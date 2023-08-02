50 Low Cost Business Ideas with High Profit Potential

Your tasks would include maintaining financial records, preparing bills, and making budget plans for multiple business clients.
With businesses always in need of efficient bookkeepers, this low cost business idea with high profit potential can turn out to be a lucrative career choice.
Tax Prep
Tax season can be a stressful time for individuals and businesses alike, offering a perfect window for your expertise. If you have an understanding of the tax code, forms, and deadlines, you can provide your services for tax preparation.
Not only will you aid clients in avoiding tax penalties, but you’ll also be able to generate high profits within a short period annually. Just ensure you stay updated with the ever-changing tax regulations.
Translating
If you know multiple languages, you can offer translating services for authors, businesses and governmental organizations.
Stock Photo Sales
Photographers, sell your photos on stock photo sites to earn some passive income. All you need is a camera and a computer with internet connection.
Event Photography
You can also offer your services photographing special events. People are often willing to pay a premium for things like wedding photography.
Meal Planning
Lots of consumers are very health conscious and willing to pay for professional expertise on things like meal plans. You can charge even more if you’re registered as a dietician.
Personal Training
Or you could focus on fitness and work one-on-one with people looking to improve their workouts. Find a local gym you can work out of or consider creating workout plans for people you communicate with online.
Event Planning
If you have strong organizational and planning skills, you can start a wedding or event planning business without a physical office space.
Vacation Rentals Business
If you have a bit of extra space in your home or an access to an extra home or apartment, offer your space on vacation rental sites like Airbnb.
Property Management
Even if you don’t have your own space to offer, you could start a property management company where you help property owners in your area manage their tenants.
Home and Office Cleaning
Starting a cleaning service really just requires some basic supplies and transportation. You can work with both homeowners and businesses, and hopefully build some recurring clients.
Car Detailing
Or you could focus on cleaning cars. People are often willing to pay decent prices for full detailing services.
Catering
If you want to start a food business, catering can be fairly inexpensive, since you just need a kitchen but not a dining space. You can also charge a premium for certain types of events.
Food Truck Operation
Food trucks are also relatively inexpensive to get up and running — at least for food businesses. And you can earn a fair amount by targeting special events and high traffic areas.
Home Remodeling
If you have experience as a contractor or handyman, offer your services to homeowners looking to remodel their spaces.
Landscaping
Landscaping can be another profitable venture, since you really just need some basic equipment and transportation.
Handyman Service
Lots of homeowners are willing to pay for small repairs or additions like hanging curtain rods or patching walls. As a handyman, you can stay fairly busy and avoid setting up a physical storefront.
Recycling Service
You don’t need much of anything to start your own recycling service — mainly just a truck or van. You can charge people to pick up electronics or other items that are sometimes difficult to recycle or dispose of.
Electronics Repair Service
For those who are skilled with electronics, start a service where you fix people’s cracked phone screens or malfunctioning laptops.
Refurbished Electronics Sales
Or you could purchase people’s broken electronics at a discounted rate, then refurbish them and sell them at a profit.
In-Home Senior Care
Lots of seniors need help with everyday tasks, from cooking and cleaning to running errands. Start an in-home care service and build up a base of recurring clients.
Pet Sitting
If you love animals, offer to pet sit or walk or groom dogs in exchange for a fee.
Child Care
People also pay a premium for quality child care these days. You can even start a day care business where you care for multiple kids at once.
Test Prep Service
For those who are knowledgeable on a particular school subject, you can charge a decent amount to help high school or college students prepare for specific tests, from SATs to LSATs.
Life Coaching
If you want to provide general help for clients, start a life coaching business where you work with clients one-on-one, either in person or online.
Call Center Operation
Running a call center may require a bit more startup costs than others on the list. But you can run some small customer service operations remotely. And many companies are willing to pay a premium to have their customer service operations located nearby.
Travel Planning Service
Though the travel agency business has gone through some changes in recent years, you can still offer planning and consulting services to companies and large groups without a ton of overhead.
This video serves as a handy guide:
Tour Guide Service
Or if you live in an area that’s popular with tourists, you can offer a tour guide service or even sell guide books geared toward specific activities.
Here’s a quick glance at the top five low-cost business ideas with high profit potential across different sectors for easy comparison:
|Sector
|Business Ideas
|Initial Cost
|Skills Needed
|Digital Marketing
|Affiliate Marketing
|Low
|Marketing, Audience Building
|Administrative Services
|Virtual Assistant Service
|Low
|Organizational Skills, Communication
|Consultancy
|Business Consulting
|Low
|Business Expertise, Analytical Skills
|Publishing
|Ebook Sales
|Low
|Writing, Creativity
|Human Resources
|Recruiting
|Low
|Human Resources, Communication
Related reading: 51 Business Ideas for 2020
Image: Depositphotos.com
More in: Develop an Idea
Nice list Annie. Add parking lot litter removal. Real estate management companies require this service to be provided at their commercial properties. It’s usually provided on foot, after hours, using simple hand tools. Almost as easy to do as going for a walk! I started doing this in 1981 as a side gig and grew it into a full-time business that I still operate. I share my experience in my book, Cleanlots, as well as offer free support.
Aira Bongco
It is surprising that there are so many business ideas. It is all about taking the effort to provide the service.
Bran Winegarden
What a great list! Another business you hint at, but don’t outright say is the Dropshipping store! It’s a great way to earn some extra money with little input, as it can be very automated. I do mine through Shopify!
Dikatso Richard Mhiti
Very insightful information. I need more information Dropshipping Store
Your post is really very helpful. Thank you.
Another ideas I think that works is selling second hand clothes. I’ve seen sevaral people do it and make good money from it.