Samsung S21 Unlocked: Best-In-Class Tool for Agile Businesses

Choosing the right smartphone for small business owners and entrepreneurs is a must, as it can significantly impact their productivity and daily operations. The Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked are two flagship devices that offer a multitude of features catering to various business needs.

Key Features of the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked

Display and Design

The Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked boast stunning displays, with the S21 featuring a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and the S21 Ultra sporting a larger 6.8-inch screen. Both devices offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enjoyable user experience.

The design of these devices is sleek and modern, with the S21 available in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink, while the S21 Ultra comes in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. Each device is also encased in durable Gorilla Glass Victus, providing added protection.

Performance and Processor

Powered by the Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset (depending on the region), the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked provide stellar performance. Coupled with up to 12GB RAM on the S21 and 16GB RAM on the S21 Ultra, these devices can easily handle multiple tasks and demanding apps.

Camera Capabilities

The camera systems on these smartphones are impressive, with the Samsung S21 Unlocked featuring a triple-camera setup, including a 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked boasts a quad-camera setup with a 108MP wide, 10MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide lens. Both devices offer features like Single Take and 8K video recording, enabling users to capture high-quality photos and videos for marketing and social media purposes.

Battery Life and Charging

The Samsung S21 Unlocked comes with a 4,000mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked has a larger 5,000mAh battery. Actual battery life may vary depending on usage patterns and network environment, but both devices usually provide all-day usage. Additionally, both smartphones support fast, wireless, and reverse wireless charging for added convenience.

Storage Options

Storage is very important for business users; both devices offer ample space. The Samsung S21 Unlocked comes in 128GB and 256GB variants, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked offers 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options. It’s important to note that neither device has expandable storage, so choose your storage capacity wisely.

5G Connectivity

Both the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked are 5G-ready, ensuring fast and reliable network connections. 5G networks offer increased speed and reduced latency, enabling business users to stay connected and productive wherever they are.

Samsung S21 Unlocked: Top Picks From Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Factory Unlocked

Top Pick: This SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Factory Unlocked is refurbished, fully functional and in excellent condition, with no visible cosmetic damage to the screen or body. It also comes with a battery that exceeds 80% capacity relative to the new.

With 5G cellular technology and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can stream, download, and browse faster. And with a massive 512 GB of memory storage capacity, you’ll have plenty of space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

Other features include all-day intelligent battery management, automatic professional-style effects, and multi-cam recording for creating share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot.

Features:

5G cellular technology and Wi-Fi connectivity

512 GB memory storage capacity

Pro-grade camera with 3x and 10x optical zoom, 100x Space Zoom, and 108MP resolution

All-day intelligent battery management

Automatic professional-style effects

Multi-cam recording for creating share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot

Pros:

Impressive camera capabilities with 100x Space Zoom and 108MP resolution

Massive 512 GB memory storage capacity

All-day intelligent battery management

Refurbished and fully functional with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Fast 5G cellular technology and Wi-Fi connectivity

Cons:

Accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional

Product may come in generic box

Headphone and SIM card not included

Refurbished phones are not guaranteed to maintain their waterproof seal

With the Amazon Renewed Guarantee Plus, you can buy confidently, knowing you’re covered in case anything goes wrong. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The phone has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors, ensuring it’s in “Excellent condition” with no cosmetic damage visible from 12 inches away.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Factory Unlocked

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Factory Unlocked, 128GB, 120Hz

Runner Up: As the runner up, the SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Factory Unlocked also packs a punch with all its features. This phone is packed with features that will help you stay productive and connected, all while delivering high-quality photos, videos, and visuals.

With a 6.4-inch screen size and 120Hz display, you’ll enjoy super smooth scrolling and seamless visuals in both work and play. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant colors and brightness, even in bright sunlight.

Features:

6.4-inch screen size with 120Hz display

Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with vibrant colors and brightness

Pro-grade camera with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide-angle, Telephoto, and Selfie cameras

30x SpaceZoom for high-resolution close-ups

Power-efficient processor chip for multitasking and graphic-heavy gaming

All-day intelligent power with a 4500mAh intelligent battery and Super Fast Charging

Pros:

High-quality and vibrant display with 120Hz refresh rate

Pro-grade camera with 30x SpaceZoom and EngageZoom Lock

Powerful processor chip for multitasking and graphic-heavy gaming

All-day intelligent power with a 4500mAh intelligent battery and Super Fast Charging

5G cellular technology for fast connectivity

Cons:

128GB memory storage capacity may not be enough for some users

Accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional

Product may come in generic box

Refurbished phones are not guaranteed to maintain their waterproof seal

The power-efficient processor chip boosts multitasking and graphic-heavy gaming. At the same time, the 4500mAh intelligent battery with all-day intelligent power and Super Fast Charging lets you stay connected all day. With 5G cellular technology, you can stream, download, and browse faster.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Factory Unlocked, 128GB, 120Hz

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G Factory Unlocked

Best Value: The best value goes to the SAMSUNG Galaxy S21+ 5G Factory Unlocked. The features include a pro-grade camera with 30X Space Zoom, an easy-to-use, multi-lens camera, and the ability to capture cinema-quality 8K video. You can create share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot with multiple ways to record, including multi-cam recording and automatic, professional-style effects.

Other features include next-generation connectivity with 5G cellular technology, 128GB memory storage capacity, and wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

Features:

Pro-grade camera with 30X Space Zoom and 8K video capture

Multiple ways to record, including multi-cam recording and automatic, professional-style effects

64MP camera for detailed portraits, landscapes, and close-ups

All-day intelligent battery management

5G cellular technology for next-generation connectivity

128GB memory storage capacity

Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity

Pros:

Pro-grade camera with 30X Space Zoom and 8K video capture

Multiple ways to record, including multi-cam recording and automatic, professional-style effects

64MP camera for detailed portraits, landscapes, and close-ups

All-day intelligent battery management

5G cellular technology for next-generation connectivity

Cons:

Only wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, no wired connectivity

Limited color options

Accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional

Refurbished phones are not guaranteed to maintain their waterproof seal

The 64MP camera captures and shares detailed portraits, stunning landscapes, and crisp close-ups, while the all-day intelligent battery intuitively manages your cellphone’s usage, so you can go all day without charging. The phone has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors, ensuring it’s in “Excellent condition” with no cosmetic damage visible from 12 inches away.

SAMSUNG Galaxy T2 5G Factory Unlocked, 128GB

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21+ 5G

The SAMSUNG Galaxy S21+ 5G refurbished has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned to ensure that it meets Amazon’s high standards for quality and reliability. With 256GB of memory storage capacity, you’ll have plenty of space to store all your photos, videos, and apps. The phone runs on the Android 11.0 operating system and supports 5G cellular technology.

The phone has Wi-Fi connectivity technologies and supports wireless network technologies such as GSM, CDMA, LTE, and Wi-Fi. The black color gives it a sleek, sophisticated look that will turn heads.

Pros:

Affordable price

Professionally inspected and tested

256GB of memory storage capacity

Supports 5G cellular technology

Wi-Fi and wireless network technologies

Cons:

Refurbished product

Non-original accessories

Light scratches on the body

Not guaranteed to maintain waterproof seal

The SAMSUNG Galaxy S21+ 5G refurbished phone offers plenty of memory storage capacity and supports 5G cellular technology. Please note that while the phone is fully functional and in good condition, it is a refurbished product and may come with non-original accessories.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, 256GB 12GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is a powerful smartphone with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, this device has plenty of space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The 6.8-inch screen size and 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display provide stunning visuals, while the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects your device against scratches and damage.

Please note that this is an international version of the device and comes with no warranty. It is compatible with GSM service providers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and MetroPCS but will not work with CDMA service providers like Verizon or US Cellular. Please check device compatibility with your cell phone provider before placing your order.

Features:

256GB storage and 12GB RAM

6.8-inch screen size with 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Android 11 operating system

Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor and Mali-G78 MP14

5000mAh battery

Pros:

Large storage capacity and high RAM

Stunning visuals with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Powerful and fast performance with an Exynos 2100 Octa-core processor and Mali-G78 MP14

Long-lasting battery life with 5000mAh battery

Cons:

No warranty with the international version

Incompatible with CDMA service providers

Expensive price tag

Limited color options (only silver)

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is a powerful smartphone designed for those who need the best. It offers a large storage capacity, stunning visuals, and fast performance, making it a great choice for those who demand the best. However, please note that it has no warranty and is incompatible with CDMA service providers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, 256GB 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, US Version, 128GB, Phantom Pink

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a powerful smartphone that packs a punch. With 128GB of memory storage capacity and a range of connectivity technologies including wireless and Bluetooth, this device is perfect if you need to stay connected at all times.

The 6.2-inch screen size and GSM, Wi-Fi, and CDMA wireless network technology provide stunning visuals and fast internet speeds, while the 64MP camera allows for clear still shots and the ability to record in 8K. The Single Take AI feature also transcends traditional photo and video editing, allowing you to capture life’s greatest moments in one single take.

Features:

128GB memory storage capacity

6.2-inch screen size with GSM, Wi-Fi, and CDMA wireless network technology

64MP camera and ability to record in 8K

Single Take AI feature

Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity technologies

Pros:

High memory storage capacity

Stunning visuals with a 6.2-inch screen size and GSM, Wi-Fi, and CDMA wireless network technology

Clear still shots and ability to record in 8K with the 64MP camera

Single Take AI feature for capturing life’s greatest moments in one take

Range of connectivity technologies including wireless and Bluetooth

Cons:

Refurbished product

Non-original accessories and may come in a generic box

Limited color options (only phantom pink)

Not guaranteed to maintain waterproof seal

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a powerful smartphone that offers high memory storage capacity, stunning visuals, and a range of connectivity technologies. Please note that this is a refurbished product, but it is fully functional and in excellent condition. It has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon qualified vendors, and comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The battery will have a capacity that exceeds 80% relative to new, and the product may come in a generic box with non-original accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, US Version, 128GB, Phantom Pink

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, US Version, 256GB, Phantom Gray

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a powerful smartphone that offers 256GB of memory storage capacity and a range of connectivity technologies, including wireless and Bluetooth. It features a 6.2-inch screen size with GSM, Wi-Fi, and CDMA wireless network technology, providing stunning visuals and fast internet speeds.

The 64MP rear camera and the ability to record in 8K allows for clear still shots and high-quality video recording, while the Single Take AI feature transcends traditional photo and video editing, allowing you to capture life’s greatest moments in one single take.

Features:

256GB memory storage capacity

6.2-inch screen size with GSM, Wi-Fi, and CDMA wireless network technology

64MP rear camera and ability to record in 8K

Single Take AI feature

Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity technologies

Pros:

High memory storage capacity

Stunning visuals with a 6.2-inch screen size and GSM, Wi-Fi, and CDMA wireless network technology

Clear still shots and ability to record in 8K with the 64MP rear camera

Single Take AI feature for capturing life’s greatest moments in one take

Range of connectivity technologies including wireless and Bluetooth

Cons:

Refurbished product

Non-original accessories and may come in a generic box

Limited color options (only phantom gray)

2G cellular technology may not be compatible with all carriers

This is a refurbished product, but it is fully functional, in excellent condition, and comes with non-original accessories. It has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon qualified vendors, and comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The battery will have a capacity that exceeds 80% relative to new, and the product may come in a generic box with non-original accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, US Version, 256GB, Phantom Gray

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Unlocked, 128 GB

This refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a large and bright 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Exynos 2100 processor, and 5G connectivity; this phone is designed for users who demand the best. The phone’s camera system is impressive, with multiple lenses, AI features, and 8K video recording capabilities.

Features:

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-core Exynos 2100 processor with Mali-G78 MP14 GPU

128GB internal storage with 12GB RAM

108MP primary camera, 10MP periscope telephoto lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 40MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and Samsung DeX

Pros:

Large and bright 6.8-inch AMOLED display

Excellent camera performance with multiple lenses and AI features

Powerful performance with the latest Exynos 2100 processor

5G connectivity for faster internet speeds and low latency

Unlocked phone compatible with any carrier of choice

Cons:

Expensive price point

No headphone jack

No expandable storage

No charger or earphones included in the box

The phone has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon qualified vendors. Although the accessories may not be original, they are compatible and fully functional. The phone will come with a SIM removal tool, charger, and charging cable, but headphones and SIM cards are not included. The phone is unlocked, making it compatible with any carrier of choice. However, its expensive price point and lack of headphone jack and expandable storage may be a drawback for some users.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 Ultra, 128GB, US Version

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Factory Unlocked, 256GB

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Factory Unlocked, 256GB is an excellent phone for business owners who want high-end features without breaking the bank. The phone’s smooth scrolling, real display vision, and pro-grade camera make it perfect for multitasking and capturing high-quality photos and videos.

The 30X space zoom feature allows for high-resolution close-ups, while the EngageZoom Lock reduces shakiness the further you zoom in. The power-efficient processor chip offers reliability and performance that boosts every experience, from graphic-heavy gaming to multitasking. The 4500mAh intelligent battery lasts all day, even on 5G, while Super Fast Charging can charge 50% in 30 minutes.

Features:

Smooth 120Hz display

Real display vision with Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Pro-grade camera with 12MP ultra-wide, wide-angle cameras, and 8MP telephoto camera

30X space zoom feature and EngageZoom Lock

Power-efficient processor chip for enhanced performance

4500mAh intelligent battery with Super Fast Charging

Pros:

High-quality camera for capturing stunning photos and videos

Long-lasting battery life with fast charging

Smooth scrolling display for seamless visuals

Space zoom feature for high-resolution close-ups

Large storage capacity for storing more files, videos, and photos

Cons:

No headphone jack

No expandable storage option

No wireless charging feature

No waterproof certification

The phone has a SIM removal tool, charger, and charging cable, but headphones and SIM cards are not included. The phone is unlocked, so it is compatible with any carrier. This is a refurbished product, but it is fully functional, in excellent condition, and comes with non-original accessories.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Factory Unlocked, 256GB

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G, 128GB, 120Hz Display

The SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the perfect smartphone for small business owners looking for a high-quality device. This phone comes with 128GB of storage capacity, a large 6.4-inch screen and runs on the Android operating system.

One of the standout features of this phone is its 120Hz display, which delivers smooth scrolling and fast touch response. The display is also optimized for brightness, making it easy to use in any lighting conditions.

Pros:

Unlocked and compatible with any carrier

Large storage capacity

120Hz display delivers smooth scrolling and fast touch response

Pro-grade camera with 30x Space Zoom and EngageZoom Lock

Power-efficient processor chip offers reliable performance

Cons:

Limited color options

No mention of waterproofing

No mention of headphone jack

May come with generic box and accessories

This is a refurbished product, but it is fully functional, in excellent condition, and comes with non-original accessories. It has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon qualified vendors, and comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The battery will have a capacity that exceeds 80% relative to new, and the product may come in a generic box with non-original accessories.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G, 128GB, 120Hz Display

Benefits of Unlocked Smartphones for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Carrier Flexibility : An unlocked smartphone, like the Samsung S21 Unlocked or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked, allows users to switch between carriers without hassle. This flexibility enables business users to choose the best carrier and plan that fits their needs, without being locked into a specific provider.

: An unlocked smartphone, like the Samsung S21 Unlocked or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked, allows users to switch between carriers without hassle. This flexibility enables business users to choose the best carrier and plan that fits their needs, without being locked into a specific provider. Network Compatibility : Unlocked smartphones offer greater network compatibility, as they can work with various carriers and networks. This feature is particularly useful for international travel, as small business owners and entrepreneurs can use local SIM cards to save on roaming charges.

: Unlocked smartphones offer greater network compatibility, as they can work with various carriers and networks. This feature is particularly useful for international travel, as small business owners and entrepreneurs can use local SIM cards to save on roaming charges. No Contracts : Unlocked devices do not require a contract, providing business users the freedom to switch carriers or plans whenever needed. This flexibility can lead to cost savings and the ability to take advantage of promotional offers from different carriers.

: Unlocked devices do not require a contract, providing business users the freedom to switch carriers or plans whenever needed. This flexibility can lead to cost savings and the ability to take advantage of promotional offers from different carriers. Cost Savings : Although unlocked smartphones may have a higher upfront cost, they can lead to long-term savings. Business users can avoid expensive monthly installments and opt for more affordable prepaid or no-contract plans. Make sure to also keep an eye out for any other fees and other terms when you shop for an unlocked phone.

: Although unlocked smartphones may have a higher upfront cost, they can lead to long-term savings. Business users can avoid expensive monthly installments and opt for more affordable prepaid or no-contract plans. Make sure to also keep an eye out for any other fees and other terms when you shop for an unlocked phone. Versatility : Unlocked smartphones aren’t tied to a specific carrier, thus allowing you to use them on virtually any network worldwide. This is especially advantageous for entrepreneurs who travel frequently for work. They can simply switch to a local SIM card and continue working without incurring expensive international roaming fees.

: Unlocked smartphones aren’t tied to a specific carrier, thus allowing you to use them on virtually any network worldwide. This is especially advantageous for entrepreneurs who travel frequently for work. They can simply switch to a local SIM card and continue working without incurring expensive international roaming fees. Flexibility with Apps : Many carrier-locked phones come with pre-installed apps that take up storage space and can’t be removed. Unlocked smartphones, however, are free of carrier bloatware, allowing you to customize the device with only the apps you need for your business.

: Many carrier-locked phones come with pre-installed apps that take up storage space and can’t be removed. Unlocked smartphones, however, are free of carrier bloatware, allowing you to customize the device with only the apps you need for your business. Increased Resale Value: Unlocked phones often have a higher resale value than their locked counterparts. This is because they offer flexibility to potential buyers to choose their preferred carrier.

FAQ

Can I use the Samsung S21 Unlocked or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked with any carrier?

Yes, both devices are compatible with most GSM and CDMA carriers. However, it is essential to verify network compatibility before purchasing.

Is there a significant difference in performance between the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked?

Both devices offer excellent performance, but the S21 Ultra has a larger RAM capacity (up to 16GB) and a more advanced camera system.

Do these devices support eSIM technology?

Yes, the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked support eSIM technology, allowing users to activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card.

Can I use Samsung DeX with the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked?

Yes, both devices are compatible with Samsung DeX, enabling users to create a desktop-like experience by connecting their smartphones to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Are the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked water and dust resistant?

Yes, both devices have an IP68 rating, meaning they are water and dust-resistant, providing added protection against accidental spills and splashes.

What security features do these devices offer for business users?

The Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked come with robust security features such as Samsung Knox, biometric authentication (fingerprint sensor and facial recognition), and secure folder for storing sensitive files.

Can I use Samsung Pay with the Samsung S21 Unlocked and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked?

Yes, both devices support Samsung Pay, allowing users to make secure mobile payments using their smartphones.