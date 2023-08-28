Why Would Anyone Pay Thousands for a Domain Name?

It’s not cliche to say that today every dollar counts. Times are tight — for some, times are very tight — and business owners across the country are looking at every dollar they spend to make sure they are getting the return they need from the money they invest.

So why then, in times such as these, would anyone be willing to pay thousands of dollars for a simple domain name? The answer is easy: because those simple domains (often called premium domains) can make a difference.

THE AGE OF THE PREMIUM DOMAIN

A premium domain is a domain that has been registered previously and is back on the market for resale (it’s like a used car lot for domain names but these items have not depreciated in value — in fact, it’s quite the opposite situation).

You see, today there are about 76 million dot com names registered worldwide. That means the chances of finding a very intrinsic dot com (shopping.com, flowers.com) are slim. These names were snapped up years ago but now, these early domain registrants are increasingly willing to part with their prized domain names for the right price. Some of these sales live in infamy (consider Pizza.com that sold for $2.6 million in 2008 or Business.com that sold for $7.5 million in 1999) but the average premium domain price tag ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

SO WHAT CAN A PREMIUM DOMAIN NAME DO FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

The Impact of the Instant Online Brand: First and foremost, a simple domain name gives your online business an instant brand. Premium domain names are generally easy to remember, easy to type and instantly associated with a product or service (Cars.com, Meat.com, Vodka.com). A business owner need not invest much to help potential visitors understand what they might expect to find on sites like these. The domain itself creates an instant online brand that continues to define your online business for as long as you have it.

About 80% of US adults are online. That’s an audience size that’s hard to reach through traditional offline marketing.

What’s more, the brand you build online can keep working for you long after your most recent flyer has been discarded.

So the bottom line is: what may seem like an extraordinary expense on first glance is actually not so outlandish. Consider the benefits you could reap from the right domain name.

My advice for small businesses is not to count out your domain name when you’re planning your marketing spend. Compare the return you could receive with your other marketing efforts (online and offline). Do a little research to see if the right domain name is available for your business. Domain registrars have search tools to help you understand what domains are available to best represent your brand.

At a time when every dollar counts, a premium domain might just be the best way to put your marketing dollars to work for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I consider investing in a premium domain name?

In today’s tight economic landscape, every dollar spent by businesses needs to yield substantial returns. Premium domain names, though they might require a higher upfront investment, offer significant benefits that can make a difference for your business. These domains are memorable, easy to type, and associated with specific products or services, instantly creating a strong online brand presence.

What defines a premium domain name?

A premium domain is one that has been previously registered and is now available for resale. Unlike depreciating assets, premium domains tend to appreciate in value over time. With the ever-growing number of registered dot com names, finding a highly descriptive and intrinsic domain name has become a challenge. However, original domain registrants are increasingly willing to sell their premium domains for the right price.

What advantages does a premium domain bring to my business?

Instant Online Brand : A premium domain provides your online business with an instant brand identity. These domains are memorable and closely related to specific products or services, making it easy for visitors to understand what your website offers.

: A premium domain provides your online business with an instant brand identity. These domains are memorable and closely related to specific products or services, making it easy for visitors to understand what your website offers. Direct Navigation Traffic : Many users type keywords directly into their browser’s address bar to find what they need. Having a straightforward domain name like “Shoes.com” can lead to direct navigation traffic without the need for marketing expenditures.

: Many users type keywords directly into their browser’s address bar to find what they need. Having a straightforward domain name like “Shoes.com” can lead to direct navigation traffic without the need for marketing expenditures. Enhanced SEO Ranking: Domain names play a role in search engine rankings. The more relevant and closely associated your domain name is with what customers are searching for, the higher your chances of ranking well in search results.

How does a premium domain affect online marketing?

With around 80% of US adults online, a premium domain allows you to reach a massive audience that might be difficult to target through traditional offline marketing. Additionally, the brand identity you build online continues to work for you long after offline marketing materials are discarded.

Is the cost of a premium domain worth it for small businesses?

Absolutely. While the initial cost of a premium domain might seem high, it’s essential to consider the long-term benefits. A premium domain offers instant brand recognition, increased credibility, and potential cost savings on marketing efforts. When compared to the returns from other marketing investments, a premium domain can be an effective and efficient choice.

How can I decide if a premium domain is right for my business?

Research and comparison are key. Assess the potential return on investment from a premium domain compared to other marketing efforts, both online and offline. Utilize domain registrar search tools to find available domains that best represent your brand. Consider the unique advantages that a premium domain offers, such as immediate brand recognition and reduced marketing costs.

What are some examples of the benefits of premium domains listed in the table?

High Recall Value : A simpler domain enhances customer memory, leading to increased website traffic.

: A simpler domain enhances customer memory, leading to increased website traffic. Credibility Boost : Premium domains establish instant credibility, differentiating your business from competitors.

: Premium domains establish instant credibility, differentiating your business from competitors. Effective PPC Campaigns : Clear domains improve click-through rates, optimizing pay-per-click campaigns.

: Clear domains improve click-through rates, optimizing pay-per-click campaigns. Assets & Appreciation : Like real estate, premium domains appreciate over time and can be sold at a higher value.

: Like real estate, premium domains appreciate over time and can be sold at a higher value. Reduction in Marketing Costs : A premium domain’s self-explanatory nature reduces the need for additional marketing expenses.

: A premium domain’s self-explanatory nature reduces the need for additional marketing expenses. Global Appeal: Premium domains, especially in .com, have worldwide recognition, aiding international expansion plans.

How can I justify the initial investment in a premium domain?

While the upfront cost of a premium domain might seem significant, the long-term benefits in terms of branding, credibility, and cost reductions in marketing efforts often provide a solid justification for the investment. Consider the positive impacts on your business growth and sustainability when making your decision.

Investing in a premium domain might be the strategic move that maximizes your marketing dollars and positions your business for success in the digital world.