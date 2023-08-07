8 OfferUp Scams to Watch Out For

The OfferUp app is a great way to buy and sell items locally. Download the free app and start browsing nearby deals on everything from cars and electronics to furniture. Negotiate prices check out people’s profiles, and purchase locally but be aware scams are running in online marketplaces. Unfortunately, there are bad actors here too.

What Is OfferUp?

This app offers the chance to purchase items through in-person transactions. It stresses a mobile-friendly approach. OfferUp was released in 2011 and has 20 million active users.

Can You Get Scammed Through the OfferUp App?

Scammers have found the app too. Don’t risk your hard-earned cash, compromise sensitive info like a bank account number, or fall prey to a fake check.

Following is what you need to know to thwart OfferUp scammers.

Be Aware of These Most Common OfferUp Scams

The common scams include fake items and bad pay methods. Plus the following ones.

Remember OfferUp uses the online payment platform Stripe.

1. OfferUp Verification Codes Scam

Many scammers who try this one pose as a buyer. They ask for a phone number to text a verification code. OfferUp doesn’t use these. A scammer creates these to steal info. The real application provides a “TruYou’ feature. Watch out for these suspicious postings.

2. OfferUp Shipping Scams

The bad actor here can be either buying or selling. Here’s one way this works. The buyer says the package didn’t arrive. They demand you pay their money back.

Another scam has the seller asking you to cover shipping costs. They might even ask you to use a different carrier. Avoid scam shipping transactions by sticking with the application.

3. OfferUp Car Scams

There are several. A seller might have great reviews and all the right contact info. But you get a fake title. Scammers post pics on their accounts of cars they don’t own. Or buyers get scammed when sellers ask them to wire money through Western Union or an electronic gift card.

Knowing the market value helps. Don’t make a wire payment. Watch out for too-good-to-be-true prices.

4. OfferUp Email Scams

You get an email that claims it’s from the OfferUp website. If you click any email links, they take you to a fake site where there’s a checkout page. You can lose sensitive information. Look for bad grammar to spot fake sites.

5. Extra Shipping Fees OfferUp Scam

Selling items locally can mean shipping them. Some sellers insist there are extra charges. Even rushed shipping costs are calculated and displayed under the listed price. Anything added afterward like a fee for wire transfers you shouldn’t accept anyway. It is a scam.

A buyer should be suspicious of a seller wanting to add to the costs of shipping.

6. OfferUp Multiple Postings Scam

Watch out for the phishing link here. There are multiple listings with the same information on different platforms. Blurry images and the same email address and contact details with no reviews on the account should set off alarms. Check the seller’s profile to see if there’s a different address on new accounts.

7. OfferUp Overpayment Scam

The scammer may pay extra. Then they ask the seller to return all the money so they can issue a new payment. With these overpayment scams, the first payment hasn’t gone through. Never wire transfer money.

8. Fake Checks

If someone wants to pay with a check, politely decline. If it bounces, you’ll be on the hook for the bad check fee. Only talk to potential buyers inside the application. Even a cashier’s check or a certified check can be a problem.

How to Avoid OfferUp Scams

Buyers and sellers need to be aware of other users looking to scam them. Here’s how to avoid bad actors looking to commit identity theft.

Watching out for fake accounts means researching a seller’s history. A buyer needs to be aware of no reviews and duplicate information. The Google Voice Verification Code Scam uses a cell number. The scammer asks for one. Only use the app’s messaging system. Watch out for an investment opportunity that requires you to send money. Don’t click on links that look like they come from the OfferUp website. Especially when they ask you to log in with your password and email. Make sure you have a strong password. Using a random password generator tool helps.

Safety Tips for Using OfferUp

Buying and selling items on OfferUp can be a convenient way to transact locally, but it’s crucial to be cautious of potential scams. To ensure a safe and secure experience on the platform, follow these safety tips:

Research Seller’s History: Check for reviews and ratings on the seller’s profile. Beware of accounts with no reviews or suspicious duplicate information.

Check for reviews and ratings on the seller’s profile. Beware of accounts with no reviews or suspicious duplicate information. Use the App’s Messaging System: Communicate only through OfferUp’s messaging system to avoid sharing personal phone numbers. Be cautious of scammers requesting your cell number outside the app.

Communicate only through OfferUp’s messaging system to avoid sharing personal phone numbers. Be cautious of scammers requesting your cell number outside the app. Avoid Investment Opportunities Requiring Money: Stay vigilant of any investment opportunity that requires upfront payment.

Stay vigilant of any investment opportunity that requires upfront payment. Beware of Suspicious Links: Avoid clicking on links that appear to be from OfferUp, especially those asking for login information. Verify the authenticity of links before interacting with them.

Avoid clicking on links that appear to be from OfferUp, especially those asking for login information. Verify the authenticity of links before interacting with them. Use Strong Passwords: Create a strong and unique password for your OfferUp account using a random password generator.

Create a strong and unique password for your OfferUp account using a random password generator. Limit Sharing Personal Information: Refrain from giving away sensitive data like your cell phone number, account details, password, or email address on the messaging system. Avoid sharing your snail mail address within the app.

Refrain from giving away sensitive data like your cell phone number, account details, password, or email address on the messaging system. Avoid sharing your snail mail address within the app. Verify Seller Claims: Ask specific questions to verify product details before making a purchase. Read the item detail page thoroughly before seeking additional information.

Ask specific questions to verify product details before making a purchase. Read the item detail page thoroughly before seeking additional information. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter suspicious users or potentially fraudulent listings, report them by tapping the appropriate spot in the seller’s profile. For cases involving illegal activity, report to local police stations and provide the event ID when possible.

If you encounter suspicious users or potentially fraudulent listings, report them by tapping the appropriate spot in the seller’s profile. For cases involving illegal activity, report to local police stations and provide the event ID when possible. Stay Within the Application for Communications: Communicate solely within the OfferUp app for all interactions and transactions. Refrain from sending information to verify posts outside of the app.

These safety tips are crucial to safeguarding your experience on OfferUp and avoiding potential scams. Being vigilant and following these guidelines will help ensure a secure and enjoyable buying and selling process.

Is OfferUp Safe and Legit?

Overall, OfferUp is considered legitimate and safe. However, keep in mind that OfferUp acts as a third-party provider, and they are not responsible for any transactions or interactions that occur off the app’s platform. To ensure a secure experience, follow the safety tips provided by OfferUp and adhere to their policies. When meeting in person for exchanges, consider choosing busy and well-lit locations for added safety.

Remember that being cautious and aware of potential red flags can help protect you from falling victim to scams and fraudulent activities on OfferUp. If you encounter any suspicious behavior or believe someone is attempting to scam you, report it promptly to the appropriate authorities.

Is It Safe to Give Your Address or Phone Number on the OfferUp App’s Messaging System?

The messaging system is safe. However, they suggest you don’t give away personal information that includes your cell phone number, account info, password, and/or email address. That includes your snail mail address.

Stay within the application for all communications. Never send any info to verify posts outside of OfferUp.

Asking specific questions can help you to verify seller claims about products. It’s a good idea to read the item detail page before you start asking questions. That way you’ll be better prepared.

If you think you need to report someone, you can go to their profile and tap the appropriate spot in the upper right corner. There’s more to do. Read the instructions by following the link.

Offer up also suggests that you report any illegal activity to local police stations. Include the event ID when possible. They also suggest you get the attending police officer to give them certain details about your case.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OfferUp offers a convenient platform for buying and selling items locally, with millions of active users. However, it’s essential to be vigilant and aware of potential scams that may occur on the app. Scammers can employ various tactics to deceive users and compromise sensitive information. By following the provided safety tips, users can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to fraudulent activities and ensure a secure and enjoyable experience.

Remember to research the seller’s history, communicate solely through the app’s messaging system, and avoid investment opportunities requiring upfront payment. Be cautious of suspicious links and use strong and unique passwords to protect your account. Avoid sharing personal information within the app and verify seller claims before making a purchase.

If you encounter any suspicious activity or believe you have been targeted by a scammer, report it promptly to the appropriate authorities. Staying within the application for all communications and transactions is vital to maintain safety and security.

OfferUp is considered a legitimate and safe platform, but users should be mindful that it acts as a third-party provider, and transactions off the app’s platform are not their responsibility. Utilize busy and well-lit locations for in-person exchanges to further ensure safety.

By adhering to these safety measures and staying cautious, OfferUp users can enjoy a positive and secure experience while buying and selling items locally. Always prioritize your safety and security when engaging in online marketplaces.