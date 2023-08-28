Hydraulic Dolly: Best Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, the importance of efficient material handling cannot be understated. The right tools can make a significant difference in daily operations, especially for small businesses where resources might be limited. The hydraulic dolly is such a tool, designed to enhance work processes and promote safety.

Here are some additional reasons why investing in a hydraulic dolly is beneficial for small businesses:

Ergonomic Design : Most hydraulic dollies are designed with ergonomics in mind. This means they’re built to support the natural movements of the human body, reducing strain and fatigue during use. Over time, this can lead to reduced absenteeism and better overall employee health.

: Most hydraulic dollies are designed with ergonomics in mind. This means they’re built to support the natural movements of the human body, reducing strain and fatigue during use. Over time, this can lead to reduced absenteeism and better overall employee health. Economic Benefits : When factoring in the reduced risk of injuries and the potential cost of treatment or compensation, the hydraulic dolly becomes an investment that can lead to significant savings in the long run.

: When factoring in the reduced risk of injuries and the potential cost of treatment or compensation, the hydraulic dolly becomes an investment that can lead to significant savings in the long run. Boosted Morale : When employees have access to tools that make their tasks easier and safer, it boosts morale and job satisfaction. A satisfied workforce is often more motivated, loyal, and productive.

: When employees have access to tools that make their tasks easier and safer, it boosts morale and job satisfaction. A satisfied workforce is often more motivated, loyal, and productive. Scalability: As businesses grow, so does their inventory and material handling needs. Hydraulic dollies can be easily scaled or integrated with other systems, ensuring consistent efficiency even as demands increase.

Feature/Specification Top Pick: Pake Handling Tools Hydraulic Heavy Duty Moving Dolly Runner Up: AFF 3577 3/4 Ton Heavy-Duty Wheel Dolly Best Value: Eastwood Automotive Hydraulic Car Moving Dolly Load Capacity 3,960 pounds 1,500 pounds 1,300 pounds Construction Material Alloy Steel alloy steel Durable Alloy Steel Hydraulic Lift Yes Yes with a full 7.75” ram lift yes Product Size 26.8" x 16.5" x 42" 31"L x 43"W x 10.25"H (Not specified) Number of Wheels 4 3 4 Additional Features Nylon Strap Designed for single or dual truck wheels 1-year Warranty and 90-day return policy

Pake Handling Tools Hydraulic Heavy Duty Moving Dolly

Top Pick: Coming in at the top spot is this hydraulic dolly from Pake Handling Tools. The load capacity and construction materials are the reason. This dolly can handle 3,960 pounds and it is made from alloy steel. The dolly has a 23.6″ X 2.4″ plate size, a nylon strap, and weighs 190 lbs.

Pake Handling Tools Hydraulic Heavy Duty Moving Dolly

Buy on Amazon

AFF 3577 3/4 Ton Heavy-Duty Wheel Dolly

Runner Up: This heavy-duty wheel Dolly from AFF has a hydraulic lift that can handle 1,500 pounds with a full 7.75” ram lift. This dolly makes it easy to remove, install and transport single or dual truck wheel assemblies.

AFF 3577 3/4 Ton Heavy-Duty Wheel Dolly

Buy on Amazon

Eastwood Automotive Hydraulic Car Moving Dolly

Best Value: The best value dolly is from Eastwood Automotive, which has a 1,300-pound capacity per dolly. Made from durable allow steel and the dolly has four castor wheels with heavy-duty ball bearing for easy movement. The company also offers a 1-year Warranty and a 90-day return policy.

Eastwood Automotive Hydraulic Car Moving Dolly

Buy on Amazon

Wesco Industrial Products Raise-N-Roll Hydraulic Machinery Mover

The pair of Wesco Industrial Products machinery mover set have an 8,000-pound load capacity and large 2.5″ x 8″ urethane swivel casters for maneuverability. Each dolly comes with a hydraulic jack that provides a 6″ maximum lifting height. Made of metal, both dollies weigh a total of 475 pounds.

Wesco Industrial Products Raise-N-Roll Hydraulic Machinery Mover

Buy on Amazon

OTC Tools 1,500 Pound Easy Roller Hydraulic Dolly

At 1,500 pounds per dolly, a set of four can move around 6,000 total pounds. A hydraulic system with a locking pin, four heavy-duty phenolic casters, and metal construction are some of the features of this dolly.

OTC Tools 1,500 Pound Easy Roller Hydraulic Dolly

Buy on Amazon

Vestil MFM-4000 Hydraulic Furniture mover

The Vestil hydraulic furniture mover set can move a total of 4,000 pounds. The hydraulic has a 10” lift capability and the dolly is made of steel along with poly-on-steel casters to handle the heavy load.

Vestil MFM-4000 Hydraulic Furniture mover

Buy on Amazon

XtremepowerUS Hydraulic Car Wheel Dolly

Made from steel, metal, and aluminum each of the XtremepowerUS has a 1,250-pound load capacity for a total of 5,000 pounds. A foot pedal for easy lifting and nylon wheels round up the features.

XtremepowerUS Hydraulic Car Wheel Dolly

Buy on Amazon

Pake Handling Tools Premium Hydraulic Furniture Mover Dolly

The second dolly from Pake has more load capacity at 4,400 pounds. The heavy-duty hydraulic dolly is made from allow steel and has an 8” lift, a large 21.5″ X 2.4″ plate size, 6” steel caster wheels, and weighs in at 210 pounds.

Pake Handling Tools Premium Hydraulic Furniture Mover Dolly

Buy on Amazon

Stark 2PC Hydraulic Wheel Dolly

The pair of hydraulic dollies from StarK has a total of 3,000-pound capacity with 1,500 pounds for each one. The dolly can fit tires up to 12” wide, so it can move most cars and vans with four dollies up to 6,000 pounds.

Stark 2PC Hydraulic Wheel Dolly

Buy on Amazon

OTC Adjustable Height Dual Wheel Hydraulic Dolly

With a load capacity of 1,500 pounds, this adjustable height dual-wheel hydraulic dolly can lift the majority of truck tires. It has a 6.5” lift, 3 swivel casters, and metal construction, and it is backed by OTCs Lifetime Marathon Warranty.

OTC Adjustable Height Dual Wheel Hydraulic Dolly

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Hydraulic Dolly

Because of the repeated use and load hydraulic dollies perform on a daily basis, it is important to have the right features for your use case. Before you buy one, keep the following features in mind.

Robust construction: Hydraulic dollies are built with durable materials, ensuring long-lasting performance and the ability to withstand heavy loads without buckling or breaking.

Hydraulic dollies are built with durable materials, ensuring long-lasting performance and the ability to withstand heavy loads without buckling or breaking. Adjustable height: The height of a hydraulic dolly can be adjusted to accommodate different load sizes and lifting requirements, providing flexibility in various work situations.

The height of a hydraulic dolly can be adjusted to accommodate different load sizes and lifting requirements, providing flexibility in various work situations. Swivel casters: Equipped with swivel casters, hydraulic dollies allow for easy maneuverability, enabling you to navigate tight spaces and corners with minimal effort.

Equipped with swivel casters, hydraulic dollies allow for easy maneuverability, enabling you to navigate tight spaces and corners with minimal effort. Locking mechanism: A locking mechanism ensures that the hydraulic dolly remains stable and secure during lifting and transportation, preventing accidents and damage to goods.

A locking mechanism ensures that the hydraulic dolly remains stable and secure during lifting and transportation, preventing accidents and damage to goods. Ergonomic design: Hydraulic dollies are designed with ergonomics in mind, reducing strain on the user and promoting a more comfortable and efficient working experience.

Hydraulic dollies are designed with ergonomics in mind, reducing strain on the user and promoting a more comfortable and efficient working experience. Weight capacity: A key feature to consider is the weight capacity of the hydraulic dolly, which should be suitable for the loads your business typically handles.

A key feature to consider is the weight capacity of the hydraulic dolly, which should be suitable for the loads your business typically handles. Load platform size: Choose a hydraulic dolly with an appropriate load platform size to accommodate the items you need to transport in your specific work environment.

Choose a hydraulic dolly with an appropriate load platform size to accommodate the items you need to transport in your specific work environment. Smooth lifting mechanism: A smooth and efficient lifting mechanism ensures that your hydraulic dolly can raise and lower loads with ease, reducing the risk of damage to goods or injury to workers.

A smooth and efficient lifting mechanism ensures that your hydraulic dolly can raise and lower loads with ease, reducing the risk of damage to goods or injury to workers. Sturdy handles: Ergonomically designed handles provide a comfortable grip and help users maintain control of the dolly during transportation.

Ergonomically designed handles provide a comfortable grip and help users maintain control of the dolly during transportation. Low maintenance: Hydraulic dollies require minimal upkeep, making them a cost-effective and reliable choice for small businesses.

FAQs

What is the weight capacity of a hydraulic dolly?

Hydraulic dollies come in various weight capacities, typically ranging from 500 to 5,000 lbs. Choose a dolly with a capacity suited to your business’s specific needs.

How do I maintain my hydraulic dolly?

Regularly inspect and clean your dolly, ensuring that the hydraulic system is free of debris and that all moving parts are well-lubricated. Consult the manufacturer’s guidelines for specific maintenance recommendations.

Can a hydraulic dolly be used on uneven surfaces?

While hydraulic dollies are designed for use on flat surfaces, some models are equipped with larger, pneumatic wheels that can better handle uneven terrain.

Is it difficult to operate a hydraulic dolly?

Operating a hydraulic dolly is relatively simple and requires minimal training. Most hydraulic dollies are designed with user-friendly controls and ergonomic features, making them easy to use.

Are there any safety precautions I should take when using a hydraulic dolly?

Always adhere to the manufacturer’s safety guidelines and follow proper lifting techniques. Ensure the load is evenly distributed and securely positioned on the dolly before moving. Additionally, be cautious when navigating ramps or inclines to avoid accidents.

How do I choose the right hydraulic dolly for my business?

Consider factors such as weight capacity, load platform size, and the type of terrain you’ll be using the dolly on. Also, evaluate the specific needs of your business, including the types of materials you handle and your budget constraints, to make an informed decision.

