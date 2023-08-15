Roku TV: Top Choices For You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The success of Roku TVs can be attributed to the simplicity of the device, the platform, and of course, the content, which has resulted in 43 million monthly active accounts in the U.S. as of this year. And while Roku is easy to install and use, many people want the platform on their TV.

The best TVs on this list have some great smart features and technology. However, one of the best “features” of these TVs is the price and the content you get with Roku.

The number of TV manufacturers incorporating these streaming services is growing but still a bit limited.

What is a Smart TV?

A Smart TV is a type of television that comes with a built-in operating system and connects to the internet. With a Smart TV, you can stream TV shows and movies from the ever-growing list of streaming services such as Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

Smart TV vs. Roku TV

Roku TVs are the Smart TVs’ sophisticated sisters. Roku TV models use the Roku operating system with an easy-to-use, customizable home screen and a simple remote with everything you need to launch movies and shows quickly. While smart TVs using Roku OS are manufactured by other companies, Roku makes streaming devices.

Roku also offers streaming sticks for people that would like to take the Roku TV experience everywhere they go.

Do I Need Internet to Use a Roku TV?

You can still use the Roku TV without an internet connection, but you will need to connect to the internet to search for the latest episode of your favorite TV show or pause live TV.

Best Roku TVs

Feature/Specification Top Pick: Hisense ULED Quantum Dot QLED 55-Inch Class Roku TV Runner Up: TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Roku TV Best Value: RCA 32-inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV Screen Size 55 Inches 50 Inches 32 Inches Supported Internet Services Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube Netflix HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu, Roku TV, Disney+, Amazon Instant Video, Apple TV, YouTube Display Technology QLED LED LED Product Dimensions (D x W x H) 3.5" x 48.3" x 28.2" 3.2" x 43.8" x 25.4" 5"x32"x18.5" Resolution 4K 4K 720p Refresh Rate 60 Hz 60 Hz 60 Hz Special Feature Game Mode, 4K ULED, Dolby Vison and Dolby Atmos, Quantum Dot Color QLED, Voice Remote Flat Flat Included Components Stand, TV, Remote Control, Power Cable, Quick Start Guide Stand, Remote Control, 2x Remote Control Batteries, Power Cord, Quick Start Guide TV, Roku Remote Item Weight 32.8 pounds 27.5 pounds 11.38 pounds Other Notable Features Peak Brightness/Full Array Local Dimming Zones, Smart OS - Roku TV, Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos, Game Mode, Voice Remote 4K Ultra HD Resolution, HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG), Motion Rate 120, Dolby Atmos, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), FullView Metal Bezel-less Design, Direct LED Backlight, Dynamic Contrast, 4 HDMI Inputs (One with eARC), Roku TV Smart OS HD RESOLUTION, WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY, VOICE CONTROL, INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

The best Roku TVs combine excellent smart TV features with reasonable pricing. Roku TVs provide an excellent smart TV experience without the exorbitant price tag associated with some of the major smart TV makers.

With access to a wide range of applications and streaming services, or “channels,” as Roku refers to them, you have an unbelievable variety of entertainment selections that can compete with any premium smart TV.

Hisense ULED Quantum Dot QLED 55-Inch Class Roku TV

Top Pick: Unlock a transformative viewing experience with the Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6GR Quantum Dot QLED Series TV. Harness the power of next-gen display technology, combined with vibrant colors, optimized motion, and immersive sound, to elevate your entertainment.

Features:

4K ULED Technology: Enhanced algorithms that optimize color, contrast, brightness, and motion for a stellar viewing experience.

Enhanced algorithms that optimize color, contrast, brightness, and motion for a stellar viewing experience. Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Experience over a billion color combinations, bringing unparalleled realism to your screen.

Experience over a billion color combinations, bringing unparalleled realism to your screen. Dolby Fusion: Integrates Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound for a cinematic home experience.

Integrates Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound for a cinematic home experience. Roku TV Smart OS: Seamless access to a wide range of entertainment channels, voice control, and compatibility with popular voice assistants.

Seamless access to a wide range of entertainment channels, voice control, and compatibility with popular voice assistants. Peak Brightness & Local Dimming: Up to 600-nits peak brightness across 60 local dimming zones for superior HDR visuals.

Up to 600-nits peak brightness across 60 local dimming zones for superior HDR visuals. Game Mode: Advanced gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, Automatic Low-Latency Mode, and Variable Refresh Rate for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Advanced gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, Automatic Low-Latency Mode, and Variable Refresh Rate for smoother, more responsive gameplay. Voice Remote: Effortlessly control your TV, search content, and more using voice commands.

Hisense ULED Quantum Dot QLED 55-Inch Class Roku TV

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Roku TV

Runner Up: Experience extraordinary visuals and sound with the TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV. Packed with state-of-the-art features, it provides an impeccable entertainment experience, whether you’re streaming, gaming, or indulging in cinematic pleasures.

Features:

4K Ultra HD: Delivering four times the detail of 1080p Full HDTVs for a vivid viewing experience.

Delivering four times the detail of 1080p Full HDTVs for a vivid viewing experience. HDR PRO Suite: Includes Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for enhanced contrast, true colors, and precise details.

Includes Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for enhanced contrast, true colors, and precise details. Motion Rate 120: Provides improved motion clarity, making action sequences smoother.

Provides improved motion clarity, making action sequences smoother. Dolby Atmos: Immerse yourself in cinematic sound right in your living space.

Immerse yourself in cinematic sound right in your living space. Auto Game Mode (ALLM): Offers the lowest input lag and latency, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience.

Offers the lowest input lag and latency, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience. FullView Metal Bezel-less Design: A sleek, modern, edge-to-edge glass design that complements any room.

A sleek, modern, edge-to-edge glass design that complements any room. Direct LED Backlight: Ensures superior brightness and evenness compared to edge-lit TVs.

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Roku TV

RCA 32-inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV

Best Value: Convenience meets quality with the RCA 32-inch Roku Smart LED TV. Designed for the modern viewer, this TV integrates top-notch features, ensuring seamless streaming and clear visuals tailored for your entertainment needs.

Features:

Roku TV Integration: Provides easy access to over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across an extensive range of free and paid channels.

Provides easy access to over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across an extensive range of free and paid channels. HD Resolution (720p): Delivers crisp picture quality with impressive detail, color, and contrast.

Delivers crisp picture quality with impressive detail, color, and contrast. Wireless Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures quick and straightforward access to your favored content.

Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures quick and straightforward access to your favored content. Voice Control: Incorporated in both the Roku remote and the free mobile app, voice search enables you to effortlessly find content. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for a streamlined voice-command experience.

Incorporated in both the Roku remote and the free mobile app, voice search enables you to effortlessly find content. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for a streamlined voice-command experience. Innovative Features: Includes a simplified search across top channels, unbiased results sorted by price, and a mobile app that enhances your streaming experience, converting your smartphone into a comprehensive streaming companion.

RCA 32-inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV

Westinghouse Roku TV – 43 Inch Smart TV

The Westinghouse Roku TV, is a 43-inch television that expertly blends high-definition visuals with unrivaled streaming capabilities. Perfect for modern homes, it seamlessly integrates with various smart devices, ensuring you’re always connected.

Features:

Full HD 1080p Resolution: Delivers twice the clarity of standard HD TVs, offering a sharper image with over 2 million pixels, perfect for TV, streaming, or gaming.

Delivers twice the clarity of standard HD TVs, offering a sharper image with over 2 million pixels, perfect for TV, streaming, or gaming. Roku TV – America’s Favorite Streamer: Offers access to 350+ live TV channels and thousands of streaming apps, including popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Offers access to 350+ live TV channels and thousands of streaming apps, including popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Smart Home Compatibility: Effortlessly syncs with voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, offering seamless control and convenience.

Effortlessly syncs with voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, offering seamless control and convenience. Mobile Integration: Cast videos, music, or photos directly from your device using the Roku Mobile App or Apple AirPlay2, making sharing easier than ever.

Cast videos, music, or photos directly from your device using the Roku Mobile App or Apple AirPlay2, making sharing easier than ever. Extensive Connectivity: Features 3 HDMI ports, Composite Video, and Optical Digital Audio inputs, allowing connections to a myriad of devices, from game consoles and streaming sticks to sound bars and digital antennas.

Westinghouse Roku TV – 43 Inch Smart TV

TCL 32″ Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV

TCL’s 32-inch Class 3-Series is an affordable yet powerful TV that provides a blend of quality visuals and a customizable, user-friendly Roku experience. Ideal for those who seek simplicity without compromising on performance.

Features:

High-Definition Display: Offering HD 720p resolution, the TV ensures clarity and detail in every scene. Its 16:9 aspect ratio provides a well-balanced and proportioned viewing experience.

Offering HD 720p resolution, the TV ensures clarity and detail in every scene. Its 16:9 aspect ratio provides a well-balanced and proportioned viewing experience. User-Friendly Home Screen: With a layout that emphasizes ease of use, the TV lets you access your favorite content, from streaming platforms to gaming consoles, right from the main screen, minimizing the need for searching.

With a layout that emphasizes ease of use, the TV lets you access your favorite content, from streaming platforms to gaming consoles, right from the main screen, minimizing the need for searching. Roku Streaming: Integrated Roku offers access to a wide array of streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Disney Plus.

Integrated Roku offers access to a wide array of streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Disney Plus. Vast Content Selection: Beyond standard streaming platforms, enjoy 250+ live TV channels, Roku Originals, in-season shows, children’s programming, and more.

Beyond standard streaming platforms, enjoy 250+ live TV channels, Roku Originals, in-season shows, children’s programming, and more. Live TV Channel Guide: An added bonus is the integrated live TV guide, allowing users to seamlessly navigate between broadcast TV and live streaming channels without switching apps or devices.

TCL 32″ Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV

Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Elevate your viewing experience with the Hisense 65R6G. This 4K UHD Smart Roku TV brings cinema-quality visuals to your living room with over 8.3 million pixels for impeccable clarity. Stream a wide range of content effortlessly through the intuitive Roku TV Operating System. Plus, with Alexa compatibility, control has never been more convenient. Experience true-to-life images with Dolby Vision HDR, and ensure you don’t miss a moment of action with Motion Rate 120 image processing.

Features:

4K UltraHD Resolution: Get a vivid and sharp display with over 8.3 million pixels.

Get a vivid and sharp display with over 8.3 million pixels. Roku TV Operating System: Stream movies, TV episodes, news, and more seamlessly.

Stream movies, TV episodes, news, and more seamlessly. Alexa Compatibility: Control your TV and smart home with voice commands.

Control your TV and smart home with voice commands. Dolby Vision HDR: Witness unparalleled image quality for a cinematic experience.

Witness unparalleled image quality for a cinematic experience. Motion Rate 120: Watch fast-paced content without any lag.

Watch fast-paced content without any lag. Supported Services: Stream content from Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Stream content from Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Dimensions: 2.9″D x 57.2″W x 32.8″H

2.9″D x 57.2″W x 32.8″H Includes: Stand, TV, Remote Control, Power Cable, Quick Start Guide.

Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Westinghouse Roku TV – 24 Inch Smart TV

Experience the modern era of television with advanced features and connectivity, all designed to match the pace of your smart home setup. With a 720P LED HD display, this TV offers clarity and minimized flicker for a smoother visual experience. As part of America’s #1 Streaming platform, access a vast range of streaming services, live TV channels, and entertainment options tailored to your preferences.

Features:

High-Definition Display: Delivers a crisp 720p resolution for improved picture quality.

Delivers a crisp 720p resolution for improved picture quality. Roku TV Platform: Stream from over 350+ live TV channels and thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more.

Stream from over 350+ live TV channels and thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more. Smart Home Integration: Seamlessly integrate with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit devices.

Seamlessly integrate with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit devices. Content Casting: Easily cast videos, music, or photos from your device using the Roku Mobile App or Apple AirPlay2.

Easily cast videos, music, or photos from your device using the Roku Mobile App or Apple AirPlay2. Diverse Connectivity: Equipped with 3 HDMI ports, 1 Composite Video, and 1 Optical Digital Audio input for diverse connection options.

Westinghouse Roku TV – 24 Inch Smart TV

Westinghouse 32 Inch Smart Roku TV with Wi-Fi Connectivity and Mobile App

Experience a vibrant and smooth streaming journey with the Westinghouse 32-inch Roku TV. With its 720P LED HD display, this smart TV ensures a dynamic visual experience by reducing flicker and providing sharper, fast-motion scenes. Dive into various content options, from movies to music, made available by America’s leading streaming platform.

Features:

HD Display: 720p resolution offers clearer visuals and enhanced motion clarity.

720p resolution offers clearer visuals and enhanced motion clarity. Roku Streaming: Access 350+ live TV channels and countless streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more.

Access 350+ live TV channels and countless streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. Smart Home Ready: Integrate and control your TV with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google. Also compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Integrate and control your TV with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google. Also compatible with Apple HomeKit. Content Sharing: Directly cast videos, songs, or photos from your device via the Roku Mobile App or Apple AirPlay2.

Directly cast videos, songs, or photos from your device via the Roku Mobile App or Apple AirPlay2. Versatile Connectivity: Comes with 3 HDMI ports, 1 Composite Video, and 1 Optical Digital Audio input, providing extensive connectivity options for your entertainment devices.

Westinghouse 32 Inch Smart Roku TV with Wi-Fi Connectivity and Mobile App

Onn 55-Inch Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV

Delve into a richer and more vibrant viewing experience with the Onn 55-Inch Smart LED TV. Boasting a 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) display, this television offers a resolution four times that of Full HD, ensuring your content always looks sharp and immersive. Stream top-tier content from platforms like Netflix and YouTube directly on your TV, and enjoy realistic imagery courtesy of the LED screen technology.

Features:

4K UHD Display: Experience visuals in 4K resolution, with the capability to upscale current HD content.

Experience visuals in 4K resolution, with the capability to upscale current HD content. Smart Streaming: Access a myriad of apps from leading streaming services for a varied entertainment palette.

Access a myriad of apps from leading streaming services for a varied entertainment palette. Vivid Imagery: LED screen ensures bright colors and clear images, enhancing your viewing pleasure.

LED screen ensures bright colors and clear images, enhancing your viewing pleasure. Voice Assistant Integration: Seamlessly control your TV with voice commands using Alexa and Google Assistant.

Seamlessly control your TV with voice commands using Alexa and Google Assistant. Diverse Connectivity: Features 3 HDMI, 1 composite, 1 USB, 1 optical, 1 coaxial/cable, 1 LAN, and a headphone port.

This renewed product is inspected, tested, and refurbished to Amazon’s high standards, ensuring you receive a product that’s as good as new. Your purchase is also backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee for peace of mind.

Onn 55-Inch Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV

PHILIPS 55-Inch Class 4K 2160p Smart TV

Discover the world of entertainment in stunning detail with the PHILIPS 55-Inch 4K Smart TV. Equipped with 4K resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, this television ensures unparalleled clarity, even during high-speed sequences. The integrated Roku OS offers you a wide range of streaming options, from HBO and Netflix to Spotify and WatchESPN.

Features:

4K Resolution: Delivers crisp, high-definition visuals, elevating your viewing experience.

Delivers crisp, high-definition visuals, elevating your viewing experience. 120 PMR: Enjoy unmatched motion clarity during fast-paced sequences, ensuring you never miss a moment.

Enjoy unmatched motion clarity during fast-paced sequences, ensuring you never miss a moment. Streaming with Roku OS: Instant access to a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, and more.

Instant access to a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, and more. Sound Quality: Equipped with Dolby Audio Stereo and headphone output.

Equipped with Dolby Audio Stereo and headphone output. Picture Enhancement: Features dynamic contrast with HDR10 for lifelike visuals.

Features dynamic contrast with HDR10 for lifelike visuals. Smart Home Ready: Control your TV effortlessly using voice commands with Siri or Hey Google compatibility.

Benefit from a product that’s been meticulously inspected, tested, and refurbished to meet Amazon Renewed standards. With the added assurance of a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, you can be confident in your purchase.

PHILIPS 55-Inch Class 4K 2160p Smart TV

Features to Look for in a Roku TV

Screen size: The current display technology offers many screen sizes. Take the size and lighting of the room when choosing a screen size.

The current display technology offers many screen sizes. Take the size and lighting of the room when choosing a screen size. 8K, 4K, or HD Picture Quality: The higher the resolution, the more options you have when accessing HDR, 3D, and other types of content.

The higher the resolution, the more options you have when accessing HDR, 3D, and other types of content. Panel technology: Dolby Vision, High dynamic range (HDR), light-emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), and quantum-dot LED (QLED) are all options.

Dolby Vision, High dynamic range (HDR), light-emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), and quantum-dot LED (QLED) are all options. Memory and storage: 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage is a great start.

1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage is a great start. Connectivity and ports: WiFi and Ethernet port is vital for good internet connectivity. HDMI, USB, and other audio/video ports are also essential to connecting multiple peripherals.

WiFi and Ethernet port is vital for good internet connectivity. HDMI, USB, and other audio/video ports are also essential to connecting multiple peripherals. Contrast ratio and refresh rate: Look for high contrast ratio and refresh rate of 120Hz. Who 60Hz is good enough for watching almost any video, 120 Hz is usually better for gaming and watching movies.

Look for high contrast ratio and refresh rate of 120Hz. Who 60Hz is good enough for watching almost any video, 120 Hz is usually better for gaming and watching movies. Built-in sound technology: If you are not going to add a sound system, look for the best possible sound from the TV. This includes remote wireless headphone capability.

What channels are free with Roku?

Roku offers its users a variety of free channels with lots of content from which to choose. Below are the most popular free channels from Roku:

The Roku Channel This is Roku’s official channel. It offers a mix of free movies, TV shows, and live news. It also has premium subscription options.

Pluto TV A streaming service that offers a variety of live TV channels ranging from news to movies to sports, all for free. They have a curated list of channels and also offer on-demand content.

Tubi This service offers a wide range of free movies and TV shows with ads. They have an extensive library of older and some newer content.

Crackle Owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, it provides free movies and TV shows with ads. It also features original content.

PBS and PBS Kids Public Broadcasting Service channels offer educational and informative content. PBS Kids focuses on content suitable for children.

NewsON Provides live and on-demand local news broadcasts from over 200+ trusted TV stations across the U.S.

XUMO A streaming service offers live and on-demand content from various channels, including news, sports, and entertainment.

Stirr Provides access to local news, movies, TV shows, and even some original programming.

Popcornflix A service that offers free movies and TV shows, including some unique and independent content.

Kanopy Typically requires a library card or university login for access. It offers a vast range of indie films, documentaries, and educational content.

Hoopla Like Kanopy, you’ll need a library card for access. It provides movies, TV shows, music, eBooks, and audiobooks.

WeatherNation Focused on delivering weather news and forecasts.

Buzzer Specializes in vintage game shows.



FAQs

What is Roku TV?

Roku TV is a smart TV that comes with a built-in streaming platform, allowing users to access a wide range of content without the need for an external device.

How does Roku TV differ from other smart TVs?

Roku TV is specifically designed with the Roku operating system, offering a seamless interface and access to the Roku Channel Store for thousands of apps.

Can I add additional apps to my Roku TV?

Yes, you can add apps from the Roku Channel Store, which includes a vast selection of streaming services, games, and other applications.

Do I need a separate Roku device for my Roku TV?

No, Roku TV has the Roku platform built-in, eliminating the need for an external streaming device.

Is a subscription required to use Roku TV?

While Roku TV itself doesn’t require a subscription, some apps or channels might have their own subscription or rental fees.

Can Roku TV be controlled with a mobile app?

Yes, the Roku mobile app allows users to control their Roku TV, search for content, and even listen privately using headphones.

Does Roku TV support voice commands?

Yes, many Roku TV models come with voice control capabilities, either through the remote or the mobile app.

