on these platforms, you’ll earn additional revenue. The rate of earning here will vary based on the platform and the terms of the syndication.

Rumble can also license videos to third parties, and if your video gets licensed, you can earn a portion of that licensing fee. This doesn’t operate on a “per view” model but rather on the terms of the licensing agreement.

Rumble occasionally has video challenges where you can earn money if your video wins or ranks in a particular challenge.

Finding Your Niche: Trending Video Topics On Rumble

Here’s a sampling of popular video topics that attract viewers:

Pets

Funny Videos

DIY (Do It Yourself) Tutorials

Tech Reviews

Fitness and Health

Food and Cooking

Product Unboxing and Reviews

Educational Content

Personal Finance

Home Decor and Renovation

Travel Vlogs

Mindfulness and Meditation

Success Stories and Case Studies

Jenna Marbles was a struggling artist – a comedian, actress and YouTube personality who began to use Rumble. She now has more than 1.8 million subscribers and more than 100 million views on her channel.

Russell Brand is another success story – and another creator who left YouTube in favor of the Rumble platform. After being censored on YouTube, Russell Brand joined the Rumble platform and quickly became a top podcaster with his “Stay Free” program, which streams live every weekday at 12 p.m. ET. Some of his most popular episodes have reached over 1.1 million views. Along with his Rumble podcast, BranRussell Brand has reached 1 million followers on Rumble, making him one of the platform’s most popular creators.

FAQs: How to Make Money on Rumble

How Much Can I Earn Per View on Rumble?

There are different strategies for making money on Rumble and that’s why it’s difficult to put an exact numbers on how much you can earn per view. For example, you can earn money based on number of views, syndication earnings, video licensing and video challenges. It’s also important to remember that video content, quality, and virality can influence earning potential significantly.

Can I Make Money on Rumble with a Free Account?

Yes. However, many users upgrade to a publisher account to increase ways to make money.

Can I Share YouTube Videos on the Rumble Platform?

Simply because a video is on YouTube doesn’t mean you have the right to upload it elsewhere. Uploading someone else’s content without permission can result in copyright issues and could get your Rumble account penalized or banned. Always get permission from the original creator or ensure you own the content.

If it’s a YouTube video that you created, you can share it on Rumble.

What Other Video Sharing Platforms Are There Apart from YouTube and Rumble?

Vimeo: Known for high-quality videos and a professional community. It’s popular among filmmakers, artists, and businesses. Dailymotion: A platform similar to YouTube, but with a significant user base in Europe. Twitch: Primarily a platform for live streaming, especially popular with gamers, but it also hosts a variety of other content. Facebook Watch: Facebook’s video platform, where users can upload, share, and discover videos. Instagram TV (IGTV): Instagram’s longer-form video platform. TikTok: A platform for short-form, creative videos. It became incredibly popular globally within a short span of time. Snapchat Discover: Allows users and publishers to post and view short-form video content. Bitchute: A decentralized video platform using peer-to-peer technology. PeerTube: An open-source decentralized video platform where anyone can host their instance. LBRY (and Odysee): Decentralized platforms for sharing videos and other content, powered by blockchain technology. Metacafe: One of the older video platforms, it focuses on short-form video content. Veoh: Allows users to find and watch major studio content, independent productions, and user-generated material.

Aside from video platforms, there are plenty of other ways to make money on your phone and computer. For example, you may learn how to make money on Pinterest or how to make money on Telegram.