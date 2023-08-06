Room Dividers: Choices For Your Home Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The rise of people who work from home has brought about an increased need for private home office space. Not everyone has a separate room they can dedicate just to work. But there are options for setting aside part of a room and still enjoy a bit of privacy.

Room dividers can provide a stylish and affordable solution for increased privacy. Many of these products can be folded and put away easily. So you can still enjoy optimal home space when you’re done working for the evening. You don’t need to worry about slapping a cubicle in the middle of your living room.

If you’re looking for the perfect room divider to help you get more work done at home, here are some of the top options to consider.

Best Room Dividers to Consider

Different teleworkers have different priorities when it comes to setting up their workspace. Some may care most about style, others about budget, and some may even want their pieces to pull double duty. Here’s a selection of products that fit various criteria so you can find the perfect solution for your teleworking office.

Decorative Room Dividers

Some folding screens and dividers can make a visual statement. Here are some of the best room dividers for those who want to add some style to their workspaces.

Best Choice Products 6-Panel Folding Freestanding Room Divider

This folding divider from Best Choice Products is perfect for those who have a classic or rustic decor style. It has six panels made of wood to look like shutters. And it easily folds so you can move or store it when you’re done working. It’s 67 inches tall and 96.5 inches wide when stretched out.

Rose Home Fashion Diamond Weave Fiber 4 Panel Room Divider

From Rose Home Fashion, this divider is perfect for a living room or office with a vintage or eclectic style. It has a woven texture and diamond patterns. It also comes in three colors, including dark brown, light beige, and tan. This four-panel screen model measures 72 inches tall and 63.6 inches wide.

Roundhill Furniture 4 Panel Room Divider

For those with a modern or art deco style, this divider from Roundhill Furniture can help you make a statement. It’s made of pinewood with a black finish and mosaic pattern. It has four panels and measures 70 inches tall by 69.2 inches wide.

ZJL Small Flower Room Divider

This ZJL unit includes four small panels with decorative flower designs. It’s like adding some botanical art to your space. It measures 71 inches tall and 68 inches wide. However, you can order it with anywhere from three to ten panels.

At Work Large Room Divider

If you want something a bit more permanent for your office space, this At Work divider includes a single, sturdy panel. It’s made of aluminum, plexiglass, and steel. And it has a modern design that won’t distract from the decor of a home with a similar style. The panel is 78 inches tall and 72 inches wide.

Most Affordable Room Dividers

If you want a way to separate your workspace but don’t want to spend a lot, here are a few of the best options.

Legacy Decor Shoji Style Room Divider

This Legacy Decor product consists of a pine wood frame with white inserts. It comes in a variety of colors, including black, cherry, and espresso. And you can get anywhere from three to ten panels depending on your needs. The three-panel version measures 71 inches by 52 inches.

Kernorv Hanging Decorative Screen Panels

If you want a more permanent solution, consider these hanging panels from Kernorv. You need to install them onto a ceiling or wall. And they don’t block your entire line of vision. But they can help to define a separate space. Each panel is 15.7 inches square, and the set comes with 12 panels.

VEPRIMIN 4 Panel Room Divider

This option from VEPRIMIN provides a no-frills solution for privacy. It consists of 180 GSM polyester which is breathable, not see-through, cleaning friendly and water resistant. It measures 136 inches by 71 inches.

FDW 3 Panel Wood Room Divider

For something a bit more stylish that’s still affordable, consider this one from FDW. It has just three panels. But each one is made of wood and comes in either brown or gray. It measures 67.7 inches by 16.9 inches.

FDW 4 Panel Wood Mesh Room Divider

Another option from FDW includes four panels with a woven design. It comes in a variety of styles, from basic tan colors to diamond patterns. It measures 71 inches by 70.5 inches when completely extended.

Versatile Room Dividers

Some of these products can serve more than one purpose. If you want to use them to display art or knick-knacks, here are some versatile options to consider.

Giantex 4 Panel Wood Room Divider

If you want a divider that doubles as a shelving unit, consider this option from Giantex. It includes three display shelves that you can use to decorate your office or make the piece blend in with the rest of your home. It measures 67 inches by 49 inches.

Oriental Furniture Double Sided Works of Van Gogh Canvas Room Divider

If you want your foldable panels to double as a piece of artwork, look no further than this piece from Oriental Furniture. It includes images of Van Gogh paintings on each side. So you can flip it for a new look regularly. It’s also lightweight and measures 71 inches tall by 63 inches wide.

MyGift 4-Panel Chalkboard Room Divider

If you want to customize your own divider images, this one from MyGift includes chalkboard panels. So you can easily write notes or draw pictures you want to be displayed around your living and workspace. The 4-panel version measures 70.9 inches tall by 63 inches wide.

Proman Products Folding Privacy Screen

This divider from Proman Products lets you add your own photos to frames that make up each panel. The frames include plexiglass panels and fit 8.5 by 11-inch photos. The product measures 67 inches tall by 54.5 inches wide.

Bamworld Large Plant Stand

If you want both a divider and a place to show off your plants, consider this stand from Bamworld. It won’t completely block your line of sight, but it does help to define a space and gives you places for plenty of plants. It measures 34.2 inches tall and 59 inches wide.

Best Room Divider Curtains

Curtains can also serve this purpose very well. Here are some panels and tracks to help you divide up your space.

RYB HOME Extra Wide Long Curtain Privacy Office Space Divider Wall Panel

If you want a portable curtain solution, consider this option from RYB HOME. It includes a rod with grommets. The material is durable and opaque to offer clear separation. It’s also available in a wide array of colors. This option measures 108 inches tall by 180 inches wide.

RoomDividersNow Tension Rod Room Divider Curtain Kit XX-Large

This curtain set from RoomDividersNow includes a tension rod. So it’s easy to put up and take down as long as there are walls to prop it up against. The curtains come in several color choices to match your decor. This option measures 120″W x 96″H.

RHF Privacy Room Divider Curtain

This RHF curtain is completely opaque and is the same color on both sides. So it’s perfect for privacy but also maintains a stylish look from every vantage point. It comes in various shades of black, gray, and brown and measures 96 inches tall by 144 inches wide.

Labhanshi Moroccan Medallion Floral Ombre Mandala Window Curtains

These Labhanshi curtains can work either over windows or in the middle of a space. They’re well suited to use as a room divider because one or both panels can be tied up when not in use. The panels measure 82 inches by 41 inches.

KXLIFE Flexible Bendable Ceiling Curtain Track

If you need to divide a space in an irregular shape, this KXLIFE product can help. It’s installed on a ceiling and can curve so you get the exact area you want. You can use it with pretty much any curtains. It runs 16 feet long.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I best divide a room?

Start by deciding what portion of the space you want to separate for your workspace or another purpose. From there, you can choose the type of physical divider that works for your style and budget. A traditional foldable divider is likely to be the easiest and most affordable option. However, you could also use other furniture like bookshelves or install curtains from the ceiling. Use accent decor like plants around the divider to make it look more seamless in the larger design. And don’t forget to take into consideration how it blocks the light in the room. If it does you might need to buy lamps to make for the light the divider is blocking.

Why would a small business, freelancer, or entrepreneur need a room divider?

Room dividers can serve a variety of purposes in a professional setting. For small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, a room divider can help create a dedicated workspace, especially in a shared or open-plan area. It can also improve productivity by reducing distractions and noise. Moreover, room dividers can add a touch of professionalism when meeting with clients, particularly when you’re operating from a home office. They’re also useful for defining different functional areas within a single space, like separating a break area from workstations in a small office.

What factors should I consider when choosing a room divider for my workspace?

When choosing a room divider, you should consider its size, portability, durability, and style. The size should be appropriate for your workspace and meet your privacy needs. Portability can be crucial if you need to frequently rearrange your space. For durability, consider a high-quality room divider that can withstand daily use. Finally, the style of the divider should match your existing decor and convey your business’s image. Some room dividers also offer additional features such as built-in shelves for storage, chalkboards, or whiteboards for brainstorming and planning.

How can room dividers enhance the aesthetic appeal of my workspace?

Room dividers come in a variety of styles, materials, and designs that can significantly enhance the look of your workspace. They can add color, texture, and visual interest to an otherwise plain area. Some room dividers are works of art in their own right, featuring intricate designs, motifs, or beautiful photography. Others can be customized to your specific taste. By carefully selecting a room divider that matches your brand and personal style, you can create a workspace that is not only functional but also inspiring and welcoming.

Can room dividers help with noise reduction in my workspace?

Yes, certain types of room dividers are designed to help reduce noise, which can be particularly helpful in busy or shared workspaces. Look for room dividers that are marketed as “sound-absorbing” or “acoustic.” These dividers are typically made from materials like foam or fabric that absorb sound, helping to dampen noise and create a quieter environment. However, keep in mind that while they can significantly lessen noise distractions, they are not typically as effective as built-in soundproofing solutions.

