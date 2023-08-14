National Day Calendar for Business 2023

Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2023.

What National Day is it Today?

National days provide a great way to promote your business throughout the entire year. There are national days and celebrations on nearly every date on the calendar. Look at our national day calendar below to find the specific holidays that are most relevant today.

Use Our National Days Calendar to Promote Your Business in 2023

Expanding on the content provided, using national days in your small business marketing strategy can be a highly effective way to attract new customers, engage with your existing clientele, and build your brand reputation. For instance, if you’re a bookstore owner looking to diversify your revenue stream, learning how to sell comic books and hosting a sales event on National Comic Book Day can be an exciting and profitable venture.

Let’s explore how to optimize this strategy:

Identify Relevant Holidays: Make use of the national day calendar to spot holidays that align with your business. If you’re a bookstore, National Book Lovers Day or National Comic Book Day could be ideal. If you’re a restaurant, National Food Days might be more appropriate. Plan Ahead: Once you’ve identified the holidays that are relevant to your business, planning is crucial. Start preparing for the event at least a month in advance. This could involve ordering extra stock, arranging for guest appearances by local comic book artists, or creating engaging social media content. Promote Your Event: Utilize different channels to advertise your event. This could be through social media, email newsletters, or even local newspapers and radio stations. Create a business advertising guide that will help you plan your promotions across various channels and mediums. Engage with Your Customers: During the event, interact with your customers, ask for their feedback, and engage with them on social media. This can help build a sense of community and loyalty towards your business. Offer Special Promotions: On these special days, consider offering special discounts or incentives. For example, you could provide a discount on comic books on National Comic Book Day or offer a free bookmark with every purchase. Evaluate and Improve: After the event, take time to review its success. Consider what worked, what didn’t, and how you can improve for next time. This could involve surveying customers or tracking sales and engagement metrics.

Remember, using national days as part of your marketing strategy isn’t just about boosting sales for one day. It’s about creating memorable experiences for your customers, fostering a sense of community, and positioning your business as a go-to hub for your specific products or services.

The above examples of the bookstore offering comic books or the Mexican restaurant providing discounts on National Tequila Day are practical illustrations of how national days can be utilized effectively. By integrating these holidays into your marketing plan, you can increase visibility, boost customer engagement, and ultimately, enhance your business’s profitability.

National Day Calendar 2023

This national day calendar includes a full list of dates, months, and weeks throughout the year that may be relevant to small businesses. Read on for a complete list of occasions that your company and customers may want to celebrate throughout the year.

Monthly Holidays in January

National Hobby Month National Mentoring Month National Soup Month National Oatmeal Month National Hot Tea Month National CBD Month National Bath Safety Month

National Weeks in January

Date Holiday January 1 - 7 New Year's Resolutions Week January 8 - 14 National Home Office Safety and Security Week January 8-14 National Pizza Week January 29 - February 4 Meat Week

National Days in January

Date Holiday Jan. 1 New Year's Day Jan. 1 National Hangover Day Jan. 1 National Bloody Mary Day Jan. 2 World Introvert Day Jan. 2 Personal Trainer Awareness Day Jan. 2 Buffet Day Jan. 2 National Science Fiction Day Jan. 3 National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day Jan. 4 National Trivia Day Jan. 4 National Spaghetti Day Jan. 5 National Bird Day Jan. 5 National Whipped Cream Day Jan. 5 National Keto Day Jan. 6 Three Kings Day Jan. 6 National Technology Day Jan. 7 National Play Outside Day Jan. 8 National Bubble Bath Day Jan. 8 National Winter Skin Relief Day Jan. 8 National Career Coach Day Jan. 9 National Clean Off Your Desk Day Jan. 9 National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 10 National Shop for Travel Day Jan. 10 National Cut Your Energy Costs Day Jan. 11 National Milk Day Jan. 12 National Pharmacist Day Jan. 13 National Sticker Day Jan. 14 National Dress Up Your Pet Day Jan. 15 National Bagel Day Jan. 15 National Hat Day Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day (observed) Jan. 16 International Hot and Spicy Food Day Jan. 17 International Mentoring Day Jan. 18 National Thesaurus Day Jan. 19 Get to Know Your Customers Day Jan. 19 National Popcorn Day Jan. 20 National Cheese Lovers Day Jan. 20 National Disc Jockey Day Jan. 21 National Use Your Gift Card Day Jan. 22 National Polka Dot Day Jan. 23 National Pie Day Jan. 23 National Handwriting Day Jan. 24 National Peanut Butter Day Jan. 24 International Day of Education Jan. 25 Library Shelfie Day Jan. 25 National Irish Coffee Day Jan. 25 National Opposite Day Jan. 26 National Spouses Day Jan. 26 National Green Juice Day Jan. 27 Holocaust Remembrance Day Jan. 27 National Chocolate Cake Day Jan. 28 Global Community Engagement Day Jan. 28 Data Privacy Day Jan. 28 National Fun at Work Day Jan. 29 National Puzzle Day Jan. 30 National Bubble Wrap Day Jan. 30 National Croissant Day Jan. 31 National Plan for Vacation Day Jan. 30 National Hot Chocolate Day Jan. 30 Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

Monthly Holidays in February

Black History Month American Heart Month National Cancer Prevention Month Children's Dental Health Month Responsible Pet Owner Month National Hot Breakfast Month National Snack Food Month Free and Open Source Software Month

National Weeks in February

Date Holiday February 1 - 7 National Patient Recognition Week February 6 - 10 National Pride in Foodservice Week February 6 - 12 National Freelance Writer Appreciation Week February 6 - 12 International Networking Week February 12 - 18 National Secondhand Wardrobe Week February 14 - 21 Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Education Week

National Days in February

Date Holiday Feb. 1 National Dark Chocolate Day Feb. 2 Groundhog Day Feb. 2 National Girls and Women in Sports Day Feb. 2 Optimist Day Feb. 2 National Tater Tot Day Feb. 3 Bubble Gum Day Feb. 3 National Wear Red Day Feb. 4 Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Feb. 4 National Hemp Day Feb. 5 World Nutella Day Feb. 6 National Frozen Yogurt Day Feb. 7 National Fettuccini Alfredo Day Feb. 7 National Send a Card to a Friend Day Feb. 8 Safer Internet Day Feb. 9 National Pizza Day Feb. 9 National Toothache Day Feb. 10 National Home Warranty Day Feb. 11 Global Movie Day Feb. 11 National Inventor's Day Feb. 12 National Pork Rind Day Feb. 12 Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13 Galentine's Day Feb. 13 National Football Hangover Day Feb. 13 National Clean Out Your Computer Day Feb. 14 Valentine's Day Feb. 15 Single's Awareness Day Feb. 15 National Gumdrop Day Feb. 16 National Almond Day Feb. 17 National Caregivers Day Feb. 17 National Random Acts of Kindness Day Feb. 18 National Drink Wine Day Feb. 18 National Battery Day Feb. 19 National Lash Day Feb. 20 National Leadership Day Feb. 20 National Comfy Day Feb. 20 National Muffin Day Feb. 20 National Love Your Pet Day Feb. 20 President's Day Feb. 21 Paczki Day Feb. 21 Fat Tuesday Feb. 21 National Pancake Day Feb. 21 National Grain Free Day Feb. 22 National Supermarket Employee Day Feb. 22 National Margarita Day Feb. 22 Ash Wednesday Feb. 23 National Dog Biscuit Day Feb. 23 National Toast Day Feb. 23 National Chili Day Feb. 23 National Tile Day Feb. 24 National Tortilla Chip Day Feb. 24 National Skip the Straw Day Feb. 25 National Clam Chowder Day Feb. 26 National Pistachio Day Feb. 27 National Strawberry Day Feb. 27 National Retro Day Feb. 28 National Tooth Fairy Day Feb. 28 World Spay Day Feb. 28 National Floral Design Day

Monthly Holidays in March

Women's History Month National Athletic Training Month Irish American Heritage Month National Craft Month National Nutrition Month National Credit Education Month Asset Management Awareness Month National Brain Injury Awareness Month Endometriosis Awareness Month Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month National Sauce Month

National Weeks in March

Date Holiday February 27 - March 5 Telecommuter Appreciation Week March 1 - 7 National Invest in Veterans Week March 4 - 7 International Women's Week March 5 - 11 Read an eBook Week March 5 - 11 Dental Assistant Recognition Week March 12 - 18 National Glaucoma Week March 13 - 19 Fix a Leak Week March 21 - 27 National Agriculture Week March 25 - 31 National Physicians Week March 26 - April 1 National Cleaning Week

National Days in March

Date Holiday Mar. 1 World Music Therapy Day Mar. 1 National Peanut Butter Lover's Day Mar. 2 Read Across America Day Mar. 3 National Employee Benefits Day Mar. 3 National Employee Appreciation Day Mar. 3 National Day of Unplugging Mar. 3 National Mulled Wine Day Mar. 4 National Sons Day Mar. 4 National Play Outside Day Mar. 5 National Absinthe Day Mar. 6 National Frozen Food Day Mar. 6 National Dress Day Mar. 6 National Dentist's Day Mar. 7 National Cereal Day Mar. 7 National Flapjack Day Mar. 8 International Women's Day Mar. 8 National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day Mar. 8 National Proofreading Day Mar. 9 National Meatball Day Mar. 9 National Barbie Day Mar. 10 National Pack Your Lunch Day Mar. 11 World Plumbing Day Mar. 12 National Working Moms Day Mar. 12 Daylight Savings Time Mar. 12 Plant a Flower Day Mar. 13 National Jewel Day Mar. 14 Pi Day Mar. 14 National Children's Craft Day Mar. 14 National Potato Chip Day Mar. 14 Internation Day of Mathematics Mar. 15 National Equal Pay Day Mar. 16 National Curl Crush Day Mar. 16 Absolutely Incredible Kids Day Mar. 17 St. Patrick's Day Mar. 17 National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day Mar. 18 Global Recycling Day Mar. 18 National Quilting Day Mar. 18 National Corn Dog Day Mar. 18 National Biodiesel Day Mar. 18 National Sloppy Joe Day Mar. 19 International Clients Day Mar. 19 National Backyard Day Mar. 19 National Certified Nurses Day Mar. 19 National Poultry Day Mar. 19 International Read to Me Day Mar. 20 First Day of Spring Mar. 20 World Oral Health Day Mar. 20 National Ravioli Day Mar. 20 World Storytelling Day Mar. 21 National Single Parent Day Mar. 21 National Fragrance Day Mar. 21 World Poetry Day Mar. 21 International Colour Day Mar. 22 National Goof Off Day Mar. 23 National Puppy Day Mar. 23 National Chip and Dip Day Mar. 23 National Tamale Day Mar. 24 National Cocktail Day Mar. 24 National Cheesesteak Day Mar. 25 Tolkien Reading Day Mar. 26 National Spinach Day Mar. 26 Epilepsy Awareness Day Mar. 27 International Whisk(e)y Day Mar. 28 World Piano Day Mar. 29 National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day Mar. 30 National Doctors Day Mar. 30 National Virtual Vacation Day Mar. 31 International Transgender Day of Visibility Mar. 31 World Backup Day Mar. 31 National Tater Day

Monthly Holidays in April

National Brunch Month National Financial Literacy Month National Inventor's Month National Garden Month National Decorating Month Stress Awareness Month National Landscape Architecture Month National Poetry Month National Soft Pretzel Month National Internship Awareness Month International Guitar Month National Autism Awareness Month

National Weeks in April

Date Holiday April 1 - 7 International Pooper Scooper Week April 16 - 22 National Coin Week April 17 - 21 National Work Zone Awareness Week April 23 - 29 National Administrative Professionals Week April 23 - 29 Every Kid Healthy Week

National Days in April

Date Holiday Apr. 1 April Fools Day Apr. 1 National Handmade Day Apr. 1 National Play Outside Day Apr. 2 World Autism Awareness Day Apr. 2 National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day Apr. 3 World Party Day Apr. 3 National Tweed Day Apr. 4 National Vitamin C Day Apr. 5 National Deep Dish Pizza Day Apr. 5 National Walking Day Apr. 6 National Burrito Day Apr. 6 National Caramel Popcorn Day Apr. 7 Good Friday Apr. 7 National Beer Day Apr. 8 National Empanada Day Apr. 8 National Zoo Day Apr. 9 Easter Apr. 9 National Cherish an Antique Day Apr. 10 National Siblings Day Apr. 10 National Encourage a Young Writers Day Apr. 11 National Pet Day Apr. 12 National Only Child Day Apr. 12 National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day Apr. 13 National Make Lunch Count Day Apr. 13 National Scrabble Day Apr. 14 National Gardening Day Apr. 15 Tax Day Apr. 15 National Record Store Day Apr. 15 National Laundry Day Apr. 16 National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day Apr. 16 National Eggs Benedict Day Apr. 17 National Haiku Poetry Day Apr. 17 National Crawfish Day Apr. 18 National Linemen Appreciation Day Apr. 18 National Animal Crackers Day Apr. 19 National Garlic Day Apr. 19 National Banana Day Apr. 20 Get to Know Your Customers Day Apr. 20 Volunteer Appreciation Day Apr. 21 National Kindergarted Day Apr. 22 Earth Day Apr. 22 Celebrate Trails Day Apr. 22 National Picnic Day Apr. 24 National Pigs in a Blanket Day Apr. 25 National Hug a Plumber Day Apr. 26 Denim Day Apr. 26 Stop Food Waste Day Apr. 26 National Kids and Pets Day Apr. 26 National Pretzel Day Apr. 26 National Administrative Professionals Day Apr. 27 National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day Apr. 27 Arbor Day Apr. 28 National Superhero Day Apr. 29 Independent Bookstore Day Apr. 29 National Pool Opening Day Apr. 29 World Veterinary Day Apr. 30 National Bubble Tea Day Apr. 30 National Pet Parents Day Apr. 30 National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

Monthly Holidays in May

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month Skin Cancer Awareness Month National Dental Care Month National Foster Care Month Celiac Disease Awareness Month National Moving Month National Military Appreciation Month National Mental Health Awareness Month National Hamburger Month National Egg Month National Photography Month National Barbecue Month Older Americans Month Date Your Mate Month National Water Safety Month National Strawberry Month National Salsa Month Jewish American Heritage Month

National Weeks in May

Date Holiday May 1 - 5 Teacher Appreciation Week May 6 - 12 Nurse's Week May 7 - 13 National Pet Week May 7 - 13 National Small Business Week May 14 - 20 National Police Week May 15 - 21 National Bike to Work Week May 15 - 21 American Craft Beer Week

National Days in May

Date Holiday May 1 May Day May 1 International Workers Day May 1 Law Day May 2 National Teacher Appreciation Day May 2 National Life Insurance Day May 3 National Skilled Trades Day May 3 National Textiles Day May 4 National Self-Employed Day May 4 World Password Day May 4 Star Wars Day May 4 National Orange Juice Day May 4 National Bird Day May 5 Cinco de Mayo May 6 National Play Outside Day May 6 National Fitness Day May 6 Kentucky Derby Day May 6 Free Comic Book Day May 6 National Beverage Day May 6 National Nurses Day May 6 National Scrapbooking Day May 6 International No Diet Day May 7 National Lemonade Day May 7 International Infertility Survival Day May 7 National Packaging Design Day May 8 National Have a Coke Day May 8 National Women's Checkup Day May 9 National Moscato Day May 10 National Receptionist Day May 10 National Clean Up Your Room Day May 11 National Eat What You Want Day May 12 International Nurses Day May 12 National Limerick Day May 13 National Dog Mom's Day May 13 National Babysitter's Day May 13 National Miniature Golf Day May 13 National Train Day May 13 National Apple Pie Day May 14 Mother's Day May 15 International Day of Families May 16 National Mimosa Day May 16 National Barbecue Day May 16 National Piercing Day May 16 National Check Your Wipers Day May 17 National Pack Rat Day May 18 International Museum Day May 19 National Bike to Work Day May 19 National Pizza Party Day May 22 National Rescue Dog Day May 22 National Streaming Day May 22 National Be a Millionaire Day May 22 National Waitstaff Day May 22 National Memo Day May 22 National Craft Distillery Day May 22 World Paloma Day May 22 National Buy a Musical Instrument Day May 23 National Taffy Day May 24 Brother's Day May 24 National Scavenger Hunt Day May 25 Geek Pride Day May 25 International Plastic Free Day May 25 National Wine Day May 26 National Road Trip Day May 26 National Cooler Day May 26 National Don't Fry Day May 27 National Grape Popsicle Day May 28 National Hamburger Day May 28 National Brisket Day May 29 Memorial Day May 29 National 529 Day May 30 National Creativity Day May 31 National Smile Day May 31 National Senior Health and Fitness Day

Monthly Holidays in June

Pride Month National Homeownership Month National Dairy Month National Candy Month National Camping Month National Safety Month National DJ Month National Soul Food Month National Great Outdoors Month Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month

National Weeks in June

Date Holiday June 3 - 11 National Fishing and Boating Week June 4 - 10 National Garden Week June 4 - 10 National Bed Bugs Awareness Week June 12 - 18 Men's Health Week June 14 - 20 National Nursing Assistant's Week June 17 - 23 National Waste and Recycling Workers Week

National Days in June

Date Holiday June 1 Global Parents Day June 1 World Milk Day June 2 National Leave the Office Early Day June 2 National Donut Day June 2 National Rotisserie Chicken Day June 3 National Play Outside Day June 3 World Bicycle Day June 3 National Egg Day June 3 National Trails Day June 4 National Cheese Day June 4 National Clean Beauty Day June 5 World Environment Day June 5 D-Day June 6 National Drive-In Movie Day June 7 National Chocolate Ice Cream Day June 7 National Running Day June 7 World Food Safety Day June 8 National Best Friends Day June 8 World Oceans Day June 9 National Movie Night June 10 National Rosé Day June 10 National Iced Tea Day June 11 Children's Day June 11 National Corn on the Cob Day June 11 National Outlet Shopping Day June 12 National Loving Day June 12 National Red Rose Day June 13 International Axe Throwing Day June 13 National Call Your Doctor Day June 13 National Sewing Machine Day June 14 National Bourbon Day June 14 National Blood Donor Day June 14 Flag Day June 15 Nature Photography Day June 15 National Smile Power Day June 16 National Flip Flop Day June 16 National Fudge Day June 17 National Eat Your Vegetables Day June 17 Global Garbage Man Day June 18 International Sushi Day June 18 World Wanna Get Away Day June 18 National Splurge Day June 18 National Go Fishing Day June 18 Father's Day June 19 Juneteenth June 19 National Watch Day June 19 World Martini Day June 20 World Productivity Day June 20 National Vanilla Milkshake Day June 20 National Ice Cream Soda Day June 21 National Smoothie Day June 21 International Yoga Day June 21 National Selfie Day June 21 First Day of Summer June 22 National HVAC Tech Day June 22 National Take Your Dog to Work Day June 23 National Hydration Day June 24 Take Back the Lunchbreak Day June 25 National Strawberry Parfait Day June 26 National Beautician's Day June 27 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day June 28 National Logistics Day June 28 National Insurance Awareness Day June 29 National Handshake Day June 29 National Camera Day June 30 Social Media Day June 30 National OOTD Day

Monthly Holidays in July

National Independent Retailer Month National Ice Cream Month National Hot Dog Month National Grilling Month World Watercolor Month National Anti-Boredom Month National Culinary Arts Month National Hemp Month

National Weeks in July

Date Holiday July 16 - 22 Everybody Deserves a Massage Week

National Days in July

Date Holiday July 1 National Play Outside Day July 1 National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day July 1 National Postal Worker Day July 2 National Anisette Day July 3 National Eat Your Beans Day July 4 Independence Day July 4 National Caesar Salad Day July 5 National Workaholics Day July 5 National Bikini Day July 6 National Fried Chicken Day July 7 National Dive Bar Day July 7 National Macaroni Day July 8 National Freezer Pop Day July 9 National Sugar Cookie Day July 10 National Kitten Day July 10 National Pina Colada Day July 11 All American Pet Photo Day July 11 National Mojito Day July 12 National Simplicity Day July 13 National Beans 'n' Franks Day July 14 Collector Car Appreciation Day July 14 National French Fry Day July 14 National Mac and Cheese Day July 15 National I Love Horses Day July 16 National Ice Cream Day July 16 National Personal Chef Day July 17 National Tattoo Day July 17 National Lottery Day July 18 National Caviar Day July 19 National Hot Dog Day July 19 National Daquiri Day July 20 Get to Know Your Customers Day July 20 National Fortune Cookie Day July 21 National Junk Food Day July 22 National Hammock Day July 23 National Parents' Day July 23 National Gorgeous Grandma Day July 23 National Vanilla Ice Cream Day July 24 National Drive-Thru Day July 24 International Self Care Day July 24 National Tequila Day July 24 National Cousins' Day July 25 National Wine and Cheese Day July 25 National Hot Fudge Sundae Day July 26 National Aunt and Uncle's Day July 27 National Scotch Day July 27 National Chili Dog Day July 27 National Intern Day July 28 National Talk in an Elevator Day July 28 National Milk Chocolate Day July 28 National Waterpark Day July 29 National Chicken Wing Day July 29 National Lasagna Day July 29 National Lipstick Day July 30 National Father-in-Law Day July 30 National Cheesecake Day July 31 National Mutt Day July 31 National Avocado Day

Monthly Holidays in August

National Dog Month National Wellness Month Black Business Month National Back to School Month National Sandwich Month National Golf Month Family Fun Month National Eye Exam Month

National Weeks in August

Date Holiday August 1 - 7 World Breastfeeding Week August 6 - 12 National Farmers Market Week August 7 - 13 Simplify Your Life Week August 14 - 20 National Bargain Hunting Week August 20 - 26 National Management Training Week

National Days in August

Date Holiday Aug. 1 National Girlfriends Day Aug. 2 National Coloring Book Day Aug. 2 National Ice Cream Sandwich Day Aug. 3 National Watermelon Day Aug. 3 National IPA Day Aug. 4 International Beer Day Aug. 4 National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Aug. 5 National Play Outside Day Aug. 5 National Disc Golf Day Aug. 5 National Work Like a Dog Day Aug. 5 National Mustard Day Aug. 5 National Underwear Day Aug. 6 National Sisters Day Aug. 6 National Friendship Day Aug. 6 American Family Day Aug. 6 National Fresh Breath Day Aug. 7 National Lighthouse Day Aug. 8 International Cat Day Aug. 8 National CBD Day Aug. 8 National Frozen Custard Day Aug. 9 International Coworking Day Aug. 9 National Book Lovers Day Aug. 10 National Lazy Day Aug. 10 National S'mores Day Aug. 10 National Shapewear Day Aug. 11 National Sons and Daughters Day Aug. 12 International Youth Day Aug. 12 National Bowling Day Aug. 12 National Vinyl Record Day Aug. 13 National Left Handers Day Aug. 13 National Prosecco Day Aug. 13 National Filet Mignon Day Aug. 14 National V-J Day Aug. 14 National Creamsicle Day Aug. 15 National Relaxation Day Aug. 15 National Leathercraft Day Aug. 16 National Rum Day Aug. 16 National Roller Coaster Day Aug. 17 Black Cat Appreciation Day Aug. 17 National Nonprofit Day Aug. 17 National Thrift Store Day Aug. 18 National Fajita Day Aug. 18 National Pinot Noir Day Aug. 18 National Mail Order Catalog Day Aug. 19 World Photography Day Aug. 19 National Potato Day Aug. 20 International Day of Medical Transporters Aug. 21 National Senior Citizens Day Aug. 21 Brazilian Blowout Day Aug. 22 National Tooth Fairy Day Aug. 22 World Plant Milk Day Aug. 23 National Cuban Sandwich Day Aug. 24 National Waffle Day Aug. 25 National Secondhand Wardrobe Day Aug. 25 National Whiskey Sour Day Aug. 26 National Dog Day Aug. 26 National Women's Equality Day Aug. 27 National Just Because Day Aug. 28 National Red Wine Day Aug. 28 International Read Comics in Public Day Aug. 29 National Chop Suey Day Aug. 30 National Beach Day Aug. 30 National Grief Awareness Day Aug. 31 National Eat Outside Day Aug. 31 National Matchmaker Day

Monthly Holidays in September

National Suicide Prevention Month Self Care Awareness Month National Sewing Month National Mortgage Professional Month National Piano Month Baby Safety Month Self Improvement Month National Potato Month National Chicken Month National Rice Month National Preparedness Month Sourdough September

National Weeks in September

Date Holiday September 3 - 9 National Waffle Week September 5 - 10 National Payroll Week September 10 - 16 National Suicide Prevention Week September 10 - 16 National Assisted Living Week September 10 - 16 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week September 10 - 16 National Compassionate Leadership Week September 10 - 16 National Beauty and Barber Week September 17 - 23 National Singles Week September 18 - 24 National Indoor Plant Week September 18 - 24 National Surgical Technologists Week September 18 - 24 National Keep Kids Creative Week

National Days in September

Date Holiday Sept. 1 National Hotel Employee Day Sept. 1 National Food Bank Day Sept. 2 National Play Outside Day Sept. 2 National Tailgating Day Sept. 2 World Coconut Day Sept. 3 National Cinema Day Sept. 3 U.S. Bowling League Day Sept. 4 National Wildlife Day Sept. 5 Labor Day Sept. 5 National Cheese Pizza Day Sept. 6 National Read a Book Day Sept. 7 National Beer Lovers Day Sept. 8 Star Trek Day Sept. 9 National Teddy Bear Day Sept. 10 National Grandparents Day Sept. 10 National Swap Ideas Day Sept. 11 Patriot Day Sept. 11 National Make Your Bed Day Sept. 11 National Boss/Employee Exchange Day Sept. 12 National Video Games Day Sept. 12 National Chocolate Milkshake Day Sept. 13 Day of the Programmer Sept. 13 National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day Sept. 13 National Celiac Disease Awareness Day Sept. 14 National Live Creative Day Sept. 14 National Parents Day Off Sept. 15 National Online Learning Day Sept. 15 National Double Cheeseburger Day Sept. 15 National Neonatal Nurse Day Sept. 16 National Working Parents Day Sept. 16 National Stepfamily Day Sept. 16 National Tradesmen Day Sept. 16 National Guacamole Day Sept. 17 National Cleanup Day Sept. 17 National Dance Day Sept. 18 Wife Appreciation Day Sept. 18 National Cheeseburger Day Sept. 19 Talk Like a Pirate Day Sept. 20 National Care for Kids Day Sept. 20 National IT Professionals Day Sept. 20 Pepperoni Pizza Day Sept. 21 National Chia Day Sept. 22 American Business Women's Day Sept. 22 National Girls' Night Sept. 22 National Online Recovery Day Sept. 23 First Day of Fall Sept. 24 National Singles Day Sept. 24 National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24 National Family Health and Fitness Day Sept. 25 National Daughter's Day Sept. 25 National Comic Book Day Sept. 25 National Lobster Day Sept. 26 National Family Day Sept. 26 National Pancake Day Sept. 27 National Scarf Day Sept. 28 National Drink Beer Day Sept. 28 National Good Neighbor Day Sept. 28 National Women's Health and Fitness Day Sept. 29 National Coffee Day Sept. 30 National Chewing Gum Day

Monthly Holidays in October

National Women's Small Business Month National Work and Family Month National Disability Employment Awareness Month National Cybersecurity Awareness Month National Dental Hygiene Month National Book Month Financial Planning Month Breast Cancer Awareness Month LGBT History Month National Cryptocurrency Month National Vegetarian Month National Pizza Month National Pasta Month National Dessert Month National Cookie Month National Cookbook Month National Physical Therapy Month National Kitchen and Bath Month National Field Trip Month National Fair Trade Month Photographer Appreciation Month Self Promotion Month National Sausage Month National Seafood Month National Stamp Collecting Month National Reading Group Month National Pretzel Month National Fire Prevention Month

National Weeks in October

Date Holiday October 1 - 7 National Active Aging Week October 1 - 7 National Spinning and Weaving Week October 2 - 6 National Customer Service Week October 6 - 12 National Physician Assistants Week October 8 - 14 Healthcare Security and Safety Week October 15 - 21 National Healthcare Quality Week October 15 - 21 National Retirement Security Week October 15 - 21 National Business Women's Week October 16 - 22 National Pharmacy Week October 22 - 28 National Massage Therapy Week

National Days in October

Date Holiday Oct. 1 National Pumpkin Spice Day Oct. 1 National Homemade Cookie Day Oct. 2 National Consignment Day Oct. 2 National Child Health Day Oct. 2 National Custodial Workers Recognition Day Oct. 3 National Boyfriend Day Oct. 3 National Techies Day Oct. 3 National Fruit at Work Day Oct. 3 Mean Girls Day Oct. 4 National Vodka Day Oct. 4 National Golf Lover's Day Oct. 5 National Do Something Nice Day Oct. 6 National Coaches Day Oct. 6 National Noodle Day Oct. 6 World Smile Day Oct. 7 National Play Outside Day Oct. 8 National Offroad Day Oct. 8 National Pierogi Day Oct. 9 Columbus Day Oct. 9 Indigenous People's Day Oct. 9 National Online Bank Day Oct. 10 World Mental Health Day Oct. 10 National Cake Decorating Day Oct. 11 National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day Oct. 11 National Coming Out Day Oct. 12 National Savings Day Oct. 12 National Farmer Day Oct. 13 National Train Your Brain Day Oct. 14 I Love Yarn Day Oct. 14 National Motorcycle Ride Day Oct. 14 National Dessert Day Oct. 15 National Aesthetician Day Oct. 16 World Food Day Oct. 16 National Liqueur Day Oct. 16 National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day Oct. 16 Global Cat Day Oct. 16 National Boss's Day Oct. 16 Department Store Day Oct. 16 National Sports Day Oct. 17 National Pasta Day Oct. 18 National Pharmacy Technician Day Oct. 18 Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day Oct. 18 National Legging Day Oct. 19 Get to Know Your Customers Day Oct. 19 National LGBT Center Awareness Day Oct. 20 International Chefs Day Oct. 20 National Get Smart About Credit Day Oct. 20 National Chicken and Waffles Day Oct. 21 Sweetest Day Oct. 22 National Mother-in-Law Day Oct. 22 National Make a Dog's Day Oct. 22 National Nut Day Oct. 22 National Color Day Oct. 23 National Croc Day Oct. 24 National Food Day Oct. 25 International Artist's Day Oct. 25 National Greasy Foods Day Oct. 26 National Pumpkin Day Oct. 27 National Black Cat Day Oct. 27 Frankenstein Friday Oct. 27 National Breadstick Day Oct. 27 National American Beer Day Oct. 28 National Trick or Treat Day Oct. 28 National First Responders Day Oct. 28 National Chocolate Day Oct. 29 National Cat Day Oct. 29 National Oatmeal Day Oct. 30 National Publicist Day Oct. 30 National Candy Corn Day Oct. 31 Halloween Oct. 31 National Caramel Apple Day Oct. 31 Knock Knock Joke Day Oct. 31 National Magic Day

Monthly Holidays in November

National Career Development Month National Novel Writing Month National Family Literacy Month World Vegan Month Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month National Gratitude Month National Adopt a Senior Pet Month National Long-Term Care Awareness Month National Diabetes Month National Alzheimer's Month National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

National Weeks in November

Date Holiday November 12 - 18 National Fraud Awareness Week November 13 - 17 National Young Readers Week November 13 - 19 Global Entrepreneurship Week November 13 - 19 World Kindness Week November 22 - 29 National Farm City Week

National Days in November

Date Holiday Nov. 1 Day of the Dead Nov. 1 All Saints Day Nov. 1 World Vegan Day Nov. 1 National Brush Day Nov. 1 National Author's Day Nov. 1 National Family Literacy Day Nov. 2 All Souls Day Nov. 2 National Stress Awareness Day Nov. 3 One Health Day Nov. 3 National Housewife's Day Nov. 3 National Sandwich Day Nov. 3 National Men Make Dinner Day Nov. 4 National Play Outside Day Nov. 4 National Candy Day Nov. 5 National Donut Day Nov. 5 National Love Your Red Hair Day Nov. 6 End of Daylight Savings Time Nov. 6 National Nacho Day Nov. 7 Job Action Day Nov. 7 National Retinol Day Nov. 7 National Merlot Day Nov. 8 National STEM Day Nov. 8 National Cappuccino Day Nov. 9 World Adoption Day Nov. 10 National Vanilla Cupcake Day Nov. 11 Veterans Day Nov. 11 National Sundae Day Nov. 12 National French Dip Day Nov. 13 World Kindness Day Nov. 14 National Family PJ Day Nov. 14 World Diabetes Day Nov. 15 America Recycles Day Nov. 16 International Check Your Wipers Day Nov. 16 National Fast Food Day Nov. 17 National Rural Health Day Nov. 17 National Take a Hike Day Nov. 18 Substitute Educators Day Nov. 18 National Princess Day Nov. 19 World Toilet Day Nov. 20 World Children Day Nov. 20 National Child's Day Nov. 21 World Television Day Nov. 21 National Stuffing Day Nov. 22 National Cranberry Relish Day Nov. 23 National Espresso Day Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Nov. 25 Black Friday Nov. 25 National Native American Heritage Day Nov. 25 National Flossing Day Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 National Cake Day Nov. 27 National Brand Day Nov. 27 Cyber Monday Nov. 28 National French Toast Day Nov. 29 Giving Tuesday Nov. 29 Electronic Greetings Day Nov. 30 Computer Security Day

Monthly Holidays in December

National Write a Business Plan Month Safe Toys and Gifts Month Learn a Foreign Language Month Worldwide Food Service Safety Month

National Weeks in December

Date Holiday December 11 - 16 Computer Science Education Week December 18 - 24 Gluten Free Baking Week

National Days in December

Date Holiday Dec. 1 National Pie Day Dec. 2 National Play Outside Day Dec. 2 National Bartender Day Dec. 2 Faux Fur Friday Dec. 3 International Day of Persons with Disabilities Dec. 4 National Cookie Day Dec. 4 National Sock Day Dec. 5 Bathtub Party Day Dec. 6 Mitten Tree Day Dec. 6 National Pawnbrokers Day Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7 First Day of Hanukkah Dec. 8 National Brownie Day Dec. 9 Christmas Card Day Dec. 9 National Salesperson's Day Dec. 10 National Lager Day Dec. 11 National App Day Dec. 11 National Stretching Day Dec. 11 International Mountain Day Dec. 12 Gingerbread House Day Dec. 12 National Poinsettia Day Dec. 13 National Cocoa Day Dec. 14 National Violin Day Dec. 14 Free Shipping Day Dec. 15 Last Day of Hanukkah Dec. 15 International Tea Day Dec. 15 National Cupcake Day Dec. 16 National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day Dec. 17 National Maple Syrup Day Dec. 18 National Twin Day Dec. 19 Look for an Evergreen Day Dec. 20 Go Caroling Day Dec. 21 First Day of Winter Dec. 21 Crossword Puzzle Day Dec. 22 National Mathematics Day Dec. 23 Festivus Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Dec. 24 National Chocolate Day Dec. 24 National Eggnog Day Dec. 25 Christmas Dec. 26 First Day of Kwanzaa Dec. 26 Boxing Day Dec. 26 National Candy Cane Day Dec. 27 National Fruitcake Day Dec. 27 Make Cutout Snowflakes Day Dec. 28 National Card Playing Day Dec. 29 National Hero Day Dec. 30 National Bacon Day Dec. 31 New Year's Eve

Use Our Monthly Calendars to Plan Your Marketing Strategy in 2023

The national day calendar above includes a full selection of occasions you may want to integrate into your marketing research or marketing courses throughout the year. To use the data above, start by completing a review of the national day calendar to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. For example, a grocery store may run a special on National Peanut Butter Day, and a social media influencer might run a branded campaign with a fashion partner on National Denim Day.

There are so many holidays that may relate to businesses throughout the year. So review this calendar at the beginning of each month or whenever you’re planning your marketing campaigns for the year, quarter, or month. Then you can decide whether you want to build an entire campaign or include a simple email or social post around the holiday.

Exploring National Days for Year-Round Business Promotions

Holidays and celebrations offer businesses unique opportunities to engage customers, boost sales, and enhance brand recognition. While major holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving are widely recognized, leveraging national days throughout the year can be a creative and impactful addition to your marketing strategy.

Making the Most of National Days

Utilizing national days as part of your marketing plan can provide a range of benefits for your business. These days offer specific themes that resonate with audiences, allowing you to tailor your promotions to capture attention and generate interest.

Enhanced Relevance: Aligning your promotions with relevant national days makes your marketing more relatable and resonant with customers.

Aligning your promotions with relevant national days makes your marketing more relatable and resonant with customers. Diverse Engagement: National days cover a wide spectrum of topics, catering to various customer interests and demographics.

National days cover a wide spectrum of topics, catering to various customer interests and demographics. Engagement: Engage your audience by creating content that is not only promotional but also informative, entertaining, or thought-provoking.

Engage your audience by creating content that is not only promotional but also informative, entertaining, or thought-provoking. Social Media Buzz: Leveraging trending hashtags and themes associated with national days can expand your reach on social media platforms.

Leveraging trending hashtags and themes associated with national days can expand your reach on social media platforms. Brand Personality: Tailoring your promotions to specific days showcases your brand’s personality and values, fostering a deeper connection with customers.

Benefit Description Enhanced Relevance Align promotions with relevant national days to increase relatability and resonance. Diverse Engagement Cover a broad spectrum of topics, catering to diverse customer interests and demographics. Engaging Content Create content that informs, entertains, or sparks thought, keeping your audience engaged. Social Media Amplification Utilize trending hashtags and themes for wider reach and engagement on social media. Showcasing Brand Identity Tailor promotions to specific days, reflecting your brand's personality and values.

Incorporating National Days Strategically

When integrating national days into your marketing strategy, consider the following steps:

Identify Relevance: Determine which national days align with your business offerings, target audience, and brand identity.

Determine which national days align with your business offerings, target audience, and brand identity. Plan in Advance: Plan your promotions well ahead of the actual date to ensure seamless execution and engaging content.

Plan your promotions well ahead of the actual date to ensure seamless execution and engaging content. Creativity Matters: Develop creative campaigns that go beyond basic discounts, incorporating interactive elements or storytelling.

Develop creative campaigns that go beyond basic discounts, incorporating interactive elements or storytelling. Leverage Social Media: Utilize various social media platforms to amplify your promotions, generate engagement, and create excitement.

Utilize various social media platforms to amplify your promotions, generate engagement, and create excitement. Track and Analyze: Measure the impact of your national day campaigns by monitoring engagement metrics, sales data, and customer feedback.

Measure the impact of your national day campaigns by monitoring engagement metrics, sales data, and customer feedback. Customize to Your Business: Adapt your promotions to your specific business model – whether retail, hospitality, service, or online – to maximize impact.

By strategically leveraging national days in your marketing efforts, you can elevate your business’s visibility, increase customer engagement, and foster a strong sense of community around your brand. Whether you’re a retail store offering special discounts on National Shoe Day or a fitness center running fitness challenges on National Fitness Day, national days provide a dynamic canvas for creativity and connection. Embrace these opportunities and watch your business flourish year-round.

How many national days are there in the USA?

There are “national days” every day of the year, and some days include multiple celebrations. The exact number is always changing, as companies and organizations create new national “what-day” holidays all the time.

However, there are currently 11 nationally recognized federal holidays in the United States. These are more widely celebrated occasions like Christmas, Halloween, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day. Many employers provide paid time off work for these holidays throughout the year, but that’s not the case for all of these holidays.

What national days do you get off work?

The exact holidays that people get off work can vary by employer. However, there are nine federal holidays in the United States and many private employers provide paid time off. They include:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

The day after Thanksgiving/Black Friday

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve

The federal government provides a more stringent list of holidays that federal employees get time off for. Holidays may be added periodically, but there are currently 11. Some private employers and state governments also follow this model. The official list of federal holidays as of 2023 includes:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Unlock the Power of National Days for Your Business

As you embark on your business journey throughout the year, don’t overlook the tremendous potential that national days offer. Holidays and celebrations aren’t just occasions to mark on the calendar; they are golden opportunities to inject creativity, engagement, and excitement into your marketing strategy.

Incorporating national days into your marketing efforts isn’t just about boosting sales for a day – it’s about creating lasting impressions, building a sense of community, and positioning your brand as a relevant and vibrant presence in your customers’ lives. Whether you’re a boutique offering exclusive discounts on National Fashion Day or a bakery celebrating National Dessert Day with delectable treats, the possibilities are endless.

To harness the full benefits of national days, remember these key strategies:

Relevance is Key: Identify the national days that resonate with your business and target audience to ensure your promotions hit the mark.

Plan Ahead: Preparation is key. Plan your campaigns well in advance to guarantee seamless execution and engaging content. Get Creative: Beyond discounts, think outside the box. Craft unique campaigns that capture attention and spark interactions.

Social Media Amplification: Leverage trending hashtags and themes to amplify your message across social media platforms.

Measure and Adapt: Monitor engagement, sales, and feedback to gauge the success of your campaigns and fine-tune your approach.

The national day calendar is your canvas; use it to paint an exciting, dynamic, and engaging portrait of your business. Just as a bookstore shines on National Book Lovers Day and a tech store flourishes on National Techies Day, your business can carve its niche on these special occasions.

Incorporate national days strategically and watch as your brand flourishes, your customer base grows, and your business thrives year-round. So, embrace the opportunities, ignite your creativity, and make each national day a celebration of your business’s unique essence.

Remember, every day is an opportunity to make a mark and leave a lasting impression. The journey begins now. Are you ready to seize the power of national days and embark on an exciting marketing adventure? Your customers are waiting to be delighted – make every day count!