How to Sell on Walmart Marketplace

If you choose to sell on Walmart Marketplace, you will expose your products to a vast, diverse customer base, increasing visibility and potential sales. Walmart’s robust eCommerce platform provides simplified listing, order management, and fulfillment processes. With flexible options like Walmart Fulfillment Services or self-shipment, you can tailor logistics to your business needs. Moreover, participating in Walmart’s trust-based relationship with its customers can boost your credibility, ultimately driving customer loyalty and repeat business.

What is the Walmart Marketplace?

The Walmart Marketplace is an online platform that lets third-party sellers offer their products alongside Walmart’s inventory. Among the best online marketplace options, its goal is to provide customers with a wide range of products while giving sellers a chance to reach a vast customer base. Sellers simply list their items on the platform, and when a purchase is made, Walmart takes care of the order processing and customer service. Sellers can sign up directly through Walmart, but the retail giant also recently opened to Shopify sellers through a brand partnership.

The Benefits of Joining Walmart Marketplace

Joining Walmart Marketplace has several key advantages that can help sellers scale and manage their businesses more effectively. Here is an expanded breakdown of the benefits that come with selling through Walmart’s online platform:

Access to a Large Customer Base: Walmart has millions of customers who visit its online store every day. You tap into this massive audience by selling on their Marketplace, potentially boosting sales. Increased Product Visibility: Your products will be displayed alongside Walmart’s own inventory. This provides a fantastic opportunity to increase your product visibility and enhances your potential for higher sales. Handled Order Processing and Customer Service: One of the key benefits of selling on Walmart Marketplace is that they handle all order processing and customer service. This frees up time for sellers to concentrate on other aspects of their business, such as product development or marketing. Credibility and Trust: Walmart is a well-known and trusted brand. By selling on their Marketplace, you gain instant credibility because consumers generally feel more comfortable purchasing from a platform they trust. Simplified Returns and Refund Process: Walmart Marketplace handles returns and refunds, saving sellers from dealing with these often complicated processes. This can help reduce administrative tasks and allow businesses to focus more on their core operations. Fulfillment by Walmart: This service enables sellers to store their inventory in Walmart’s warehouses. Walmart takes care of storage, packaging, and shipping, which can be a major relief for sellers. Wide Range of Categories: Walmart Marketplace covers a wide range of product categories, making it possible for a diverse set of sellers to join and sell their products. SEO Benefits: Products listed on Walmart Marketplace tend to rank well in search engine results, boosting the online visibility of your products. International Exposure: Sellers on Walmart Marketplace can get exposure to international customers. This can help sellers expand their businesses globally. Competitive Pricing: Walmart is known for its competitive pricing. Sellers can leverage this perception of value for money to attract more price-sensitive customers.

In summary, the advantages of selling on Walmart Marketplace make it a worthy consideration for online retailers seeking to expand their reach, streamline operations, and take their businesses to new heights.

The Primary Product Categories: What are the Best Things to Sell at Walmart?

Exploring the right product categories can significantly impact your success as a seller when it comes to selling on the Walmart Marketplace. Here are 20 top-selling categories to consider selling in:

Electronics

Home Appliances

Toys

Baby Products

Health & Personal Care

Kitchen & Dining

Fashion

Pet Supplies

Sports & Outdoors

Home Improvement

Office & School Supplies

Beauty & Personal Care

Automotive

Home Decor

Jewelry & Watches

Books, Movies & Music

Furniture

Crafts & DIY

Party & Occasion Supplies

Luggage & Travel

Selling on Walmart Marketplace: A Step-by-Step Guide

Whether you’re an established seller looking to expand your reach or a newcomer eager to tap into new opportunities, this step-by-step guide is designed to walk you through the entire process…

Preparing to Join Walmart Marketplace

Before applying to become a seller on Walmart Marketplace, there are some required things you’ll need to do first.

Business Information – Gather essential business details like legal name, address, and product information to streamline the application process.

– Gather essential business details like legal name, address, and product information to streamline the application process. W9/W8 Form and EIN Verification Letter from the Department of Treasury – Submit the required tax forms (W9 for US sellers, W8 for international) and get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for verification.

– Submit the required tax forms (W9 for US sellers, W8 for international) and get an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for verification. Product GTIN/UPC Codes – These barcodes are used to track inventory within sales apps and logistics tools.

Applying to Be a Walmart Marketplace Seller

Getting started as a Walmart Marketplace seller is an exciting opportunity. Follow these steps to apply and join the platform:

Completing the Walmart Seller Application – Fill out the Walmart seller application with accurate business information and product details. Provide the necessary documents and verify your identity.

– Fill out the Walmart seller application with accurate business information and product details. Provide the necessary documents and verify your identity. The Walmart Retailer Agreement – Review the Walmart Retailer Agreement carefully. Understand the terms and conditions for selling on the platform, including commission fees, return policies, and performance metrics.

– Review the Walmart Retailer Agreement carefully. Understand the terms and conditions for selling on the platform, including commission fees, return policies, and performance metrics. Awaiting Approval – After submitting your application, wait for Walmart’s review. Approval times may vary but can take anywhere between two and four weeks. Use this period to prepare your inventory and business operations for a successful start.

Setting Up Your Walmart Seller Account

Once you’ve been approved, it’s time to begin the process of setting up your Walmart seller account. Follow these key steps to get started and begin selling:

Registration – Begin by registering for a Walmart seller account. Provide accurate business information and set up your login credentials.

– Begin by registering for a Walmart seller account. Provide accurate business information and set up your login credentials. Listing Your Products – Create compelling product listings with clear images, detailed descriptions, and competitive pricing. Organize your inventory efficiently.

– Create compelling product listings with clear images, detailed descriptions, and competitive pricing. Organize your inventory efficiently. Finalizing Details – Review and finalize all account details, including shipping settings, payment methods, and customer service policies. Ensure everything is set up correctly for a smooth selling experience.

Launching Your Walmart Marketplace Store

When your initial account setup is complete, it’s time to launch your store. Here are a couple of last-minute things to keep in mind:

Testing Orders – Place test orders to verify the functionality of your store. Check inventory, shipping, and customer communication processes.

– Place test orders to verify the functionality of your store. Check inventory, shipping, and customer communication processes. Monitor and Optimize – Keep a close eye on your store’s performance. Monitor sales, customer feedback, and product rankings. Use data insights to optimize your strategies and boost sales.

The Requirements for Selling on Walmart Marketplace

Before diving into the Walmart Marketplace, there are some essential requirements to meet. Sellers must register for a seller account and ensure their products comply with Walmart’s quality standards. Providing excellent customer service and adhering to the platform’s policies are also very important for a successful selling experience.

Navigating Walmart Fulfillment Services

Now that you’re up and running as a Walmart Marketplace seller, let’s take a look at Walmart’s Fulfillment Services benefits and how to make the most out of it.

Understanding Walmart Fulfillment Services

Walmart Fulfillment Services handle warehousing, picking, packing, and shipping. It simplifies the logistics process, allowing sellers to focus on growth.

How to Use Walmart Fulfillment Services for Your Business

Enroll in the program and send inventory to Walmart fulfillment centers. When orders come in, Walmart handles storage, packing, and shipping, ensuring efficient delivery to customers.

Understanding Business Tax for Walmart Marketplace Sellers

When it comes to business tax, you need to understand sales tax, income tax, and your responsibilities for collecting and remitting taxes to the authorities. Getting a clear grasp of these tax obligations ensures smooth operations and keeps you compliant with the law, giving you the confidence to navigate the marketplace successfully. When in doubt, consult with a tax professional.

FAQs: Sell on Walmart Marketplace

What is the Walmart Brand Portal and how is it useful for Small Businesses?

The Walmart Brand Portal is a valuable tool for Small Businesses, offering a seamless brand experience. It helps sellers manage their brand assets, create a compelling storefront, and gain customer trust.

What are the tax considerations for international third-party sellers on the Walmart Marketplace?

Tax considerations for international third-party sellers involve understanding VAT, customs duties, and import/export regulations. Complying with tax laws is crucial to avoid legal issues and ensure a smooth selling process.

Can you sell products in physical Walmart stores as well as on the Walmart Marketplace?

Yes, you can sell products in physical Walmart stores and on the Walmart Marketplace simultaneously. This omnichannel approach expands your customer reach and boosts brand visibility.

What is the Pro Seller Badge on the Walmart Marketplace?

The Pro Seller Badge is a recognition for top-performing sellers on the Walmart Marketplace. Earning this badge signifies reliability, excellent customer service, and high-quality products, enhancing customer confidence in your brand.