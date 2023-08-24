65 of The Best Sales Apps

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Sales apps have ushered in a new era of efficiency and productivity for small businesses, redefining their operational landscape. These transformative tools have reshaped the sales process, enabling smoother workflows and better customer interactions.

In this compilation, we present a comprehensive list of 65 top-notch sales apps, categorized to help you navigate through various functionalities seamlessly. From lead generation to customer relationship management, this guide covers a range of apps that can elevate your sales game.

The Importance of Sales Apps for Sales Teams

In the contemporary business landscape, where competition is rife and customer expectations are ever-evolving, sales apps have emerged as vital lifelines for sales teams. Especially for small businesses that may not have the luxury of vast resources or large teams, these tools can significantly level the playing field. They offer multifaceted advantages that not only streamline operations but also enhance the quality of customer interactions.

Here’s a deeper dive into why sales apps have become indispensable for sales teams:

Efficiency and Automation: Sales apps are adept at automating routine tasks – logging call details, setting follow-up reminders, or even generating reports. This automation ensures consistency and reduces the risk of manual errors.

With these apps, teams can monitor sales pipelines in real-time. This transparency allows for timely interventions and strategy adjustments and ensures that no opportunity slips through the cracks.

Sales apps often come with CRM functionalities that store detailed customer profiles. Armed with this information, sales reps can craft tailored pitches and solutions, leading to higher conversion rates.

These tools provide analytics and insights derived from accumulated sales data. This empowers teams to make informed decisions, identify successful strategies, and rectify areas of weakness.

Sales apps promote team cohesion by enabling easy sharing of information, strategies, and leads. This collective approach often accelerates deal closures and ensures a unified front when interacting with clients.

Many sales apps are mobile-friendly, ensuring that sales reps have access to vital information and functionalities on the go. This is crucial in today's dynamic sales scenarios, where quick responses can make all the difference.

By streamlining processes and enhancing customer interactions, these apps directly contribute to increased sales, repeat business, and customer referrals – all of which boost the bottom line.

In essence, sales apps for sales teams are not just tools but strategic assets. They transform the sales process from a manual, reactive approach to a proactive, strategic one. By doing so, they enhance efficiency and significantly elevate the quality of customer engagements, positioning businesses for sustained success and growth.

What to Look for in a Mobile Sales App

In today’s digital era, the availability of numerous mobile sales apps can make the selection process quite daunting for businesses. It’s essential to sift through the clutter and hone in on the features and facets that truly matter. The right sales app can exponentially enhance your team’s productivity, agility, and customer engagement. To ensure you pick an app that aligns well with your business requirements and operational nuances, here are the pivotal aspects to consider:

User-Friendly Interface: Crucial for quick onboarding and optimal usage. Reduces the learning curve for sales teams, ensuring swift adoption. Enhances team confidence and productivity.

Seamless Integrations: Facilitates the easy merger of the app with your existing CRM, marketing tools, or any other relevant systems. Promotes uninterrupted workflows, maximizing the app’s utility. Reduces manual data entry, minimizing the risk of errors.

Reliable Customer Support: Assures prompt resolution of any issues or queries. Offers guidance during the initial setup and during any future updates. A responsive support team can greatly influence the app’s success within your organization.

Stringent Security Measures: Ensures the confidentiality and protection of your sales data. Builds trust, especially when dealing with sensitive customer information. Compliance with standard security protocols and certifications is a definite plus.

Transparent Pricing: Clear pricing structures devoid of hidden costs or ambiguous terms. Helps in budgeting and ensures you receive value for your investment. Provides flexible plans, catering to growing businesses and established entities.

Customization and Flexibility: The ability to tailor the app’s features to your specific sales processes and requirements. Ensures the app remains relevant as your sales strategies evolve. Promotes a sense of ownership among the sales team, boosting usage rates.

Offline Capabilities: The ability to access and input data even without an internet connection. Especially beneficial for sales reps on the move or in areas with patchy internet connectivity.



Making a well-informed choice in mobile sales apps by considering the aforementioned facets not only guarantees a robust tool for your sales team but also ensures a smooth and progressive sales journey. These factors converge to empower your team, optimize workflows, and ultimately drive sales success.

The 65 Best Sales Apps to Boost Your Business

Below you’ll discover 65 of the best sales apps and tools, categorized for your convenience, to enhance various aspects of your sales strategy. Whether it’s streamlining communication, optimizing customer engagement, or improving sales management, these resources are designed to elevate your sales efforts.

Top Sales Apps for Customer Relationship Management

First up are the top sales apps for customer relationship management, essential tools that empower businesses to cultivate meaningful interactions and nurture long-lasting customer loyalty. Read on for the top CRM software and apps.

1. HubSpot CRM

HubSpot CRM offers a user-friendly interface with contact management, email tracking, and sales automation tools, suitable for small businesses.

2. Salesforce

Salesforce is a robust CRM platform used by enterprises for sales, service, and marketing management, offering extensive customization options.

3. Pipedrive

Pipedrive focuses on visual sales pipeline management, helping sales teams organize leads, track deals, and streamline communication.

4. Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM provides a comprehensive suite of sales and marketing tools for businesses of all sizes, including automation and analytics.

5. ClickUp

ClickUp is a versatile project management tool with features for task tracking, collaboration, and goal management, suitable for virtually any sales team.

6. Insightly

Insightly combines CRM and project management features for small businesses, aiding in managing contacts, tasks, projects, and more.

7. Freshsales

Freshsales offers sales automation, email tracking, and lead scoring designed to enhance sales teams’ efficiency and customer interactions.

8. Nimble

Nimble is a social CRM that integrates contacts, social media, and communication, helping businesses build stronger customer relationships.

CRM App Key Features Best Suited For HubSpot CRM - User-friendly interface

- Contact management

- Email tracking

- Sales automation tools Small businesses Salesforce - Extensive customization options

- Manages sales, service, and marketing Enterprises Pipedrive - Visual sales pipeline management

- Organize leads

- Track deals

- Streamline communication Sales teams Zoho CRM - Comprehensive suite of sales and marketing tools

- Automation

- Analytics Businesses of all sizes ClickUp - Task tracking

- Collaboration

- Goal management Virtually any sales team Insightly - CRM and project management features

- Manages contacts, tasks, projects, etc. Small businesses Freshsales - Sales automation

- Email tracking

- Lead scoring Enhancing sales team efficiency Nimble - Integrates contacts, social media, and communication

- Builds stronger customer relationships Businesses focused on customer relations

The Best Lead Management Apps for Your Sales Team

Leads are the lifeblood of any business, serving as the foundation for growth, customer acquisition, and revenue generation. Here are some top lead generation software and management apps for businesses to consider.

9. EngageBay

EngageBay offers CRM, marketing automation, and customer service tools, catering to small and medium-sized businesses for seamless management.

10. Aweber

Aweber is an email marketing platform with autoresponders, templates, and list segmentation, assisting businesses in effective email campaigns.

11. TextMagic

TextMagic is an SMS marketing platform allowing businesses to send text messages for promotions, reminders, and alerts.

12. Vtiger

Vtiger CRM combines sales, marketing, and support features with customization options, serving businesses aiming for integrated customer management.

13. ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels enables businesses to create sales funnels and landing pages for lead generation and sales optimization.

14. Flodesk

Flodesk is an email marketing tool known for its creative and visually appealing email templates, catering to businesses with a design focus.

15. Calendly

Calendly simplifies scheduling by letting users set up available time slots, making it easier for clients or teams to book appointments.

16. MailerLite

MailerLite offers email marketing features, including templates, automation, and analytics, suitable for businesses seeking efficient communication.

App Name Key Features Best Suited For EngageBay - CRM

- Marketing automation

- Customer service tools Small and medium-sized businesses Aweber - Email marketing

- Autoresponders

- Templates

- List segmentation Effective email campaigns TextMagic - SMS marketing platform

- Send promotional messages, reminders, and alerts SMS-based marketing Vtiger - Integrates sales, marketing, and support

- Customization options Integrated customer management ClickFunnels - Sales funnel creation

- Landing pages for lead generation Lead generation and sales optimization Flodesk - Email marketing

- Visually appealing email templates Businesses with a design focus in communication Calendly - Simplified scheduling

- Setting up available time slots Streamlining appointment bookings MailerLite - Email marketing

- Templates

- Automation

- Analytics Efficient email-based communication

Top Point-of-Sale (POS) Sales Apps

Transitioning to POS sales apps, these dynamic tools redefine transactions and customer experiences, optimizing every sales touchpoint.

17. Square

Square provides payment processing, point-of-sale, and small business tools, simplifying transactions and inventory management for various businesses.

18. Loyverse POS

Loyverse POS is a free point-of-sale software with sales tracking, inventory management, and customer loyalty features for small businesses.

19. Vend

Vend offers comprehensive point-of-sale solutions, inventory management, and analytics, catering to retail businesses of different sizes.

20. Clover

Clover provides a versatile point-of-sale system with payment processing, inventory tracking, and customization options, tailored for businesses’ needs.

21. LightSpeed

LightSpeed offers a cloud-based point-of-sale system with inventory management, analytics, and e-commerce integration for retail and restaurants.

22. Toast

Toast offers an all-in-one restaurant management system covering point-of-sale, online ordering, inventory, and employee management.

23. Infrasys Cloud POS

Infrasys Cloud POS is designed for hospitality businesses, offering cloud-based point-of-sale solutions with order management and reporting features.

24. Korona POS

Korona POS offers inventory and customer management, and reporting capabilities, designed for various retail industries.

App Name Key Features Best Suited For Square - Payment processing

- Point-of-sale

- Small business tools

- Inventory management Various businesses Loyverse POS - Free software

- Sales tracking

- Inventory management

- Customer loyalty Small businesses Vend - Comprehensive point-of-sale

- Inventory management

- Analytics Retail businesses of different sizes Clover - Versatile point-of-sale

- Payment processing

- Inventory tracking

- Customization options Tailored business needs LightSpeed - Cloud-based point-of-sale

- Inventory management

- Analytics

- E-commerce integration Retail and restaurants Toast - All-in-one restaurant management

- Point-of-sale

- Online ordering

- Inventory

- Employee management Restaurants Infrasys Cloud POS - Designed for hospitality

- Cloud-based point-of-sale

- Order management

- Reporting Hospitality businesses Korona POS - Inventory management

- Customer management

- Reporting Various retail industries

The Best Sales Apps for Field Sales Reps

These cutting-edge solutions equip on-the-go professionals with the tools to seamlessly manage leads, appointments, and sales activities while maximizing productivity.

25. TripIt

TripIt helps field sales reps organize travel plans, itineraries, and bookings for efficient business travel management.

26. CamCard

CamCard scans and stores business cards, aiding sales reps in digitally managing contacts and networking connections.

27. Spotio

Spotio is a field sales tool with mapping and tracking features, assisting reps in territory management, lead tracking, and route planning.

28. Google Maps

Google Maps provides navigation, real-time traffic updates, and location searches for effective route planning and efficient field visits.

29. Evernote

Evernote captures notes, documents, and ideas, offering sales reps in the field a handy tool for organizing information and collaboration.

30. Dropbox Sign (formerly HelloSign)

Dropbox Sign enables digital signatures on documents, streamlining contract signing for remote field sales interactions.

31. Slack

Slack facilitates communication and collaboration among field sales teams, enhancing real-time interaction and information sharing.

32. Parkopedia

Parkopedia offers parking information and location services, helping field reps find parking options while on the go.

App Name Key Features Primary Use for Field Sales Reps TripIt - Organizes travel plans, itineraries, and bookings Efficient business travel management CamCard - Scans and stores business cards Digital management of contacts and networking Spotio - Mapping and tracking

- Territory management

- Lead tracking

- Route planning Territory and route management for sales visits Google Maps - Navigation

- Real-time traffic updates

- Location searches Route planning and navigation for field visits Evernote - Captures notes, documents, ideas Organizing information and collaboration in the field Dropbox Sign - Enables digital signatures on documents Streamlining contract and document signing remotely Slack - Communication and collaboration tools Real-time interaction and information sharing among sales teams Parkopedia - Provides parking information and location services Finding parking options during field visits

Best Mobile Sales Apps for Inventory Management

This next set of innovative apps revolutionizes inventory control, ensuring businesses stay agile and well-equipped to meet customer demands.

33. Zoho Inventory

Zoho Inventory offers mobile inventory management, tracking stock levels, orders, and sales for businesses of varying sizes.

34. Inventory Now

Inventory Now simplifies inventory tracking with barcode scanning, stock level updates, and order management, suitable for small businesses.

35. inFlow Inventory Software

inFlow provides mobile inventory solutions with features like order creation, stock updates, and reporting for efficient business operations.

36. Sortly

Sortly assists with visual inventory management using photos, categories, and labels, helping users easily locate and manage items.

37. Veeqo

Veeqo inventory management offers order processing, and multichannel sales integration, catering to e-commerce businesses.

38. Partender

Partender streamlines inventory counting for bars and restaurants through mobile scanning, enhancing accuracy and reducing time.

39. JumpStock

JumpStock offers inventory control with barcode scanning, replenishment alerts, and reporting for optimized supply chain management.

40. Stock Control 2

Stock Control 2 mobile inventory tracking features include barcode scanning, tracking stock levels, and order management.

41. SOS Inventory

SOS Inventory provides sales tracking, stock control, and integrations and is suitable for small to medium businesses.

App Name Key Features Best Suited For Zoho Inventory - Mobile inventory management

- Track stock levels, orders, sales Businesses of varying sizes Inventory Now - Barcode scanning

- Stock level updates

- Order management Small businesses inFlow Inventory Software - Mobile inventory solutions

- Order creation

- Stock updates

- Reporting Efficient business operations Sortly - Visual inventory using photos

- Categories and labels Easy location and management of items Veeqo - Order processing

- Multichannel sales integration E-commerce businesses Partender - Mobile scanning for inventory counting

- Tailored for bars and restaurants Bars and restaurants JumpStock - Barcode scanning

- Replenishment alerts

- Reporting Optimized supply chain management Stock Control 2 - Mobile tracking

- Barcode scanning

- Track stock levels

- Order management General inventory management SOS Inventory - Sales tracking

- Stock control

- Integrations Small to medium businesses

Popular Sales Apps for Customer Engagement

The dynamic applications below empower businesses to forge deeper connections and deliver personalized experiences that resonate with their audience.

42. Braze

Braze is a customer engagement platform offering personalized messaging, automation, and analytics for meaningful customer interactions.

43. Zendesk

Zendesk provides customer support solutions with ticketing, chat, and self-service options, enhancing customer engagement and issue resolution.

44. Jotform

Jotform facilitates customer engagement through customizable online forms and surveys, enabling businesses to gather feedback and information.

45. NetSuite CRM

NetSuite CRM offers sales, marketing, and service automation tools, enhancing customer engagement and relationship management.

46. Dialpad

Dialpad provides cloud communication tools, including voice, video, and messaging, helping businesses engage with customers efficiently.

47. Infobip

Infobip offers messaging and communication tools for customer engagement across multiple channels, aiding businesses in connecting effectively.

48. Pendo

Pendo offers a platform for product engagement and analytics, helping businesses understand and enhance customer interactions with their products.

49. Salesforce Customer 360

Salesforce Customer 360 provides a unified view of customer data, enhancing engagement by enabling personalized and seamless interactions.

App Name Key Features Primary Focus Braze - Personalized messaging

- Automation

- Analytics Meaningful customer interactions Zendesk - Customer support

- Ticketing

- Chat

- Self-service Customer engagement and issue resolution Jotform - Customizable online forms and surveys Gathering feedback and information NetSuite CRM - Sales, marketing, and service automation Customer engagement and relationship management Dialpad - Cloud communication tools

- Voice, video, messaging Efficient customer communication Infobip - Messaging and communication across multiple channels Effective multichannel customer engagement Pendo - Product engagement

- Analytics Understanding and enhancing product engagement Salesforce Customer 360 - Unified view of customer data Personalized and seamless customer interactions

Sales App Choices for Sales Management

Let’s explore some comprehensive tools that provide sales managers with the insights and capabilities to orchestrate teams, analyze performance, and drive strategic decisions.

50. Monday.com

Monday.com offers sales management tools with customizable workflows, tracking, and collaboration features, suitable for team coordination.

51. SalesCred

SalesCred provides AI-driven sales coaching and performance insights, aiding managers in guiding their teams to success.

52. Flowlu

Flowlu offers sales management features along with project management and collaboration tools, catering to business needs holistically.

53. Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell is a sales CRM with pipeline tracking, automation, and analytics, helping managers monitor and optimize team performance.

54. LeadSquared CRM

LeadSquared CRM offers lead management, automation, and analytics, helping managers oversee and enhance sales processes.

55. SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is a sales enablement platform with mapping and tracking features, aiding managers in field team management.

56. ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo provides sales intelligence with contact and company data, helping managers identify and target potential customers effectively.

57. Expensify

Expensify streamlines expense management with receipt scanning and reporting, easing the process for managers and their teams.

App Name Key Features Primary Focus Monday.com - Customizable workflows

- Tracking

- Collaboration Team coordination and sales management SalesCred - AI-driven sales coaching

- Performance insights Sales coaching and team guidance Flowlu - Sales management

- Project management

- Collaboration Holistic business management Zendesk Sell - Sales CRM

- Pipeline tracking

- Automation

- Analytics Monitoring and optimizing sales team performance LeadSquared CRM - Lead management

- Automation

- Analytics Managing and enhancing sales processes SalesRabbit - Sales enablement

- Mapping and tracking Field sales team management ZoomInfo - Sales intelligence

- Contact and company data Identifying and targeting potential customers Expensify - Expense management

- Receipt scanning

- Reporting Streamlining expenses for sales teams

Project Management App Choices for Sales Managers

The following project management solutions empower managers to streamline projects, collaborate effectively, and ensure seamless coordination across teams for optimal outcomes.

58. Asana

Asana offers project tracking and task management, helping managers coordinate activities and monitor team progress effectively.

59. Trello

Trello provides visual task boards for project organization, assisting sales managers in planning and supervising tasks efficiently.

60. Basecamp

Basecamp has collaboration tools for project management, enabling managers to oversee tasks, discussions, and timelines seamlessly.

61. Jira

Jira provides issue and project tracking, aiding sales managers in managing tasks, identifying roadblocks, and ensuring project success.

62. ActiveCollab

ActiveCollab offers project planning and collaboration tools, helping sales managers streamline tasks and enhance team productivity.

63. Wrike

Wrike provides versatile project management features, enabling managers to allocate tasks, track progress, and ensure timely execution.

64. GoodDay

GoodDay’s platform offers task management and team collaboration, assisting managers in organizing projects and fostering efficient teamwork.

65. Adobe Workfront

Adobe Workfront provides project planning and resource management, supporting managers in overseeing projects and optimizing resource allocation.

App Name Key Features Primary Focus Asana - Project tracking

- Task management Coordinating activities & monitoring team progress Trello - Visual task boards Planning and overseeing tasks efficiently Basecamp - Collaboration tools

- Task management

- Discussions

- Timelines Seamless project management and communication Jira - Issue and project tracking Task management and identification of roadblocks ActiveCollab - Project planning

- Collaboration tools Streamlining tasks & enhancing team productivity Wrike - Versatile project management features

- Task allocation

- Progress tracking Ensuring timely execution and progress tracking GoodDay - Task management

- Team collaboration Organizing projects & fostering team efficiency Adobe Workfront - Project planning

- Resource management Overseeing projects & optimizing resource allocation

How Sales Reps Can Use Apps Effectively in Sales Activities

In today’s fast-paced sales landscape, apps designed to facilitate sales processes are more than just convenient tools; they are essential assets that can make or break a sales strategy. However, the mere adoption of such apps is not a guarantee of success. The effectiveness of these apps is magnified when they are approached with a strategic mindset, ensuring they seamlessly integrate with a rep’s daily routine and overarching sales goals.

To foster a proactive sales mindset, it’s imperative to delve deeper into the integration and optimization of these sales apps. Here’s how sales reps can use these tools to elevate their sales processes:

Comprehensive Training: Ensure every sales rep is well-versed in the app’s functionalities. A deep understanding will allow them to harness the app’s full potential, fostering a sales mindset that is tech-empowered and results-driven.

Ensure every sales rep is well-versed in the app's functionalities. A deep understanding will allow them to harness the app's full potential, fostering a sales mindset that is tech-empowered and results-driven.

Sync the sales app with your existing CRM and other systems. This ensures data continuity, reduces redundancy, and streamlines the entire sales process.

Every sales team has unique requirements. Tailor the app's features to align with specific sales activities, whether it's lead tracking, follow-ups, or presentations. This ensures the tool is precisely attuned to your team's needs.

Stay updated with the app's latest features and improvements. Encourage feedback from the team to understand areas of improvement or additional requirements.

Many sales apps provide analytics and insights. Use this data to understand customer behaviors, sales trends, and areas of opportunity, refining strategies in real time.

Sales apps’ true power is unleashed when integrated with a proactive sales mindset. This combination of tech-savvy tools and strategic thinking ensures that sales reps are not just using an app but are empowered by it, leading to improved efficiency, deeper customer engagement, and, ultimately, enhanced sales outcomes.

FAQs: Sales Apps

What Security Measures Should a Good Sales App Have?

Cybersecurity should be part of every business startup checklist, especially when selecting what tools to use. To ensure data integrity, a reputable sales app should incorporate robust encryption protocols, multi-factor authentication, and regular security updates, safeguarding sensitive information against potential breaches.

How Do I Train Sales Reps to Use a New Sales App?

Efficiently onboard sales reps by offering comprehensive training sessions, interactive tutorials, and access to a dedicated support team. Encourage hands-on practice to instill confidence and competence in utilizing the app’s features.

How Can Apps for Sales Improve My Sales Reps’ Performance?

Sales apps empower sales reps with real-time data insights, lead tracking, and automation capabilities, enabling personalized interactions and timely follow-ups. This streamlined approach enhances efficiency, fostering higher conversion rates and improved performance.

How Do Sales Apps Streamline the Sales Process?

Sales apps simplify lead management, automate routine tasks, and facilitate seamless collaboration among team members. By centralizing information and optimizing workflows, they expedite the sales process, reducing friction and enhancing productivity.

Can Sales Apps Assist Sales Reps in Closing Sales?

Absolutely, sales apps equip reps with accurate product information, customer history, and communication records, allowing for personalized and informed conversations. This valuable insight often leads to increased customer trust and more successful closures.