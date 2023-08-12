IRS Aims to Modernize with Paperless Processing

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has unveiled an initiative for going paperless. The IRS’s move is poised to streamline operations, save costs, and accelerate refund times, making tax-related processes more efficient for everyone involved.

The Current State: Challenges with Paper

Paper-based processes have been a sticking point for the IRS, creating bottlenecks and delays for years. The drawbacks of such an immense paper trail are evident with approximately 76 million paper tax returns, 125 million pieces of correspondence, and a whopping 1 billion historical documents in storage costing $40 million annually. These outdated systems have inhibited the IRS from providing top-notch service to taxpayers.

The Future: A Digital Revamp

The IRS has embarked on an ambitious digitization journey by leveraging resources from the Inflation Reduction Act. Here are the critical takeaways for small business owners:

Going Completely Digital by 2025: By the 2025 filing season, the IRS aims to achieve complete paperless processing. This means every paper return will be digitized upon receipt, propelling the IRS into a new era of efficiency. A Range of Forms to Go Digital: Small businesses frequently use forms like 940, 941, 941-SS, and 941 (PR) when making amendments. These, among 20 other widely-used tax forms, will soon be available for e-filing. This is a boon for business owners, offering convenience and faster processing times. Mobile-Friendly Formats: Recognizing the rise of mobile users, the IRS is making an additional 150 commonly-used non-tax forms available in formats optimized for mobile devices. This is an essential move considering 15% of Americans solely use mobile phones for internet access. Historical Documents Get a Digital Makeover: One billion archived documents are set to be digitized. This transition not only aids in better customer service but will also save the IRS around $40 million in annual storage expenses.

Benefits of Digitization

The merits of this digital transition are manifold:

Enhanced Accuracy : Manually inputting data from paper returns is error-prone. Digital data extraction will considerably reduce these errors.

: Manually inputting data from paper returns is error-prone. Digital data extraction will considerably reduce these errors. Quicker Customer Service : IRS representatives will have instant access to the digital data, ensuring taxpayers’ queries are addressed promptly and accurately.

: IRS representatives will have instant access to the digital data, ensuring taxpayers’ queries are addressed promptly and accurately. Advanced Analytics: With digitized data at their fingertips, IRS data scientists can employ sophisticated analytical techniques. This could assist in identifying tax evasion schemes, particularly from high-net-worth individuals and sizeable corporate entities.

The Bottom Line for Small Business Owners

If you’re a small business owner, the IRS’s move to paperless processing is excellent news. It promises faster turnaround times, especially if you’ve been waiting weeks for refunds. The ability to e-file a broader range of forms will simplify the tax process, saving valuable time that can be invested back into your business.

With the world gradually embracing a digital-first approach, this move ensures that the tax administration system aligns with contemporary practices. In the coming years, small business owners will likely witness a tax environment that’s more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly.

While the IRS’s endeavor is a massive leap toward modernization, small businesses need to be prepared. Familiarizing oneself with the upcoming digital tools, platforms, and processes will be paramount to seamlessly navigating this new tax landscape.

