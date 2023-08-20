LED Signs: Recommendations for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Scrolling LED signs can display information quickly and efficiently to communicate messages about your small business. Best of all, you can change the message as often as you want without much effort. The best scrolling LED sign can now go well beyond displaying letters and text. You can show high-resolution graphics, special fonts, and your logo all in different colors.

So, if you have a business where you need to change your message regularly with an affordable solution, a scrolling LED sign board is the way to go.

What is a Scrolling LED Sign?

This is a board with LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs with different configurations. When electronic pulses are sent to the LED bulbs with integrated circuits and software, they activate the bulb. The visual change on the sign is achieved with an on-and-off pattern that continuously runs when you turn it on.

Scrolling LED Signs for Your Business

Features/Products Top Pick: DS LEDSign Full Scrolling Programmable Signs Runner Up: POLAR Light Full LED RGB Color Sign Best Value: Rayhome Scrolling Advertising LED Signs Assembly/Design Designed in two parts with a simple stitching method. Robust aluminum case (40"L x 14"W, 2" depth). Lightweight panel with bendable drop-glue surface. Programming & Control 77" x 14" size, WiFi-enabled, control via smartphone app or laptop. WiFi-enabled, connection with Windows computers and smartphones. Bluetooth-enabled app control. Control multiple signs at once. Technology & Display SMD technology, switchable layout modes, P10 dot density (W192 x H32 dot display resolution). P10 resolution, 96x32 dot display, advanced SMD technology. Multiple display modes including scrolling, snowflake, and laser. Applications & Use Cases Ideal for malls, bars, exhibitions, cinemas, nightclubs, hotels. Flashing lights enhance visual appeal. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, supports text with 98 scrolling options, time display, and logos. Stores over 100 messages. Engaging displays for business with options for text, patterns, and animations. Build & Quality Incorporates top-tier chips, pure copper double electric capacitors. Comes in a robust aluminium case. FCC and UL listed power supply. Supports 85-240 V and USA 110V specifically. Energy-efficient with 5V USB upgrade voltage technology ensuring low heat and power consumption.

DS LEDSign Full Scrolling Programmable Signs

Top Pick: Illuminate your space with DS ledsign’s vibrant LED display, perfect for capturing attention in a variety of settings. This product stands out for its effortless programming, versatile orientation options, and premium quality components.

Features:

Effortless Assembly : Designed in two parts for easy transportation. Simple stitching method with instructional videos available for assistance.

: Designed in two parts for easy transportation. Simple stitching method with instructional videos available for assistance. User-Friendly Programming : Features a size of 77″ x 14″, supports WiFi for updating messages. Program with ease via a smartphone app or laptop.

: Features a size of 77″ x 14″, supports WiFi for updating messages. Program with ease via a smartphone app or laptop. Modern Technology : Employs SMD technology for clearer, brighter displays. Switchable layout modes like vertical OPEN, horizontal DISPLAY, and more.

: Employs SMD technology for clearer, brighter displays. Switchable layout modes like vertical OPEN, horizontal DISPLAY, and more. Optimal Resolution : The LED boasts a P10 dot density (10mm between dots), resulting in a W192 x H32 dot display resolution for capturing attention effectively.

: The LED boasts a P10 dot density (10mm between dots), resulting in a W192 x H32 dot display resolution for capturing attention effectively. Versatile Applications : Ideal for shopping malls, bars, exhibitions, cinemas, nightclubs, hotels, and other public venues. Its flashing lights enhance visual appeal.

: Ideal for shopping malls, bars, exhibitions, cinemas, nightclubs, hotels, and other public venues. Its flashing lights enhance visual appeal. High-Quality Assurance: Incorporates top-tier chips, pure copper double electric capacitors, ensuring a long lifespan, clear display, and consistent brightness

DS LEDSign Full Scrolling Programmable Signs

Buy on Amazon

POLAR Light Full LED RGB Color Sign

Runner Up: Boost your brand’s visibility with POLAR Light’s cutting-edge LED sign, suitable for both indoor and outdoor advertising. This product promises clarity and versatility, ensuring your message gets across.

Features:

High-Quality Display : Features P10 resolution with a pixel density of 10mm, offering a display resolution of 96×32 dots.

: Features P10 resolution with a pixel density of 10mm, offering a display resolution of 96×32 dots. Advanced SMD Technology : Ensures brightness and vividness of your content, making sure it’s attention-grabbing day and night.

: Ensures brightness and vividness of your content, making sure it’s attention-grabbing day and night. WiFi Enabled : Seamless connection with Windows computers and smartphones for effortless customization.

: Seamless connection with Windows computers and smartphones for effortless customization. Diverse Content Display : Supports text with 98 scrolling options, time display, and company logos. Stores over 100 messages.

: Supports text with 98 scrolling options, time display, and company logos. Stores over 100 messages. Durable Build : Comes in a robust aluminium case with dimensions 40″L x 14″W and a depth of 2″.

: Comes in a robust aluminium case with dimensions 40″L x 14″W and a depth of 2″. Compatibility : The software is compatible with MS Windows and mobile phones (both Android and iPhone). Note: Not compatible with Apple iMac or MacBook.

: The software is compatible with MS Windows and mobile phones (both Android and iPhone). Note: Not compatible with Apple iMac or MacBook. Safety Assured: FCC and UL listed power supply. Operates between 85-240 V, and specifically supports USA 110V.

POLAR Light Full LED RGB Color Sign

Buy on Amazon

Rayhome Scrolling Advertising LED Signs

Best Value: Enhance your business visibility with Rayhome’s dynamic LED sign. Crafted for business owners who value unique and clear advertising displays, this product guarantees to make your storefront or indoor space attention-grabbing.

Features:

Dynamic Displays : Engage your audience with multiple display modes including scrolling, snowflake, laser, and static.

: Engage your audience with multiple display modes including scrolling, snowflake, laser, and static. Customization at Your Fingertips : Personalize text, patterns, and animations to align with your business style or ongoing promotions.

: Personalize text, patterns, and animations to align with your business style or ongoing promotions. Bluetooth-Enabled App Control : Connect and customize your display through a user-friendly app. Control multiple signs simultaneously for a synchronized look.

: Connect and customize your display through a user-friendly app. Control multiple signs simultaneously for a synchronized look. Energy-Efficient Design : Features a 5V USB upgrade voltage technology, ensuring low heat and power consumption.

: Features a 5V USB upgrade voltage technology, ensuring low heat and power consumption. Flexible Installation: Lightweight panel with a USB interface, designed with a bendable drop-glue surface. Easily mountable on walls.

Rayhome Scrolling Advertising LED Signs

Buy on Amazon

FTELEDLIGHT Led Signs

The FTELEDLIGHT sign can be installed indoors or outdoors because of the waterproof nano-coating on its surface. At 40×11 inches it uses a P7 configuration for high pitch and brightness to display text and animations. You can use a PC or Android device over a Wi-Fi connection to change the message on your board. The company offers a 1-year warranty service.

FTELEDLIGHT Led Signs

Buy on Amazon

Full Color High-Resolution Scrolling LED Signs

This full-color LED sign uses SMD technology for brighter colors in a single square or dot. At 40″ x 8″ you get a P10 MM display you can program text, date, time, and company logo using a PC or phone. This is an indoor unit with multiple language support.

Full Color High Resolution Scrolling LED Signs

Buy on Amazon

Leadleds LED Message Board

A wireless keyboard gives the Leadleds sign the ability to input messages without any other device. At 30×6 inches this board offers multicolored text, images, animation, partition function, and scrolling with a 7.62mm pitch and 1-10 levels of brightness.

Leadleds LED Message Board

Buy on Amazon

POLARLIGHT LED Display With Wi-Fi

The second LED sign from POLARLIGHT comes in at 40″ x 8″ with full-color high resolution and new SMD display technology. You get full-color LED with a P10 pixel density and Wi-Fi connection using a PC and smartphone. It supports 98 scrolling options for text, time, images, and company logo.

POLARLIGHT LED Display With WiFi

Buy on Amazon

GOTUS Scrolling LED Sign

This flexible 14 x 3-inch LED matrix panel can be installed on your storefront window as well as your company car. A Bluetooth app lets you control the text, patterns, and GIF animations. You can also design your text and display mode for custom messages.

GOTUS Scrolling LED Sign

Buy on Amazon

P6 Full-Color LED Sign

This is a full-color 40”x9” P6 display with remote programming capability using a PC as well as an Android app or iPhone over Wi-Fi. With 6mm between the LED bulbs, it delivers a great pitch for easy-to-read messages. This is an indoor unit.

P6 Full-Color LED Sign

Buy on Amazon

PLAN HOOT RGB Display LED Scrolling Sign

A 40×25 inch RGB display with seven colors will give you more ways to customize your message. This board also includes Wi-Fi capability along with a mobile app and USB connectivity. This unit is for indoor installation with semi-outdoor capability depending on where it is installed.

PLAN HOOT RGB Display LED Scrolling Sign

Buy on Amazon

How do you program an LED sign?

You can program your LED sign using your computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone, and remote control with a keyboard in some cases. Programming is as easy as installing or downloading the software, choosing your message, font, image, animation, brightness, color, and the number of lines, and saving your settings. With the right board, you can also make your changes remotely.

What is the cost of a LED sign?

The price depends on the size of the LED sign and whether you are buying a ready-made or custom board. The price can start as low as a couple of hundred dollars and go up to thousands of dollars. Again, this will depend on the many different customization options now available with LED boards.

What to Look for When Buying Your Next Scrolling LED Sign

The goal of an LED sign is to showcase your business with an easy-to-read message. Here are some of the features you should look for to make that possible.

Size: LED signs can get pretty big, so make sure to choose one that is ideal for where it will be installed without being a distraction.

The number of lines: You now have the option of having multiple lines on an LED sign. However, more is not always better because too much information can confuse your customers.

Multiple Colors: Color options let you be more creative to get the attention of your customers.

Easy to use Software: The easier the software is to use on your sign, the more you’ll be able to customize and change your messages without any expert help.

Two-Sided Sign: Having a two-sided sign optimizes outdoor/road installations where people are coming and going in both directions.

Pitch/Text Resolution: Smaller pitch delivers more clarity as well as viewing range, they can be 15, 20, 25, or 30 millimeters.

Time on/off Function: This gives you the option of turning off the sign when your business is closed if you choose to do so.

Outdoor Capability: If the sign is an outdoor installation, you have to ensure it can withstand the elements such as rain and snow.

Something to remember when you install your scrolling LED sign is to always have the latest information about your products, services, or promotions. Having information that is no longer relevant will drive your customers away if they come in to inquire about what the sign is displaying.

