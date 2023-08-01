Best Self Improvement Apps for Entrepreneurs

Highly Successful business people, particularly entrepreneurs, often point to substantial personal development as a key factor in their journey to success.

Personal development equips them with a particular state of mind that fosters focus and propels motivation.

It’s interesting to note that for some, this mental disposition seems innate, but for many, it’s a skill cultivated over time, honed with regular practice. Remember, every master was once a beginner.

Countless successful entrepreneurs have woven self-help philosophies into the fabric of their success narratives. Many have leaned on these principles to reach their goals and continue to harness them even post success.

So, if you find yourself looking for some assistance in self-improvement, know that you are in august company.

The road to self-improvement requires unrelenting and consistent effort, and utilizing a self-improvement app that aligns with your journey can be instrumental in keeping you focused and driven.

10 Self Improvement Apps to Help You Succeed in Business

In your pursuit of business success and personal growth, it is paramount that you choose an app that truly resonates with your individual needs. The market is teeming with a myriad of mobile and software applications, all promising to steer you towards becoming a smarter, happier entrepreneur. In this guide, we provide you with our top picks, curated to help you navigate your personal and professional growth journey:

Happier

How happy are you? And is there anything you can do to improve your mood? The Happier app treats happiness as a skill you can learn with practice. It has the aim of helping you not only enjoy everyday moments but also handle the difficult times with resilience, a very useful skill for business owners! Use self care apps like Happier to develop a more positive outlook, practice mindfulness and gratitude with a community of people who share the same common goal.

Happier is a free app and available through iTunes and for Android.

Coach.me

Sometimes the best way to improve is with the help of a coach. If you want to boost your personal development, build your career, get in shape or learn a new skill, then the Coach.me app could be the perfect tool to achieve your goals. You can use it to form a new habit with the habit tracking feature, support from the community and personalized coaching.

The habit tracker part of the app is free while the personalized coaching starts from $25 a week. Get it on iOS or Android. You’ll have a personal coach all your own that’s as close as your mobile device.

Day One

Lots of activities can help with that entrepreneurial journey. Count keeping a journal of your progress among them. The Day One app is a journaling tool that lets you keep a daily diary, gratitude journal and workout log all in one easy-to-use place using powerful text formatting with markdown. You can also keep image and sound files, and save inspirational quotes to refer to whenever you need a little motivation.

Day One is available on Android but is heavily marketed towards iOS, where you can use the app on an iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Remente

The greatest challenge facing most entrepreneurs is to figure out their direction — and stick with it. The purpose of the powerful Remente app is to help you understand exactly what in life you should be focusing on. The app lets you set goals and offers lessons in how to feel good, overcome bad habits, be productive and stay motivated. Use it to keep track of your mood and develop a deeper understanding of yourself and your emotions.

There is also a special Remente Business app that aims to improve company performance, engagement and results, while providing employees with the tools and insights to influence their productivity and well being. Available on both iOS, Android and multiple browsers.

Youper

What do you do when the pressures of running a business are getting to you? Business can be stressful even at the best of times. So if anxiety and depression are hindering your success, then the Youper selfcare app could be exactly what you need. It works like an AI therapist in your pocket that will evaluate your mood every day with some relevant questions, then prescribe the right course of action to overcome your negative state of mind.

So how much will all of this cost you? As a matter of fact, it costs nothing at all. Available for free on either iOS or Android, the Youper self care app can becalm your mind and protect your emotional health.

Make me Better

You may have heard that entrepreneurs require a certain temperament. Make Me Better is an app that provides a steady stream of personality development articles, self help tips, productivity ideas, motivational quotes and life hacks to help you improve and enhance your personality. The articles are short and summarized, making them easy to remember and put into practice in your daily life.

One important improvement may be in the field of communications. So much business is determined by your ability to get your ideas across to others and the relationships you establish with them. The Make Me Better personality development app can be extremely useful for ambitious entrepreneurs. And it’s available on either iOS or Android.

ThinkUp

When running a business, keeping your spirits up is critical. But sometimes you need some help. Feel good and motivate yourself with the positive reinforcement and affirmation app, ThinkUp. It provides you with personalized affirmations and inspirations every day and lets you build your own self-improvement program using the tools and data collected by the app.

And don’t worry about the cost. It won’t be a problem. The app is free, though some features are only available as in-app purchases. Download the ThinkUp app on iOS or Android. And start lifting your spirits today.

Smarter Time

Is the work of running your own business becoming a bit too much to handle alone? You may not be able to afford a flesh and blood assistant. But thanks to technology, that may not be a problem anymore. The Smarter Time app acts as your personal assistant using artificial intelligence to measure, analyze and improve your time use and habits. It’s designed to learn your habits automatically from your location data and its sensors, as well as from your input. The powerful analytics give you a precise breakdown of your time use, divided into customizable categories.

Getting your own personal assistant has never been as affordable. The Smarter Time app is available on Android for free, though certain features are only unlocked via in-app purchases.

7 Minute Workout

One of the best ways to make yourself feel good and improve your life experience is to be fit and healthy. But finding the time to exercise regularly can be difficult when you are running a business. Now that’s not a problem anymore. With over one thousand exercise variations, the 7 Minute Workout app aims to solve this problem by scheduling just seven minutes of beneficial exercise a day.

The app also has a Smart Workout feature which gauges your fitness and motivation levels to keep you performing at your best. You can download this app for iOS or Android.

My Affirmations

The My Affirmations app helps you change the way you look at life by feeding you constant reminders of the values you want to instil in your mind. It can really help entrepreneurs stay focused on their goals and keep pushing forward with their careers by reminding them of what they really want out of life.

You can make different types of affirmations from a variety of categories appear, showing up as notifications at the time you specify. Download for free on Android, though there are adverts and in-app purchases.

For your convenience, here’s a brief summary of top self-improvement apps aiding your entrepreneurial journey. Explore the list to find your perfect fit.

App Description Platform Cost Happier Helps you enjoy everyday moments and handle difficult times with resilience. iTunes, Android Free Coach.me Supports personal development, career building, getting in shape, or learning a new skill. iOS, Android Free for habit tracker, coaching starts from $25/week Day One A journaling tool for daily diary, gratitude journal, workout log, and inspiration storage. Android, iOS, Apple Watch N/A Remente Assists in goal setting, feeling good, overcoming bad habits, productivity and motivation. iOS, Android, multiple browsers N/A Youper An AI therapist for mental health support during business stress. iOS, Android Free Make Me Better Provides personality development articles, self help tips, productivity ideas, and motivational quotes. iOS, Android N/A ThinkUp Offers personalized affirmations and inspirations daily for your self-improvement. iOS, Android Free, some features as in-app purchases Smarter Time Acts as a personal assistant using AI to analyze and improve your time use and habits. Android Free, some features as in-app purchases 7 Minute Workout Provides exercise options for those with limited time. iOS, Android N/A My Affirmations Provides regular reminders of the values you want to instill in your mind. Android Free, with adverts and in-app purchases

Frequently Asked Questions

People often have questions about how an app, software or tools can help you focus. We’ve collected a few of the most common questions.

Why is Self Improvement Important?

Self-improvement is the key that unlocks the door to enhancing your strengths and overcoming your weaknesses. It serves as the bridge connecting where you are and where you aspire to be.

Practices like meditation and continual learning can be strong allies in your self-improvement journey.

Moreover, in our tech-driven world, technology can augment your efforts, acting as a companion rather than a crutch. Apps can be invaluable tools, helping you to expand your life skills and magnify your self-awareness.

Is there a way to improve self confidence?

Building self-confidence is a journey, not a sprint. If you’re looking to strengthen your self-confidence, start by honing your life skills and consistently making progress towards your goals.

Self-improvement apps, like the ones mentioned above, can serve as daily reminders to keep you centered on nurturing positive habits, eventually weaving them into the fabric of your daily life.