25 Most Popular Office Snacks – And How to Get Them Delivered

Snacking plays a pivotal role in shaping the atmosphere and culture within an office. If you run a small business it can be a smart move to keep your office break room well-stocked with an array of popular office snacks.

Having a diverse selection of snacks contributes to keeping your employees content, nourished, and functioning at their optimum capacity. This list presents a compilation of some of the most sought-after office snacks for your consideration.

These range from health-conscious options loaded with essential nutrients to a handful of treats that cater to indulgent sweet or salty cravings.

Our selection ensures that there’s something for everyone, promoting inclusivity and satisfaction.



Office Snacks

Nuts

Whether you’re a fan of almonds, pistachios or another option, nuts are a great source of protein, with about 27 grams per cup. They’re also very portable and available in ready-made packages. Or you can buy them in bulk and separate them into smaller containers as needed.

String Cheese

String cheese is very easy to transport and usually available in individual packaging. You can easily stock up your office fridge with these options, which are a good source of calcium.

Jerky

Jerky is dried meat that’s easy to store and transport. It’s a good source of lean protein, and available in beef, turkey and a variety of other meat options.

Crackers

Whole wheat crackers provide fiber and other nutrients in a very convenient package. You can also pair them with meat, cheese and veggies to make an even healthier and tastier snack.

Veggie Chips

There are tons of options now for dried vegetables transformed into salty snacks like chips. You can find kale, seaweed, carrots and more.

Dark Chocolate

For the office sweet tooth, dark chocolate is a good source of antioxidants and is generally healthier that milk chocolate and other types of candy.

Trail Mix

You can also add a bit of sweetness and saltiness to your office pantry with pre-made or homemade trail mix. This usually contains some combination of nuts, chocolate, dried fruit and pretzels.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a very popular option for the office fridge. You can find options that contain fruit, nuts or other toppings. Or you could opt for Greek yogurt with lots of protein.

Granola

Granola usually consists of rolled oats, nuts and sweetener. It can be eaten on its own or mixed with another snack like yogurt.

Protein Bars

Protein bars are a really simple snack that are easy to take to meetings or sales calls. There are tons of different manufacturers out there with different flavors and ingredients.

Apples

If you want to add some fruit to your office kitchen, apples are a simple, handheld option that provide a lot of vitamins and nutrients.

Carrots

When it comes to veggies, consider adding some baby carrots to your fridge. These are simple to carry and don’t create a lot of mess around the office.

Chips

Not all popular office snacks are necessarily super healthy. If you just need a quick bite of something salty, chips are one of the most readily available options.

Popcorn

A slightly more healthy option than chips, popcorn is fairly light and still offers that satisfying crunch and salty flavor.

Bananas

Another fruit option, bananas are easy to transport and provide tons of potassium, magnesium and Vitamin C.

Dried Fruit

Lots of other fruit options can be a bit messy for the office. But you can purchase dried fruit that’s really simple to eat and carry around the office.

Applesauce

Or you could opt for applesauce, which is available in individual packages so you can eat it with a spoon right at your desk.

Hummus

Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein, so it’s perfect for those who don’t consume animal products. You can easily enjoy it with crackers or veggies throughout the day.

Seeds

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and similar items are often rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. You can enjoy them on their own or mix them with nearly any other type of snack for some extra nutrition.

Nut Butter

From traditional peanut butter to trendier options like almond butter, this type of snack can be spread on crackers or veggies. It includes lots of protein and healthy fats.

Energy Bites

If you want to stock your office kitchen with some homemade options, energy bites can be made with oats, seeds, nut butter, chocolate, and sweetener. It’s a perfect way to add some healthy sweetness to your office snack mix.

Rice Cakes

Rice cakes are essentially large, flat crackers made of dehydrated and condensed rice. You can add extra flavor with nut butter or other toppings.

Muffins

Muffins aren’t known for being the most healthy options. But you can find products that include blueberries or other fruit to add some nutrients. You could also opt for sprouted muffins or homemade options that include less fat and carbs.

Cookies

Again, traditional cookies aren’t the most healthy office snack. But they are easily portable and available in tons of different flavors. You can even opt for protein cookies if you want to keep things as healthy as possible.

Protein Shakes

For those who prefer to drink their snacks, protein shakes are easy and portable. You can purchase pre-made ones or purchase protein powder to make your own.

Office Snacks Delivery Options

For busy entrepreneurs, ensuring a consistent supply of office snacks might seem like an added task on an already lengthy to-do list.

A practical and time-saving solution is leveraging a snack delivery service. Numerous providers offer varied solutions, ranging from subscription-based services that ensure a regular delivery of assorted snacks, to grocery delivery options or online ordering platforms.

Each caters to diverse needs, offering flexibility and convenience while maintaining your snack inventory.

Instacart

Instacart is a delivery service that works with local grocery stores. You can pick out specific snack items that you want for your office and have them brought right to you.

Love With Food

Love With Food is a subscription service that provides you with a monthly selection of different snack options. You can choose gluten free or organic options to make sure the snacks fit with your specific preferences. This may be best for a home office or small team.

AmazonFresh

AmazonFresh offers fast grocery delivery to select locations throughout the country. You can order from Whole Foods or Amazon’s stock of various grocery items. Just be sure it’s available for your business’s location, and you can order snacks just as you would any other items on Amazon.

SnackNation

SnackNation offers a snack delivery service for homes and offices. It includes a large box full of various samples that you can try. The company creates a new mix every time to keep things fresh, and you can set your own delivery dates to make sure the pantry is always stocked.

WorkPerks

WorkPerks offers a variety of snack options for you to choose from. Choose your preferences and then receive a large selection of items. This may be perfect for meetings or offices that like to try new items from artisan brands.