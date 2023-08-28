National Technology Alliance (NTA) Bridges the Gap Between Innovators and DoD

The National Technology Alliance (NTA) has been unveiled to streamline the collaboration between technological innovators, funding platforms, and the federal government. Hailed as a “first of its kind,” this organization strives to equip tech visionaries with vital resources, paving the way for seamless interaction with the Department of Defense (DoD) and various governmental bodies.

Rooted in the foundation of public service non-profit management, NTA, operating under Advanced Technology International, is taking bold steps to address the long-standing defense acquisition issues. The ambitious project seeks to expedite technological scaling by fostering a synergistic network of innovation representatives, funding avenues, and commercialization opportunities.

Matthew Laudon, the executive director of NTA and an influential figure in the tech sphere, shared, “What we’re putting in place is there to help provide a route to ease the connections to opportunities that are coming from both government and industry.”

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Small Business Spotlight Advertise Your Business Here

A report referenced by NTA highlights a concerning lag in the U.S.’s technology procurement process, clocking in at an average of 22 months – significantly longer than global competitors. Furthermore, the intricate maze of governmental acquisition has stumped many innovators, unsure of how to initiate a dialogue.

The NTA addresses these challenges head-on. “There are a lot of private sector innovators who simply don’t know what opportunities are coming from the government and one piece of [fixing the problem] is helping educate private sector innovators that there are dual-use routes for engagement with their technologies in the government,” said Laudon.

Amid concerns over a diminishing number of prime contractors with the DoD, NTA’s proactive approach could be a game-changer. David Berteau, the president of the Professional Services Council, emphasized the need for agility in the acquisition, cautioning against procedures that might add more layers of bureaucracy.

Laudon further revealed NTA’s masterstroke – the “catalyst partner program.” “We’re actively engaging with communities that represent sources of innovation — tech transfer commercialization offices, universities and labs, accelerators and incubators. We’re able to pass opportunities over to other associations that have portfolios of technology and they can distribute them so their portfolios get access to opportunities,” he said.

With proactive community engagement and a commitment to fostering innovation, NTA is also rolling out bi-annual conferences in tandem with prominent industry events.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.