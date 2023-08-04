In the News: Grants With an August Deadline of Up To $250K

Business grants can be a great source of funding for small businesses, but it’s important to meet the deadlines. Deadlines are often strict, and missing one could mean losing out on badly needed funds.

You can do a few things to ensure that you meet deadlines with business grants. First, start the application process early. This will give you plenty of time to gather all of the required information and materials. Second, carefully review the grant application guidelines. This will help you to understand the requirements and avoid making any mistakes. Third, stay organized and keep track of deadlines. This will help you avoid missing any important dates.

In the month of August, there are many grants available for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking for some funding. These programs offer pandemic recovery funds, technical assistance, mentorship, and other benefits. So, make sure to apply before the deadlines that are in place within and at the end of the month.

Sell Your Business Power Up Your Event's Success Conduct Market Research Advertise Your Business Here

Small Business News August 3, 2023

Here is the rest of the news in this week’s roundup:

Shopify has launched over 100 new features to help small business owners be more productive and innovative as part of their Summer ’23 Edition product updates. The updates leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI), a fee-free business credit card, an AI-powered commerce assistant, and a new platform to streamline business-to-business (B2B) sales.

Instagram, the popular social media platform, is extending its subscription service to creators around the world, providing a new revenue generation tool for small businesses and content creators. Launched last year, Instagram subscriptions offered U.S. creators a unique opportunity to deepen connections with their followers and earn recurring monthly income.

TikTok introduced text posts with the goal of expanding the creative capability of small businesses and all other entrepreneurs and freelancers. The feature provides a new format for creating text-based content, offering businesses a broader palette for sharing ideas and expressing creativity.

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that lets users record and share short personal videos directly in chat – a move that could be a game-changer for small businesses worldwide. Since its inception, WhatsApp has revolutionized digital communication with its voice messaging feature. The application has further bolstered its repertoire with instant video messages.

When forming a new business, one thing is consistent across all 50 states—business owners choosing to incorporate with the state must choose a registered agent (RA) to accept service of process for their companies. However, which business structures need an RA and who can act as a registered agent varies by state.

A New Jersey business owner has pleaded guilty to his role in a massive international scheme involving pirated business telephone system software licenses. The scheme allegedly netted millions of dollars from sales of unauthorized software licenses, valued at a retail price of over $88 million. According to court documents, Jason M.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private non-profit organizations in South Carolina, suffering economic damages due to a severe freeze that struck on March 20 – 21.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it will cease the majority of unannounced visits to taxpayers. This move aims to decrease public confusion and improve safety for taxpayers and IRS employees alike.

‘Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie’ has unveiled its plans for a nationwide launch via franchising. The pet care concept was established by offering comprehensive grooming services and self-serve wash stations for dogs of all sizes. Founded in Los Angeles, Bowie Barker debuted its flagship location in West Hollywood in May 2022.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) turns 70 this year, and small businesses nationwide are celebrating the organization’s support of their entrepreneurial journey. The SBA, established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953, has had an illustrious journey, protecting and bolstering the interests of small businesses nationwide.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the average age of first-time home buyers has risen to 36 years old. This may be because they are burdened with student debt. At the same time, since the Great Recession, investors backed by venture capital firms have bought a lot of apartment buildings and homes. I am always fascinated by startups and how they solve changes in the market.

Nearby Share for Windows is now officially available after it was in beta earlier this year. The app is designed to simplify effortless file sharing between Android and Windows devices, ranging from smartphones and tablets to Chromebooks and PCs.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is urging Congress to pass the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, a legislation important for securing the financial future of small businesses across the country. The legislation, reintroduced in the U.S.

A Nevada-based doctor and his office manager wife are facing charges for an alleged fraudulent scheme involving approximately $1.3 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief loans. The loans were procured through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as unveiled by the indictment unsealed yesterday.

Marpai, Inc. has launched an exclusive health plan designed specifically for small employers. The Marpai Vitality Plan will provide an alternative in the burgeoning self-funded health plans sector, where small businesses are increasingly opting for more control, cost savings, and superior employee benefits.

Large corporations like PayPal, Nextdoor, and Heinz can make a major impact by supporting small business grant programs. This week, all of these companies announced new funding rounds to support underserved businesses. Read about these small business grant programs and more in the list below.

The ALIVE Podcast Network has announced an exciting partnership with RIVERSIDE.FM for the launch of the “Riverside Black Creative HUB – Powered by ALIVE Podcast Network. The joint venture between the ALIVE Podcast Network and RIVERSIDE.FM aims to revolutionize the way content creators interact through the newly launched Riverside Black Creative HUB.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.