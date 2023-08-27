SBA Eases Construction Contracting for Small Businesses Amidst COVID-19 Repercussions

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has extended the moratorium on the 8(a) Business Development Bona Fide Place of Business (BFPOB) Requirement through September 30, 2024. Announced by Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman during her inaugural day of a multi-city Alaska tour, this decision underscores the SBA’s commitment to empowering small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Introduced in 2021 as a swift response to the pandemic and the ensuing trend of remote work, the BFPOB Requirement Moratorium is a part of the SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program. Initially, it was created to alleviate the pressure on participating businesses from the mandate of maintaining a physical presence to be eligible for any 8(a) construction contract. This means that a participating small business aiming for an 8(a) construction contract can now bypass the need for a BFPOB within any geographic boundary.

For clarity, in terms of 8(a) construction contracts, a BFPOB is defined as a location where an entity consistently has an office with at least one full-time staff member within a stipulated geographical zone. It’s important to distinguish that temporary sites, like construction trailers, do not fit this definition.

Sell Your Business Small Business Spotlight Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

The decision to extend the moratorium stems from valuable feedback from the Alaska 8(a) community and congressional representatives. Small businesses, particularly those disadvantaged, have benefitted immensely, making qualifying for 8(a) construction contract awards simpler. Federal agencies, too, have lauded this adaptation, recognizing its potential to amplify construction procurement opportunities with small businesses. The impact is especially felt in sparsely populated areas, like parts of Alaska, that fall below the nation’s average population density.

Administrator Guzman, in her statement, emphasized the resilience of small businesses, “Small businesses have had to pivot and adapt during the pandemic and continue to focus on more efficiently operating their businesses while expanding to capture more revenues, which is why this moratorium remains critical in today’s marketplace.” She further hailed the extension as a testament to the unwavering support of the Biden-Harris Administration for fostering equal opportunities for American entrepreneurs.

For firms currently enrolled in or considering joining the 8(a) Program, the SBA has provisions for addressing queries. They can direct their questions to the local servicing District Office or access comprehensive details through the 8(a) Business Development Program portal.

As small businesses nationwide grapple with post-pandemic repercussions, initiatives like the BFPOB Requirement Moratorium play an instrumental role. By offering an even ground, the SBA ensures that entrepreneurship thrives, regardless of geographical constraints.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.