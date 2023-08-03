Creating industry specific marketing content can seem difficult for those less initiated with the world of design. However, VistaCreate offers a graphic design solution that meets the needs of both pros and novices alike.

VistaCreate is an online graphic design tool that helps users to create designs from thousands of industry specific design templates with different formats for social media, print, and web projects.

What is VistaCreate?

This graphic design platform comes with over 70 million creative assets including images, videos, and vectors as well as helpful features like image background remover for any print-on-demand design project.

You can use industry specific design templates, custom templates or even start from scratch.

Thanks to its intuitive drag-and-drop editor you can easily design your marketing collateral, WordPress blog visuals, print materials, videos, vectors, or infographics within minutes.

Once users have selected their template, they can use VistaCreate’s built-in library of design elements that include images, music, fonts, animations, and others to embellish your infographic with all the necessary objects.

Over 10 million users worldwide use VistaCreate taking advantage of the several thousands of professionally designed templates, animated templates, industry specific templates, static and animated design objects, animated objects, music tracks, more than 680 fonts in 25 languages, and more than 70 million royalty-free videos and photos.

You can also use it on your smart devices as the app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Using VistaCreate for Industry Specific Marketing

VistaCreate is easy to get set up and use for beginners letting them go about creating videos, animations, graphics, ads, or even their branding collateral thanks to its Media Kit functionality – without too much graphic design knowledge. It offers users a straightforward option to create stunning visuals by simply signing up, picking a template, customizing your design, and finally publishing.

How to create a Facebook post with VistaCreate for industry specific marketing:

Choose a template.

Search for the graphics or animation for the topic.

Choose the fonts.

Collaborate with the team if needed:

Post to Facebook directly from the app

As a small business owner you don’t want to spend all day creating your posts online. With Vistacreate, removing backgrounds, making stickers, adding music, videos or animation as well as a Brand Ktt is as simple as copying and pasting. Whether it is your own assets or the millions Vistacreate offers

For those unfamiliar with the design process or who want to get inspired, VistaCreate offers free tutorials for users to get acquainted with the features and tools available.

If you are creatively inclined VistaCreate offers opportunities for creatives to create and contribute new templates for VistaCreate and earn money.

You can become a contributor by signing up on VistaCreate, setting up your own creative space, and contributing your works to the editor to earn money.

Step up Your Marketing Game

When you’re running a small business, you cannot overlook the importance of industry specific marketing for your business to succeed. With marketing, you get the word out about your business and connect with potential customers to inform them of your goods and services.

Most importantly it builds brand recognition and client-base expansion that translates into boosts in sales. In addition to this, it builds your reputation and increases your reach thus setting your business up for success.

Without proper marketing collateral, your business cannot have a lasting impact on customers. Simply put marketing collateral is any branded asset that promotes a company, product, or service.

These assets are also used to establish and build a relationship between your brand and your audience. That means marketing collateral refers to everything from a logo that introduces an audience to your brand and grows awareness and recognition, to social media posts, flyers, brochures, and more.

For you to effectively capture market share and increase your touchpoints with customers you will need to broaden your reach through your marketing collateral. This will mean making investments in your design and production capabilities such as print collateral, social media posts, videos, and more.

Choosing the Right Medium

Using the right type of industry specific marketing collateral with the right message is important. Different marketing collateral serves different purposes and is largely dependent on how far along your prospects are in the marketing funnel.

Before convincing someone to buy into your product or service, you must nurture them through the buyer’s journey with the right collateral for each stage. If potential customers are not aware of your brand your course of action would be to start with creating awareness of your brand before pushing for a hard sale.

If they know about your brand but are unsure about whether they should start using your product or service, you might opt to focus your efforts that are focused on converting them into qualified leads.

Irrespective of at which point in the customers’ journey your prospects remember to always include a call to action.

The channels used will also depend on the type of demography you are targeting and what you are selling. Traditional media such as media broadcasts and outdoor advertising often work best for location-based targeting, and high-end products – here engagement with clients is often short-lived.

Social media marketing however offers a target on a global scale, is budget-friendly, engagement with clients lasts longer, and is easier to measure.

How Much Does VistaCreate Cost:

VistaCreate offers a free starter plan with 50,000+ design templates, 1 million+ digital assets, and a 10 GB storage.

The Pro version, priced at $10 per month, includes unlimited storage, team collaboration, customized design sizes, and more.

With VistaCreate’s intuitive platform and powerful features, businesses can create impactful marketing content and establish a strong brand presence across various mediums, driving engagement and success.