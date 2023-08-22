iWallet Streamlines Mobile Check Deposits for Field Technicians

Fintech startup iWallet has introduced an innovative solution that allows technicians to manage mobile check deposits directly from their smartphones. This will significantly optimize payment processing in the field service industry.

A Fresh Approach to Mobile Banking for Small Businesses

Originating from San Francisco, iWallet is rapidly gaining traction, showcasing impressive year-on-year growth by catering specifically to small businesses. This growth can be attributed to the platform’s ability to address a significant gap in the market: convenient and efficient mobile check processing for businesses in the field service domain.

What sets iWallet apart is its utilization of familiar technology and security protocols akin to personal banking apps. However, it enhances this with the capability of creating unlimited sub-accounts. Each technician is provided with a unique portal tailored for mobile check deposits.

Seamless Payments On-the-Go

Gone are the days when technicians required dedicated equipment to process payments in the field. With iWallet, everything from depositing checks to processing credit card payments can be managed directly from a smartphone. This seamless integration is efficient and cost-effective, eliminating the need for additional equipment rental or purchases.

Jim Kolchin, the Founder and CEO of iWallet, highlights the app’s rapidly growing user base. “We are seeing the growth coming from plumbing, appliance repair, electricians, and HVAC small businesses that have anywhere from two to 200 technicians. They are switching their processing to iWallet so their employees eliminate time making manual bank deposits and spend more time in the field.”

Enhanced Security and Reporting

One of the primary concerns with mobile check deposits is the risk of fraudulent transactions. iWallet addresses this with its remote deposit capture feature that cross-references checks with a national high-risk database. This ensures real-time approval or decline decisions with a remarkable 98% accuracy rate.

Moreover, the sub-accounts feature guarantees individual technicians their dedicated login, ensuring the company’s primary banking details remain confidential. This tiered access is complemented by comprehensive reporting options that allow businesses to pull daily, weekly, or monthly transaction summaries.

Additional Perks

iWallet doesn’t stop at mobile check deposits. The app boasts a range of features beneficial for small businesses:

Fee Transparency: No setup fees, minimum balances, or cancellation charges.

No setup fees, minimum balances, or cancellation charges. Simplified Card Processing: A low flat rate for credit card transactions and support for contactless payments.

A low flat rate for credit card transactions and support for contactless payments. Reputation Management: Tools to garner and manage 5-star reviews effortlessly.

Tools to garner and manage 5-star reviews effortlessly. Employee Tips Feature: An added benefit that boosts employee retention and promises technicians will “smell better too.”

iWallet presents itself as more than just a fintech solution. It’s a comprehensive platform tailored for small businesses in the field service industry, aiming to streamline payment processes, improve security, and enhance overall efficiency. As the digital payment landscape evolves, tools like iWallet stand out, promising small businesses a smoother, more efficient route to financial management.

