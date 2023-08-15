50 Instagram Business Ideas

You already know that Instagram can be a great platform to market your business. But did you know that you can also build an entire business around the platform? All you need are some great Instagram business ideas.

Why Starting an Instagram Business is a Good Idea

Visual Engagement : Instagram is primarily a visual platform, which allows businesses to showcase products, services, and brand stories in a captivating manner. Visual content often has a higher engagement rate, making it easier to connect with audiences.

: Instagram is primarily a visual platform, which allows businesses to showcase products, services, and brand stories in a captivating manner. Visual content often has a higher engagement rate, making it easier to connect with audiences. Large Active User Base : With over a billion users, Instagram provides a vast potential customer base. With the right strategy, businesses have the opportunity to reach and engage with a significant portion of their target audience.

: With over a billion users, Instagram provides a vast potential customer base. With the right strategy, businesses have the opportunity to reach and engage with a significant portion of their target audience. Innovative Marketing Tools : Instagram is constantly evolving, introducing tools like Stories, IGTV, and Shopping features. These tools give businesses creative ways to promote and sell directly on the platform.

: Instagram is constantly evolving, introducing tools like Stories, IGTV, and Shopping features. These tools give businesses creative ways to promote and sell directly on the platform. Direct Interaction with Customers : The platform facilitates real-time interactions with customers through comments, direct messages, and interactive story features. This fosters a direct connection with the audience and helps in building brand loyalty.

: The platform facilitates real-time interactions with customers through comments, direct messages, and interactive story features. This fosters a direct connection with the audience and helps in building brand loyalty. Cost-effective Advertising: Instagram offers a range of advertising options suitable for both big brands and small startups. With targeted ads, businesses can achieve a high ROI, making it a cost-effective choice for marketing.

Types of Instagram Business Ideas

Type Business Ideas Description Influencer & Content Creation Instagram Influencer, Product Reviewer, Instagram Food Channel, Fashion Blogger, Food Blogger, Travel Blogger, Lifestyle Blogger Focus on building a niche-specific audience and collaborate with brands to share content, reviews, or promotions. Management & Consultancy Instagram Manager, Social Commerce Seller, Affiliate Marketer, Instagram Consultant, Advertising Specialist, Instagram Contest Service Offer specialized services to brands or individuals, ranging from managing accounts, curating content, or creating effective advertising strategies. Art & Design Makeup Artist, Hair Stylist, Illustrator, Custom Portrait Artist, Graphic Designer, Infographic Designer, Lettering Service Showcase artistic talent, be it through makeup, illustrations, graphics, or custom artwork. Potential to sell services or digital products. Photography Event Photographer, Stock Photographer, Product Photographer, Portrait Photographer, Printed Products Seller, Prop Stylist Use Instagram as a visual portfolio. Offer various photographic services or sell prints and products. Education & Coaching DIY Expert, Business Coach, Life Coach, Fitness Coach, Online Course Creator, Live Workshop Instructor Share knowledge, tutorials, or training in specific domains. Offer personal coaching or online courses. Specialized Services Animator, Videographer, Musician, Magician, Comedian, Public Speaker, Webinar Host, Event Organizer, Live Event Promoter Cater to niche markets by showcasing unique skills or services. Potential to book gigs or collaborate with brands. Selling & Commerce Digital Product Seller, Handmade Business Owner, Secondhand Goods Seller, Social Commerce Seller, Brand Ambassador, Pet Personality Utilize Instagram as a storefront or platform to sell products, both digital and physical. Build a brand around unique products or personas. Miscellaneous Meme Maker, Photo Editing App, Event Organizer, Fitness Coach, Baker Broad range of opportunities, from developing apps to organizing events or baking. Variety ensures there's a niche for every entrepreneur.

Instagram Business Ideas

While many businesses will eventually require you to have a website or other offerings, there are plenty of different businesses you can get started with nothing more than an Instagram account. Here are 50 of those Instagram business ideas.

Instagram Influencer

One of the best Instagram business ideas and ways to make money from Instagram is by becoming an influencer. To do this, you need to build up an audience in a specific niche — and there are a lot of different options — then work with brands to share content related to their products or services.

Product Reviewer

More specifically, you can build up some influence and then offer to share reviews of specific products, sharing your thoughts in videos or captions.

Instagram Manager

You can also work with brands as a social media manager that specializes in posting on Instagram.

Social Commerce Seller

It’s also possible to sell products directly on Instagram using a buy button or posting products for sale and then invoicing your followers who show interest.

Affiliate Marketer

You can also use your Instagram account and Instagram Story to share affiliate links to specific products or services and then earn a commission on each sale.

Digital Product Seller

If you sell digital products like ebooks or printables, you can use Instagram as your main method of sharing your offerings with potential customers.

Event Photographer

Instagram is also a great platform for photographers to build a business around. If you’re an event photographer, one of the great Instagram business ideas is to share photos from the events you work and then include an email address in your bio so new clients can contact you.

Stock Photographer

Another one of the great Instagram business ideas is to take stock photos that you can sell to brands or businesses looking to build up their Instagram content.

Product Photographer

Or you can offer a service where you take photos of products for ecommerce businesses to use on their websites and social media accounts.

Portrait Photographer

Portrait photography is another niche within the photography business. For this type of business, you can use Instagram as a portfolio and offer a way for new clients to get in touch with you.

Printed Products Seller

If you’re a photographer or designer, you can create unique images and then have them printed on various products like t-shirts and mugs, then use Instagram to promote your offerings.

Prop Stylist

Instagram is also a great place to showcase your talent as a stylist. You can organize photoshoots and use your Instagram account as a way to showcase your style and offerings to brands.

Instagram Food Channel

Foodies, you can post about all of your favorite dishes and restaurants and then work with those food brands to build an income directly from your Instagram account.

Fashion Blogger

You can also start a sort of fashion blog directly on Instagram, sharing photos of your outfits and working with clothing brands as an influencer.

Personal Stylist

Also in the fashion niche, you can use Instagram to show off your style and then let potential clients contact you to procure your services as a personal stylist.

DIY Expert

Another niche you can focus on with your Instagram account is to post tutorials and DIY projects to help your followers learn new techniques. Then you can work with sponsors and brands that offer supplies for your projects.

Baker

Instagram is also a great place to show off your baking skills, especially if you offer cookies or items that have cool decorative elements. You can post your creations and let customers place orders with you directly.

Food Blogger

Or you can make food items that you don’t actually sell, but instead offer recipes and then work with grocery and food brands as an influencer.

Travel Blogger

You can also work with travel brands like airlines and hotels by sharing your travels and some useful travel tricks and tips with your followers.

Lifestyle Blogger

Or you can take a more general approach with your Instagram content and then work with a variety of different brands that might appeal to your target followers.

Makeup Artist

Being a makeup artist is all about showcasing transformation and creativity. Instagram, being a visual platform, provides the perfect opportunity for this.

By uploading your makeup looks, you can give potential clients a glimpse of your talent and style. Not only can they admire your work, but they can also easily reach out to book your services.

For anyone considering starting a makeup business, Instagram is the ideal place to build a portfolio and client base.

Hair Stylist

Hair is a canvas, and as a hairstylist, you can demonstrate your skills on Instagram. By posting images of your diverse hairstyles, from cuts to colors, you can attract a variety of clientele. People are always on the lookout for a stylist who resonates with their taste.

By allowing clients to email or message directly, you simplify the booking process, making it user-friendly for those eager to transform their locks.

Handmade Business Owner

Instead of relying on a platform like Etsy or setting up your own ecommerce site, you can post photos of handmade products and let customers claim or bid on them in the comments.

Illustrator

Instagram is also a great platform for visual artists like illustrators. Post photos of your work and then let customers order prints of different images or order custom work.

Custom Portrait Artist

Or you can take a more service based approach to selling your artwork. Use your Instagram account as a portfolio and let customers order custom portraits of their families.

Graphic Designer

You can also use Instagram as a portfolio for your graphic design work and then let clients contact you directly to procure your services.

Infographic Designer

Or you can get even more specific and offer infographic design services, using Instagram to post interesting examples of your work.

Lettering Service

You can also offer custom lettering or calligraphy services to brands or individuals that want to put a unique touch on things like signs or wedding invitations. Use Instagram to show off your work.