13 Self-Marketing Ideas For a “New You” in the New Year

The ever-changing and evolving self-marketing best practices arena continues to change at the speed of light. New platforms, media, apps, sites, and ideas emerge daily and are coming and going at a rapid pace.

Being and staying informed but not getting sidetracked or distracted from your plan can be challenging. There should be a mix of new ideas and the tried and true practices when self-marketing. Finding the best and right mix and blend for you is always the best approach to personal branding as well as business branding.

Marketing Charts reports these top 10 multi-platform social networking websites are clearly blending more with traditional methods of brand interaction, with no surprise Facebook leading the charge at 45 percent:

“There continues to be a strong tilt in adoption towards younger age groups, but the gap has closed over the years. This year, 90 percent of adults aged 18-29 are social media users, up from 78 percent in 2010. Not far behind, some 78 percent of 30-49-year-olds count as social media users, with that figure up from 53 percent in 2010.”

There is clear evidence that we are still watching TV, reading magazines and newspapers (more online) and listening to the radio. Add to that, the parallel world of content marketing with blogs, podcasts, e-marketing, mobile, text and social media platforms and we can and do get overwhelmed with all the choices.

You Have to Figure Out

The marketing vehicles that are best for you and your customers.

A clear brand and marketing message about you, what you offer, why you.

Being consistent, looking professional and staying fresh.

Marketing yourself and your business is the most important aspect of your business plan and can greatly impact your success or failure. More focus on your brand authenticity, engagement and transparency is, however, more important to consumers and will continue to be. If you commit to being and proving you’re honest, you will have the best chance of earning consumer trust – and you will be rewarded.

As we navigate the complexities of self-marketing in this digital age, it’s helpful to understand the distinctions and overlaps between traditional and modern practices:



Criteria Traditional Marketing Modern Digital Marketing Medium TV, Magazines, Newspapers, Radio Website, Social Media, Email, Podcasts Target Audience Broad Demographic Niche, Targeted Audience Interactivity Mostly One-way Two-way Conversations Cost Can be High (especially for TV/radio) Varies; some methods can be cost-effective Measurability More challenging to measure ROI Easier tracking with analytics tools Speed Slower to produce & distribute Instant or scheduled; rapid feedback Flexibility Less flexibility after launch Easier to adjust/adapt in real-time Reach Local or National Global Authenticity Controlled Brand Message More engagement, transparency, and real-time authenticity Lifespan Limited (e.g., a TV spot duration) Can be long-lasting (e.g., a blog post)

Self-Marketing Ideas

As we all try to cut through the clutter, choices and options, below are self-marketing ideas and suggestions for the new year.

A Great Website: In today’s digital age, having a website that is updated, user-friendly, and captivating is crucial. It’s your digital storefront, ensuring visitors get a positive first impression of your brand.

Email Marketing: Directly reaching your audience’s inbox means you’re just one click away from engagement. Personalized campaigns foster brand loyalty and keep your audience updated.

Collaborative ventures extend your reach and offer fresh perspectives. Smart alliances can exponentially amplify the impact of your marketing efforts. Pro-bono Work: Beyond the clear ethical benefits, giving back showcases your values, establishes goodwill, and often introduces you to new networks or opportunities.

If you want to be taken seriously in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace, then you have to be and act serious about adapting and adopting both the tried and true and the newest best self-marketing practices of the moment.

Embracing the dual paths of tradition and innovation isn’t just a trend; it’s a necessity for growth and survival. This means not only staying abreast of the latest technologies and strategies but also grounding oneself in the fundamental principles that have proven effective over time.

But you don’t have to go it alone. Get some help, hire a consultant, take a class, or participate in workshops and webinars.

Investing in your own professional education by seeking expert guidance is not an expense; it’s a crucial investment in yourself and your business.

It reflects your dedication to constant growth, personal improvement, and an unwavering commitment to your brand’s integrity and excellence.

With the right mindset, tools, and support, you can transform your business’s marketing efforts and elevate your brand to new heights.

So the question stands, are you ready to make a serious stand with your brand? This is not just a challenge; it’s an invitation to step into your potential and bring your unique vision to the world.