Letter Boards: Top Picks For Your Business

As a small business owner or an entrepreneur, you’re constantly looking for tools that can enhance your brand, engage your customers, and effectively communicate your key messages. One such tool that has stood the test of time is the letter board. These versatile, changeable letterboards have found their place in modern businesses, providing an analog yet powerful medium of expression.

What Are Letter Boards?

Letter boards, also commonly referred to as message boards, are simple, sturdy boards that can hold individual letters. Typically, the board itself is covered with a grid of small slits where you can place each letter to create words and sentences. Letter boards range in size, providing versatile space and message options.

Usually, these boards are made of durable materials like wood or plastic, with changeable letters made from plastic. These letters come in a wide range of colors, such as black, white, blue, and grey, to suit various aesthetics.

There are also letter boards made from felt. These types are usually black and use white letters with tacks to display their message. Felt message boards are often used in restaurants, malls, and venues.

In essence, letter boards are a blank canvas, allowing you to display your messages creatively. They are perfect for small businesses looking to add a personal touch to their store or entrepreneurs looking for a unique way to announce product launches or share inspirational quotes.

Choosing the Right Letter Board

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to letter boards. The perfect board for your business depends on several factors:

Size and Dimensions : Letter boards come in a variety of sizes. From small tabletop boards for concise messages to large, wall-mount boards for more detailed information, you can choose what fits your needs and space the best.

: Letter boards come in a variety of sizes. From small tabletop boards for concise messages to large, wall-mount boards for more detailed information, you can choose what fits your needs and space the best. Material Quality : The longevity of your board largely depends on its quality. Wood letter boards provide a rustic, vintage feel and are incredibly durable. On the other hand, plastic boards are lighter and easier to handle.

: The longevity of your board largely depends on its quality. Wood letter boards provide a rustic, vintage feel and are incredibly durable. On the other hand, plastic boards are lighter and easier to handle. Letter Type and Size : The letters on your board are the stars of the show. Choose letters that are easy to read from a distance. Moreover, having letters in different sizes allows for greater creativity.

: The letters on your board are the stars of the show. Choose letters that are easy to read from a distance. Moreover, having letters in different sizes allows for greater creativity. Ease of Use: The process of changing letters on your board should be smooth and easy. A board that makes it difficult to change messages quickly might end up being more trouble than it’s worth.

Letter Boards: Our Top Picks From Amazon

Feature Top Pick: Excello Global Products Changeable Sidewalk Message Board Runner Up: SmartSign A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit Best Value: Executive Office Solutions Extra Large Changeable Letter Board Brand Excello Global Products SmartSign Executive Office Solutions Size 37" x 36" 42" H x 29" W x 24" D 30"L x 24"W x 0.01"H Material Not specified, but weatherproof and rustproof Heavy-duty rustproof plastic, reinforced with internal steel support Solid Oak with Black Felt Included Items 792 Pre-Cut Double Sided Letters, Symbols, Numbers, Black Sign Board, 4 Liquid Chalk Markers A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit Multiple letters, numbers, and special characters, two canvas bags for storage, a pair of letter clippers, and a clear box for sorting Special Features Easy to assemble, Heavy-duty, Rustproof, Weather-resistant, Swinging Mechanism withstands winds up to 30+ mph Rustproof, Withstands harsh weather, Steel reinforcement, Recessed wheels for easy mobility, Wind-resistant up to 30+ mph Vintage Style, Wall Mountable, Multiple Mounting Options Colors Available Not specified Red, Black, White Black Oak Frame Buy Link Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon

Excello Global Products Changeable Sidewalk Message Board

Top Pick: The Excello Global Products Changeable Message board offers heightened visibility, presenting an excellent alternative to standard chalkboard A-frame signs or sandwich boards.

Built for longevity, the sign has plastic legs that can be filled with sand or water for additional stability. Its swinging mechanism performs efficiently in high winds up to 30+ mph. Crafted for outdoor use, all materials are rustproof, ready to weather any condition.

Product Information:

Brand: Excello Global Products

Size: 37″ x 36″

Includes: 792 Pre-Cut Double Sided Letters, Symbols, Numbers, Black Sign Board, 4 Liquid Chalk Markers

Features: Easy to assemble, Heavy-duty, Rustproof, Weather-resistant, Swinging Mechanism

Assembly: Requires a flat-head screwdriver only

Note: All materials designed for outdoor usage

Excello Global Products Changeable Sidewalk Message Board

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit

Runner Up: Boasting an easy setup and transport design, this 42″ x 29″ message board enables endless customizations, ensuring your customers always stay informed.

Constructed from rustproof plastic technopolymers, the sign stands up to challenging weather conditions, including rain, sleet, summer heat, or snow. Reinforced with an internal steel support system, it resists deformation, stress, and fatigue, offering excellent durability.

This A-frame sign features two 24″ x 36″ sign faces with tracks for seven lines of copy. Conveniently designed with recessed wheels, it offers effortless mobility and maneuverability when tipped. Plus, it’s built to withstand wind gusts of up to 30+ mph, keeping your messages secure and visible.

Product Information:

Brand: SmartSign

Size: 42″ H x 29″ W x 24″ D

Material: Heavy Duty Plastic

Color: Red, Black, and White

Features: Rustproof, Withstands harsh weather, Steel reinforcement, Recessed wheels, Wind-resistant

Includes: 1 set of A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit

SmartSign A-Frame Sidewalk Sign and Letter Kit

Buy on Amazon

Executive Office Solutions Extra Large Changeable Letter Board

Best Value: The Executive Office Solutions Extra Large Changeable Letter Board provides a versatile solution for your business needs. This 24 x 30-inch black felt board, complemented by a solid oak frame, is large enough to draw attention to your messages, menu, etc.

Its vintage style and sharp contrast between the frame and the felt make it not only functional, but also a decorative piece. It comes with multiple mounting options, including a saw-tooth clip for wall hanging, and can also be laid vertically on a wall, table, desktop, headboard, or easel.

The package includes multiple letters, numbers, and special characters. You’ll also receive two canvas bags for storing the characters, a pair of letter clippers, and a clear box for sorting. This board is suitable for various uses and events.

Product Details:

Brand: Executive Office Solutions

Color: Black

Material: Oak

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Item Dimensions: 30″L x 24″W x 0.01″H

Executive Office Solutions Extra Large Changeable Letter Board

Buy on Amazon

Winsharp Black Felt Letter Board

The Winsharp Black Felt Letter Board offers an engaging platform for sharing messages, creating inspirational quotes, or listing prices. This 12″ x 16″ board features a dark stained wooden frame that provides a touch of elegance to any setting.

With 510 white letters, symbols, punctuation, numbers, and emojis, you can craft unique, eye-catching statements to captivate your audience. Its convenient metal tabletop mounting type and sawtooth hanger give you the freedom to display your messages where they’re most impactful.

Product Details:

Brand: Winsharp

Size: 12″ x 16″

Material: Metal

Mounting Type: Table Top

Color: Black felt with a dark stained wooden frame

Includes: 510 white letters, symbols, punctuation, numbers, and emojis

Additional Features: Comes with a white drawstring bag for letter storage.

Winsharp Black Felt Letter Board

Buy on Amazon

MySignBoards Changeable Outdoor Sign with Metal Frame

This sign includes a set of 378 letters, numbers, and characters, offering a wide array of messaging possibilities. These elements sit on a 2-inch track on the changeable letter board, nestled within a robust metal frame.

Enhanced with a clear acrylic protection cover, this sign safeguards your message from diverse threats including UV light, snow, and sleet. The covers can easily slide in from the side, ensuring user-friendly access and updates.

The sign stands firm on a heavy-duty base made from black powder-coated steel, engineered for long-term exterior use. The combination of quality materials and superior craftsmanship delivers a sign that excels in function and durability.

Product Information:

Brand: Mysignboards

Size: 48″ x 32″

Includes: 378 Letters, Numbers, Characters, Clear Acrylic Protection Cover

Features: Changeable letters, Heavy-duty metal frame, Acrylic protection cover, High-quality base

Note: Designed for long-term exterior use. Made in the USA.

MySignBoards Changeable Outdoor Sign with Metal Frame

Buy on Amazon

Trendarti Felt Changeable Message Board

The TRENDARTI Felt Letter Board comes with 680 pieces of letters, numbers, and symbols in two different sizes, enabling you to craft the perfect messages, menus, and more. It also comes with two free storage bags to organize your characters. The letters are a unique, thin font – making them quite eye-catching. This black letter board is made with a high-quality oak frame and stands apart from typical plastic models. The premium, durable frame adds a rustic touch and fits any style or color scheme perfectly.

Product Details:

Brand: TRENDARTI

Size: 16 x 12 inch

Color: Black

Material: Oak

Mounting Type: Wall Mount, Table Top

Orientation: Portrait

Product Dimensions: 16.5″L x 12.4″W

Trendarti Felt Changeable Message Board

Buy on Amazon

MainEvent Felt Changeable Letterboard

The MAINEVENT Skinny Felt Letter Board is a versatile message display tool perfect for various uses. It features a patented design and comes with 220 pre-cut message board letters, composed of 142 letters, 46 numbers, and 32 symbols. Each character stands tall at 5.1 cm (2 inches), and two sets of all characters are included, providing ample variety for your messages.

The product includes a metal wall hook and a black stand, providing flexible display options. It is designed in the USA and includes 2 burlap bags for storing unused letters and numbers.

Product Details:

Brand: MAINEVENT

Color: Black

Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Item Weight: 2.9 Pounds

Product Dimensions: 17.72″L x 12.6″W

MainEvent Felt Changeable Letterboard

Buy on Amazon

Ghent Outdoor Enclosed Vinyl Message Board

This 24″ x 18″ blackboard is designed to resist weather, allowing safe placement under an awning for external use. The vinyl tack surface is washable and colorfast and self-healing, masking pinholes and making it perfect for busy, high-traffic areas.

Proudly made in the USA, this board is TAA Compliant, supports American businesses, and comes with a 10-year warranty for peace of mind. The shatter-resistant doors offer enhanced document security with full-length door hinges, flush mount locks, and keys.

Product Information:

Brand: Ghent

Size: 24″ x 18″

Color: Black

Material: Aluminum

Mounting: Door Mount

Weight: 14 Pounds

Dimensions: 22″L x 18″W

Features: Self-healing, washable, colorfast tack surface; Shatter-resistant doors; Lockable

Ghent Outdoor Enclosed Vinyl Message Board

Buy on Amazon

Destop Felt Letter Board with Rustic Vintage Frame and Stand

This 12×16-inch board offers a spacious canvas for expressing your thoughts, displaying motivational quotes, making announcements, or showcasing your favorite movie lines. Tailored from high-quality paulownia wood, this sturdy, table-top board promises durability and long-lasting appeal. The soft, robust dark grey felt background ensures your messages stand out beautifully.

Equipped with a vast assortment of 792 letters, numbers, and symbols in white and gold, this board allows you to create unique, personalized messages. It comes with a pre-mounted hook on the back for easy wall hanging, making it adaptable to your decor needs.

Product Information:

Brand: Destop

Size: 12×16 inches

Color: Grey

Material: High-Quality Paulownia Wood

Mounting: Table Top, with a mounted hook for hanging

Included: 792 Letters, Numbers and Symbols (396 white, 396 gold)

Dimensions: 16″L x 12″W

Destop Felt Letter Board with Rustic Vintage Frame and Stand

Buy on Amazon

Accent Printing & Signs A Frame Letter Board

The Sidewalk A-Frame from Accent Printing & Signs is a sturdy, two-sided message board that’s designed for versatility. With its robust plastic construction, this sign ensures durability while eliminating concerns about rust, splinters, or the need for repainting. There is ample space to communicate your business messages effectively. The package includes 272 count 4″ block letters, allowing for varied and flexible messaging options.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this A-Frame sign can withstand the elements, making it an ideal choice for a small business owner looking to enhance visibility and attract more customers.

Product Features:

Brand: Accent Printing & Signs

Size: 2

Material: Plastic

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Dimensions: 45″L x 25″W

Additional Features: 272 count 4″ block letters included, suitable for indoor and outdoor use, double-sided display

Accent Printing & Signs A Frame Letter Board

Buy on Amazon

How to Properly Use a Letter Board

Once you’ve chosen your perfect letter board, it’s time to put it to use. Here are some tips for creating engaging messages:

Positioning and Spacing of Letters : Ensure your letters are aligned and spaced evenly. This greatly improves readability.

: Ensure your letters are aligned and spaced evenly. This greatly improves readability. Creating Engaging Messages : Your board is a direct line of customer communication. Keep your messages clear, concise, and relevant.

: Your board is a direct line of customer communication. Keep your messages clear, concise, and relevant. Maintenance and Care: Clean your board regularly to keep it looking fresh and new. Avoid harsh cleaning agents as they might damage the board or the letters.

Ways to Incorporate Letter Boards in Your Business

Letter boards are incredibly versatile. Here are some ways to incorporate them into your business:

In-Store Promotions : Display daily deals or discounts to attract customers. A catchy phrase on a letter board can be a powerful marketing tool.

: Display daily deals or discounts to attract customers. A catchy phrase on a letter board can be a powerful marketing tool. Events and Celebrations : Use your board to announce upcoming events or to celebrate milestones and achievements.

: Use your board to announce upcoming events or to celebrate milestones and achievements. Daily Inspiration and Motivation : Inspire your team with daily motivational quotes. A positive work environment can greatly improve productivity.

: Inspire your team with daily motivational quotes. A positive work environment can greatly improve productivity. Social Media Content: Letter boards can be a unique prop for social media posts. They add a personal, authentic touch to your digital content.

Creativity with Letter Boards

The beauty of letter boards lies in their simplicity. They provide a canvas for you to express your brand’s personality. From the choice of colors to the way you arrange your letters, every element of your board communicates something about your brand.

Think outside the box. Use symbols and characters to add flair to your messages. Experiment with different styles of letters or colors. A blue letter board, for example, can lend a calming effect, while a black one can look sleek and professional.

Letter Boards FAQ

Where Can I Buy Letter Board Letters Separately?

Most online and physical retailers that sell letter boards also sell letters separately. Always check the compatibility before you add them to your cart.

Are There Different Font Styles Available for Letter Board Letters?

Yes, you can find letters in a range of font styles to suit your brand’s aesthetics.

What’s the Best Way to Clean a Letter Board?

A simple wipe down with a soft, dry cloth is usually enough to keep your board looking fresh. For stubborn dust or stains, use a gentle cleaner.

How Can I Prevent Letters from Falling Off the Board?

Ensure that the letters are firmly inserted into the slits. If they still fall off, check for any defects in the board or the letters.

What is the Standard Size for Letter Board Letters?

The standard size is usually ¾ inch. However, letters can come in a variety of sizes, so check the specifications before you order.

