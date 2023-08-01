Light Phone: A Mobile Phone that Only Makes Calls, Nothing Else

Tabby McFarland is a staff writer and web researcher for Small Business Trends. As a staff writer she specializes in social media, technology, special interest features, and e-commerce. A geek at heart, Tabby loves to be online interacting with the blogging community. Tabby is a WAHM (work at home mom) and is also an avid Pinterest enthusiast with a strong sense of style and creativity.
Aira Bongco
Good. I guess we all need a phone that does not do all. This is good especially for those people who only need a phone for calls and nothing else.
Alejandro Castillo
Love the idea! My only question is will you be able to store and save contacts on the light phone?
I don’t find this as a user-friendly gadget. I’m an “SMS-person”. I am more comfy in sending an SMS first before making a call because i have this feeling that I don’t want to bug the person I am trying to reach.
billy
I hate smart phones and I hate the idiots that are attached to them 24/7. I believe they are known as i_unts by some.
Phill
I really need this phone.
I’m sick to death of being expected to work in IT all day on a keyboard, then sit there, all night, on the couch, txting until I go to bed. Absolutely sick of it.
I’m getting this or one similar.
If people want me, they can bloody well call me like they did in the 80’s.
Crystal
This is perfect for teens. I want one for my daughter. No texting while driving, no social media distractions, just essential communication for safety purposes. I’m with Alejandro, though. Having access to a contact list is quite important in my opinion.
Alice
Same here; great for my pre-teen child…I think it’s easy to bully someone through text and this is exactly the kind of phone in interested in for her, to avoid all that abusive kind of thing. It’s easy to hide behind a text, isn’t it? And this looks so great. If they made a chunkier version that could be chucked into the school bag, I’d be even happier!
Lori
Great idea for teens so they have emergency access while at school but not spending their day texting friends instead of learning!
Chetan Kantilal Shah
How to buy this phone??
Barry G
this is great. As long as it will store a good number of contacts. Exactly what I and 95% of my friends would like.
Andrea Perry
If it stores contacts, I want this phone for my 88-year old mother…as her memory ain’t what it used to be!
John Dillon
I love this idea and it being only a phone is what we all need to disconnect from the obtrusiveness of a smartphone. Get idea and concept, I am going to get one for every member of my family so we can connect to each other and not be distracted by outside interference.
Douglas Rodewoldt
This cell phone sounds like an absolute Godsend. Back to basics is ALLl I ever wanted. The $20,000 question though is…’will this work in Canada’?
Evelyn Essling
I want to replace my land line with a cell phone, but we must keep our home phone #, as we were in business before retirement and so many people know our number
Greybird7
Given that this phone is flat, with an exposed screen, what protections against unwanted 911 calls are designed into the lightphone? I’d be more interested in the product, if the lightphone came in a “flip” or clamshell configuration.