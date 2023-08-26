New Report Highlights Workplace Jargon Confusion

A joint report by LinkedIn and Duolingo has looked at the enigmatic world of workplace jargon, revealing its global prevalence and the challenges it poses. And as workplaces evolve and company cultures adapt to a new generation of employees, language and its nuances play a pivotal role in maintaining harmony and productivity.

The “State of Workplace Jargon Report” provides a comprehensive look into how professionals from various ages and backgrounds perceive jargon. A significant insight is that the younger generation feels inundated by these terms. 60% of Gen Z and 65% of millennials call for reducing or completely eliminating workplace jargon. Contrastingly, this sentiment drops to 50% among Gen X and dips to 23% among baby boomers.

Interestingly, despite being vocal critics, millennials have internalized jargon so deeply that a quarter of them confess they don’t even realize when they’re using it. This leads to the question, “Is jargon more than just words and phrases? Is it becoming an inherent part of the corporate culture?”

The negative ramifications of pervasive jargon become evident when considering its effect on productivity and understanding. 40% of professionals admit that jargon-induced confusions have led them to misunderstandings or even work-related errors.

A concerning finding is the shadow of inequity jargon casts. It seems many professionals are left to decipher workplace jargon without guidance. This maze of terminology poses a potential barrier to career growth, with 61% of professionals believing that a solid grasp of workplace jargon can catapult one’s career prospects, such as earning promotions or raises.

The modern workspace, characterized by hybrid and remote setups, is not immune. In fact, these working arrangements might amplify the jargon problem. 71% of remote workers report feeling sidelined due to jargon overuse, in comparison to 54% of their on-site colleagues.

Language barriers further compound the issue. Professionals from non-English speaking households or for whom English is a second language highlight that jargon affects their productivity and sense of belonging. The struggle to grapple with workplace terminology exacerbates their stress and amplifies feelings of exclusion.

For small business owners, understanding the linguistic dynamics of their teams is crucial. As this report suggests, relying too much on jargon can lead to miscommunications, hinder productivity, and even impact employee morale and inclusivity.

To combat the jargon epidemic and promote inclusive communication, LinkedIn Learning has unlocked specific courses, free until July 13, 2023. These courses delve deeper into the report’s findings and provide tools for clearer, jargon-free communication.

The report’s findings are based on a survey commissioned Censuswide, which took the opinions of over a thousand workers from diverse regions, including the US, UK, India, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and Japan, in April 2023. For those interested in getting a detailed insight into the most prevalent and puzzling jargon phrases or wishing to adopt more inclusive communication practices, the full report is available on LinkedIn Learning.

Clear communication is the backbone of efficient business operations, and understanding the language of your workplace is paramount. With this report’s insights, business owners can better navigate the linguistic waters of their organizations, ensuring smoother and more inclusive collaborations.

