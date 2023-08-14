16 Side Business Ideas

If you’re looking for small side business ideas, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll discuss 16 different business ideas that you can start on the side. These are great Small Business Ideas for Beginners.

What is a Side Business?

So what is a side hustle or side business? It’s a way to make some money outside of your full-time day job. It could be something you’re passionate about or just a way to make some extra cash.

Small Business Spotlight Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Side Hustling for Extra Money in 2023

As 2023 unfolds, the entrepreneurial realm is bursting with fresh opportunities, especially in the digital space. Starting an online business as a side hustle has become more than just an income augmenter.

It’s a pathway to self-improvement, enabling you to both pocket extra cash and hone valuable skills. With the rise of e-commerce, content creation, and virtual services, you can now easily navigate and capitalize on these online platforms.

This venture doesn’t only offer financial gains but also introduces you to the expansive world of digital entrepreneurship.

Why You Should Consider Starting Your Own Business as a Side Hustle

Starting a business on the side can be a very profitable business idea. Many people have turned their side hustles into full-time businesses. Here are 5 reasons you should start a side business in 2022:

Earn extra cash. A side hustle can provide some extra income to help you reach your financial goals.

Self-improvement. It’s a great way to learn new high demand skills that can help you in your career or personal life.

Testing ground. You can test out your business ideas before committing to a full-time business venture.

Be more social. It’s a great way to meet new people and network.

Quit your job. You can make a lot of money with a side hustle. In some cases, it can replace your job income.

Best Ideas for a Side Business

If you’re looking for a business idea, you’ve come to the right place. We’re about to dive into 16 of the best small business ideas that you can start.

1. Photography Business

If you’re a photography enthusiast, here’s a hustle idea for you. Why not start a photography business? You can make money by selling your photos online, at local events, or you can have a successful wedding photography business.

2. Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants can help businesses with a variety of tasks, from setting appointments to customer service. You can work from home, be your own boss, and set your own schedule, which makes it a great side business idea.

3. Social Media Manager

Being a social media manager is a great way to help businesses with their social media presence. Businesses pay good money for social media managers to create and manage their social profiles.

4. Online Course Creator

Creating online courses is a great home business idea and a great way to make money online. You can create courses on anything from cooking to business, and you can sell them on sites like Udemy or Skillshare.

5. Blogger

Blogging is an excellent way to make money online with your own website. You can start your blog, or you can work as a guest blogger for another site. Either way, you can make money by sharing your unique perspective on different topics.

6. Wedding Planning Business

Planning weddings can be a very lucrative business, and it’s a great way to help couples have the wedding of their dreams.

7. Landscaping Business

As a landscaper, you can start a business that provides lawn care services, or you can specialize in landscaping for weddings and other events.

8. Graphic Design Business

Graphic designers are in demand, and you can start a business to help businesses with their branding and marketing materials.

More Side Hustle Ideas for Extra Cash

Helping local businesses can sometimes be the best business idea as a side hustle, but here are a few other ideas you may find interesting.

9. Sell Items on Online Marketplaces

Have extra stuff around the house you don’t want anymore? Why not sell it online on sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace? You can make some good extra cash, and you might even find a buyer for that rare item you’ve been holding onto.

10. Rent a Spare Room on Airbnb

If you’ve got an extra room in your house or apartment, you can make money by renting it out on Airbnb. You can meet interesting people from all over the world, and you can make some extra cash in the process.

11. Become an Online Tutor

Are you good at a particular subject? Then you can make money by becoming an online tutor. You can tutor students over the internet, and you can set your own hours.

12. Be a Dog Walker

If you love dogs, why not start a business as a dog walker? You can make money by walking dogs for people in your community who don’t have the time to walk their own dogs.

13. Sell Print On Demand Products

You can sell t-shirts, mugs, hats, and more in your own online store by uploading your own designs to places like Amazon Merch, Zazzle, or Redbubble. And making your own designs is easy with a free tool like Canva.

14. Personal Trainer

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you can start a business as a personal trainer. You can help people get in shape, and you can make some extra cash in the process.

15. Start a Handyman Business

Are you good at fixing things around the house? Then you can start a handyman business. You can help people with a variety of tasks, from painting to plumbing.

16. Start a Cleaning Business

Starting a cleaning business is a great way to make money, and it’s something you can do on your own or with a team of people. You can clean houses, offices, or even event venues.

What Is a Good Side Business Idea to Make Money?

In the era of freelancing and gig economy, side business ideas have become a popular means of boosting one’s income.

The most effective side business ideas not only provide an essential service or cater to a specific niche market but also resonate with your personal interests, turning your passion into profit. Perhaps you have a hobby that you can monetize or a unique skill set that is in demand.

The realm of side businesses is vast, from artisanal crafts to digital services. Regardless of the avenue you choose, ensure you’re equipped with the knowledge to handle the financial aspect, particularly taxation.

Whatever side hustle you decide to start, make sure you check out A Guide to Taxes for Your Side Business.

What Side Business Can You Start With Little Money?

In the digital age, launching a side business without breaking the bank has become increasingly feasible. Affiliate marketing stands out as a prime example. With a minimal initial investment, it offers the potential for steady passive income, allowing you to earn without constant oversight.

Imagine this: while you’re engrossed in your favorite show or even catching some Z’s, your website could be generating revenue.

The foundation of affiliate marketing lies in promoting products or services through well-curated content.

Your initial steps would involve setting up a website, focusing on user experience, and creating valuable content tailored to your target audience.

As visitors engage and make purchases through your affiliate links, you earn commissions. This business model underscores the power of online platforms and the vast possibilities they present for entrepreneurs on a budget.

Comparison of Side Business Ideas

As you consider which side business is best for you, it’s essential to understand the potential investment required, scalability, and time commitment for each. This comparison table offers a quick snapshot to help guide your decision.



Side Business Idea Initial Investment Scalability Time Commitment Photography Business Medium High High Virtual Assistant Low Medium Flexible Social Media Manager Low High Medium Online Course Creator Medium Very High High initially Blogger Low High Flexible Wedding Planning Business Medium Medium High Landscaping Business Medium High Seasonal Graphic Design Business Low High Medium Sell Items on Online Marketplaces Low Medium Flexible Rent a Spare Room on Airbnb Low Medium Flexible Become an Online Tutor Low Medium Flexible Be a Dog Walker Low Medium Flexible Sell Print On Demand Products Low High Medium Personal Trainer Medium Medium High Start a Handyman Business Medium High Flexible Start a Cleaning Business Low High Flexible