How to Sell Amazon Products on Instagram that Resonate with Your Audience

Quality over Quantity
While it is important to ensure that you are posting enough to keep your audience engaged and aware of your presence, you do not want to sacrifice the quality of your posts in the process. Ultimately, the amount that your audience engages with your content affects how often your posts will show up in their feed. Accounts that generate higher levels of engagement have their posts show up more often than accounts that don’t.
Here are a few facts about the Instagram algorithm that all Amazon sellers need to know:
- The Instagram algorithm looks at total engagement when deciding what content will be displayed on your follower’s feeds. This means the total number of likes, comments, views, and profile click-throughs all have an effect on your overall score.
- Instagram doesn’t just look at overall engagement, they also look at how quickly your audience engaged with the posts as well. Posts that get a lot of comments and likes shortly after posting signal that you’ve posted quality content and Instagram places more priority on displaying it.
- The length that a user views your post also plays a role. This is why writing a good caption is so important. You want to give your audience every reason to continue interacting with the content that you share for as long as you possibly can.
Quality is more important than quantity when it comes to maximizing the reach of each post that you make.
Share User-Generated Content
Don’t just share product images with your audience! When your users share a picture of themselves with your product, reach out to them and ask if you can post it on your official page. You can even go a step farther and find ways to encourage your users to share user-generated content through contests or similar strategies.
Here’s an example from Wayfair, who invited their users to share pictures with their products only to find out that they’re shelving unit doubled as a pretty effective cat tree:
Optimize Your Profile
As an Amazon seller on Instagram, your goal is to increase awareness for your brand and direct Instagram users toward your Amazon product pages. If you don’t explain who you are and where they can find your products, you won’t be doing your brand much good. Make sure that you provide at least a link to your brand page, along with a short description of your company.
Engage Regularly with Followers
Conversations are a two-way street. One of the biggest mistakes that eCommerce brands continually make is treating their Instagram presence like it were a bullhorn. They constantly post new product images and updates but fail to consistently engage with their audience. The thing that they don’t understand is that engagement is the whole point of establishing a presence on Instagram or any social media property.
Talk to your fans. Jump into conversations. Answer questions that they might have. While it’s alright to automate a portion of your overall presence on a platform, you have to make sure that you are genuinely engaging and developing connections with your customers, or else you are diminishing the returns you receive for your efforts.
Seek Out Cross-Promotion Opportunities
Being mentioned by other accounts can expose your brand to new audiences. Working out deals with similar brands and Amazon sellers to cross-promote each other’s products will help you secure more sales. Additionally, it will also help you to grow your following, as well. This business development aspect of growing your social presence does require some effort and acuity to navigate but can pay off for brands of any size.
Consider Influencer Marketing
Sometimes eCommerce brands and Amazon sellers don’t have the time and patience to build an organic following on Instagram. They may have a budget for outsourcing those tasks, though. Paying for mentions, posts, or stories from an influencer with an audience that closely matches your own can help to generate immediate sales. It will also jumpstart awareness within your industry. Influencer marketing can be expensive, with influencers charging brands between $75 and $3,000 per post . Fortunately, they do provide you with a shortcut to generating sales and awareness.
How to Get Started Selling Amazon Products on Instagram
If you’re looking for guidance on how to begin selling Amazon products on Instagram, here’s a step-by-step guide that may be helpful. By following these steps, you can tap into Instagram’s vast user base and promote your Amazon products successfully:
1. Set Up an Instagram Business Account
- If you don’t have one, create an Instagram Business Account.
- Connect your account to your Facebook Business Page, which must also be connected to your Amazon store.
2. Understand Your Target Audience
- Research your target demographic on Instagram.
- Use insights and analytics to understand what appeals to your potential customers.
3. Create Engaging Content
- Develop high-quality photos and videos of your products.
- Share compelling stories that resonate with your audience.
- Use relevant hashtags to enhance discoverability.
4. Utilize Instagram’s Shopping Features (If Applicable)
- If suitable for your business, use Shopping on Instagram.
- Tag products in your posts, providing more information and direct links to your Amazon product pages.
5. Build a Community
- Engage with your followers by responding to comments and messages.
- Collaborate with influencers in your niche.
- Offer exclusive discounts or promotions to your Instagram followers.
6. Use Instagram Ads (Optional)
- Consider running Instagram ads to reach a broader audience.
- Use Facebook’s Ad Manager to create targeted ad campaigns.
7. Analyze and Adjust
- Regularly review Instagram Insights to understand what’s working and what’s not.
- Adjust your strategy based on data-driven insights.
8. Comply with All Applicable Rules and Regulations
- Ensure that you’re following all of Instagram’s policies and any applicable laws related to online selling.
9. Consider Professional Tools (Optional)
- Tools like Vizns social media management might be helpful to target niche audiences and avoid fake followers.
10. Maintain Consistency and Authenticity
- Keep a consistent posting schedule.
- Maintain authenticity and trust with your followers by being transparent and true to your brand.
This table provides a concise overview of the essential steps for selling Amazon products on Instagram, making it easy to use as a checklist as you embark on your selling journey:
|Step
|Description
|Set Up an Instagram Business Account
|Create and connect an Instagram Business Account to your Facebook Business Page and Amazon store.
|Understand Your Target Audience
|Research and analyze your target demographic on Instagram.
|Create Engaging Content
|Develop quality photos, videos, and stories; use relevant hashtags.
|Utilize Instagram's Shopping Features
|If applicable, use Shopping on Instagram and tag products in posts.
|Build a Community
|Engage with followers, collaborate with influencers, and offer promotions.
|Use Instagram Ads (Optional)
|Run Instagram ads to reach a broader audience through targeted campaigns.
|Analyze and Adjust
|Review insights regularly and adjust your strategy accordingly.
|Comply with All Applicable Rules
|Follow Instagram's policies and all relevant laws related to online selling.
|Consider Professional Tools (Optional)
|Consider using professional tools like Vizns for targeting niche audiences.
|Maintain Consistency and Authenticity
|Keep a consistent posting schedule and maintain authenticity with your followers.
A Can’t-Miss Opportunity
Getting started with selling Amazon products on Instagram is a process that involves understanding your audience, creating engaging content, utilizing the platform’s unique features, and consistently analyzing and adjusting your approach. B
For Amazon sellers, Instagram is an opportunity that you can’t let pass you by. It’s best to begin establishing a reliable presence on the platform now, while it is still experiencing rapid growth. Through consistent, high-quality updates, you’ll grow awareness within your industry. More importantly, you’ll sell more products on Amazon, and develop close-knit connections with your customers and prospects.
Image: Depositphotos.com
Aira Bongco
Instagram is a great marketing tool. There is something about images that makes it more catchy.
great information you have shared !!Thank you
Great post, thanks for taking the time to write it all, I really learned a lot and feel inspired.
Great content. Thanks for sharing the insights. I would defensively try these out.