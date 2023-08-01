15 Senior Care Franchise Businesses

Senior care is about personal services for those who can’t look after themselves, but they want to stay at home.

The senior care franchise industry is bustling. Consider in-home care franchise opportunities in this space are growing at 10% annually. This according to IBISWorld research. These franchises are profitable. And you’re doing good at the same time.

Thinking about your own senior care franchise? Start by looking at the numbers of senior citizens in America. By 2030, all baby boomers will be over 65 or older. Then consider the aging in place trend. That’s where more seniors are looking to live at home instead of retirement communities and/or nursing homes.

According to statistics, there’s a share of a $5 billion dollar franchise for the senior care market to be had. At least one state has another option. New Jersey has an Assistance for Community Caregiving (JACC) program. That’s where family members and friends can be paid for senior care.

Why Start a Senior Care Franchise?

As the world’s population ages, the demand for senior care services continues to grow. Starting a senior care franchise can be both a financially rewarding and personally fulfilling endeavor. Here are some compelling reasons to consider entering this sector:

: Senior care franchises can offer a variety of services including home care, assisted living placements, specialized care for conditions like Alzheimer’s, and more. This diversification can lead to multiple revenue opportunities. Ongoing Training and Support: When you invest in a franchise, you’re often provided with comprehensive training, marketing materials, and ongoing support, reducing the typical challenges faced by independent startups.

Best Senior Care Franchises

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of home senior care options. These include the services you’ll be expected to provide with these franchises. And any fees and other costs along with the profits you can expect to make. We’ll cover other things like whether these franchise opportunities require full-time or part-time care.

Everything you need to know about getting involved with one of these services will be included. The following is a list of 15 senior care franchises.

1. Visiting Angels

You don’t need previous experience with Visiting Angels. They offer non-medical services. These home care franchises are owner-operated. You’ll need $59,950 as a franchise fee to start along with a net worth of $100,000.

The average home senior care franchisee makes $1.4 million. It takes 120-150 days to open one of these franchises.

2. FirstLight Home Care

This is a senior care franchise with a preexisting home care franchising model. That means there’s less for you to do to set things up. They offer meal preparations, assistance with personal hygiene and memory care support. Those are just a few of the services it offers.

An initial investment of 111K to $168K is needed. FirstLight Home Care offers pre-training and classroom training for their home helpers.

There is also a $48,000 franchise fee. Annual income is $1 million on average.

3. Home Instead Senior Care

Home Instead Senior Care offers end of life senior home care services. They also have light housework and companionship options. This is a good investment for entrepreneurs who don’t want to do everything for the seniors they help.

4. Right at Home

Most Right at Home franchises are sold to people with non-medical backgrounds. The assisted living options here offer some in-home nursing services.

The initial investment is between $80,150 – $147,150. The ongoing royalty is 5%. They also offer a 10% discount for veterans.

5. CarePatrol

CarePatrol franchises offer live in-person training sessions 9 times a year. There are also refresher sessions once every few months. Startup costs for one of these franchises range from $71,540 – $88,490.

They offer a unique marketing program that distributes referrals.

6. Amada Senior Care

Amada Senior Care offers home care services and unique consulting services for assisted living placement. The franchise fee is $48,000. Senior Care Accounts include a 5 % royalty.

7. BrightStar Care

BrightStar Care franchises offer multiple revenue streams. The franchise fee is $50,000. The average revenue model for the top franchises was $3,918,188 in 2019. The difference here is a registered nurse manages every case.

8. Homewatch CareGivers

The initial investment to get you set up with a Homewatch CareGivers franchise is $83,000. One of the big differences here is they manage medication. Caregivers keep a detailed list of doses and dosage time. They even use a special pill dispenser when needed.

9. Touching Heart At Home

If you’re looking for senior care franchises in New York, Touching Heart at Home is a franchise option. The franchise fee is lower than some others at $39,500. The total investment needed is between $53,000 and $75,000. These franchises are affordable and there’s no medical training required.

10. Qualicare Family Homecare

A husband-and-wife team started the Qualicare Family Homecare franchise. They were interested in the care services needed for a relative. The franchising fee here is $49,700. There’s a Quick Start program for owners of these franchises. The initial investment of $84,550 – $194,550 also includes ongoing coaching.

11. Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority offers exclusive eldercare consulting. It includes skilled nursing or the selection of caregivers. These senior care franchises also have a customized program for each senior. Franchisees here are compensated for their placement services by assisted-living organizations. The families of the seniors don’t pay. The liquid capital required for one of these franchises is $50,000.

12. Assisting Hand Home Care

Assisting Hand Home Care franchises offer skilled nursing and medical equipment as well as temporary staffing options. There is a startup requirement here of $300,000. This company also offers post surgery orthopedic care. They have veterans care services and hospice support too.

13. Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators franchises offer customized public relations with the investment. They also have a national lead generation program and customized CRM. The franchise fee is $49,500. There is also a $9,000 onboarding fee. Assisted Living Locators qualified for the 2019 top low-cost franchises list.

14. Executive Home Care

Executive Home Care franchises look after clients ranging from infants to seniors. If you’re interested in one of these franchises you’ll need an initial investment of $200,000. They have a variety of locations listed on their website for new opportunities. There is also a franchise fee of $44,900. The home office is in Hackensack New Jersey. New franchises are possible in other areas like New York.

15. Home Helpers

The franchises offered by Home Helpers include medical service options. The options are temporary or long-term and include conditions like heart failure and COPD. There are specialized services available. Franchises also offer an in-home care assessment. This leads to a customized care plan.

Senior Care Franchises Summary

Franchise Unique Features Visiting Angels Owner-operated, no previous experience needed, non-medical services FirstLight Home Care Comprehensive care model, pre-training, classroom training Home Instead Senior Care End of life services, light housework, companionship Right at Home Assisted living, some in-home nursing, non-medical backgrounds preferable CarePatrol Regular live training sessions, unique marketing program Amada Senior Care Home care, assisted living placement consulting, 5% royalty BrightStar Care Multiple revenue streams, every case managed by a registered nurse Homewatch CareGivers Medication management, special pill dispenser Touching Heart At Home Affordable, no medical training needed Qualicare Family Homecare Founded by a husband-and-wife team, Quick Start program, ongoing coaching Senior Care Authority Elder care consulting, customized programs, families don't pay for placements Assisting Hand Home Care Skilled nursing, medical equipment, veterans care, hospice support Assisted Living Locators Customized PR, national lead generation, customized CRM Executive Home Care Care ranges from infants to seniors, variety of locations Home Helpers Medical services, specialized services, in-home care assessments

Senior Care Franchise FAQs

Aaron Blight, EdD, is the Founder of Caregiving Kinetics. He was a senior care franchisee who now consults in the industry. He supplied some FAQs common in the senior care franchising space.

Q: What is the philosophy and extent of support offered by the franchisor to franchisees?

A: Some senior care franchises offer initial training programs. Other’s offer conventions and webinars too.

Q: What are the fees and how are they calculated?

A: “Common fees from the franchisor may include new franchise fees, royalty fees and marketing fees,” Blight, writes. “There are also technology fees and transfer fees when you sell,.”